Bryans Road shooting under investigation
Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sept. 3 in Bryans Road, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Chippewa Street for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the elbow.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The initial investigation revealed the victim and a relative were walking on Chippewa Street when a white SUV stopped near them. After the vehicle stopped, shots were fired from inside the vehicle, striking the victim.
The shooting does not appear to be random. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-6453.
Waldorf house fire under investigation
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that occurred early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
Shortly after 2 a.m., a passer-by discovered a house on the 2200 block of Old Washington Road on fire. Thirty firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 1½ story single family dwelling and took 20 minutes to control the fire.
An estimated $20,000 in structural damage was caused by the fire. No injuries or deaths were reported and preliminary investigation showed that the fire was intentionally set in the first floor bedroom of the vacant structure.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.
Clinton man charged with assault, face mask violation
A Clinton man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, willful violation of a state of emergency declared by the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and disorderly conduct after an event that took place Sept. 4.
According to charging documents filed by Pfc. G.D. Plater of the La Plata Police Department, shortly before 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a grocery store on Drury Drive in La Plata for the report of threats made. Contact was made with the store manager and employee who alleged that Brandon Rashard Willis, 32, walked into the store without wearing a mask over his nose and mouth.
Willis was approached and informed of the store’s policy to follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) policy to wear face masks while in the store. Willis allegedly became upset and started yelling at the manager and employees, threatening to return later and kill the manager.
Employees were also allegedly threatened by Willis to be killed and Willis fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. A description of Willis was given by employees and he was later found at the intersection of Crain Highway and Oriole Lane.
Willis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
La Plata man charged with indecent exposure
A La Plata man was charged with indecent exposure after an alleged incident that occurred Sept. 2.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chad Irwin’s statement of charges, shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject sexually stimulating himself in his vehicle. The victim was able to give a description of the vehicle as well as the license plate number.
While canvassing the area, officers located a vehicle matching the description and license plate number on Old Washington Road and made contact with the driver, identified as Craig Alan Brooks, 41. The victim was contacted and alleged while she was exiting the store she saw Brooks “half talking, half moaning to her” while exposing himself in his car.
The victim positively identified Brooks as the individual who allegedly exposed himself to her. Brooks was released on his own recognizance on Sept. 3 and a trial is scheduled for next month.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal seeks to protect
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Charles sheriff’s office was established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND