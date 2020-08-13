District man charged with felony theft
A Washington, D.C., man was charged with felony and misdemeanor theft after an investigation was concluded on July 31.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Cpl. J. Squriewell’s statement of charges, on May 24 shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a gas station on Bryans Road for the report of suspicious activity. A manager stated that a subject had been coming by late at night every day to pup hundreds of gallons of fuel using a fraudulent credit card.
Responding officers detained the subject, Malik Ray Driskell, 50, and obtained three credit cards he had in his possession. Officers recognized a debit card with no listed name that listed an account number of a separate victim encoded on the card’s magnetic strip.
Further investigation revealed Driskell was allegedly at the same gas station at an earlier date on surveillance video. Receipt totals indicated the total amount of fraudulent fuel purchase was $3,272.39. The victim did not authorize the transactions and the gas station was held responsible for the total, according to police.
Driskell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man has been charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred Aug. 7.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Foster’s statement of charges, on Saturday officers responded to Markby Court for the report of an assault that had previously taken place. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who alleged that James Edward Johnson Jr., 32, stabbed her twice the previous night at a residence on Amber Leaf Place.
The victim stated that she was heading home from her job at about 11 p.m. when Johnson allegedly called her and threatened to harm her, and when she arrived, they began arguing. Johnson allegedly lunged at the victim causing the altercation to become physical, when the victim retreated to the kitchen and grabbed a black knife to defend herself.
Johnson allegedly took the knife from the victim, then stabbed her with the knife in her left hand and forearm where she attempted to block the attack. Johnson allegedly backed off after the attack and attempted to leave when he and the victim began to physically fight again. Johnson was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries, including scratches to the left side of her neck. Johnson posted his $250 bond on Monday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.
Man charged with malicious burning
A Waldorf man was charged with second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest after an incident that occurred Monday.
According to court documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Colin Stine, officers responded to the 2700 block of Red Lion Place for the report of an assault in progress. Officers learned while responding that a black male was pouring gasoline on a female’s car.
Officers arrived and observed a male, later identified as Shaquone Anthony Johnson, 31, yelling and waving his arms in the air. Officers attempted to stop Johnson, but he continued to ignore officers commands and caused several citizens to come out of their houses and watch the unfolding situation.
Johnson continually pulled away from officers and disobeyed commands to comply with an arrest, until he was eventually placed in handcuffs and transferred to the Charles County Detention Center for processing. Officers made contact with the victim, who alleged Johnson damaged her property after an argument.
The victim’s vehicle was damaged on the inside, the windshield broken and a one-gallon gasoline can was found in the backseat. Johnson allegedly admitted to pouring gasoline on the victim’s car. Johnson is being held at the detention center on a $10,000 bond.
Man charged with Aug. 5 burglary
A Waldorf man was charged with second-degree burglary, petty theft and malicious destruction of property after an incident that occurred Aug. 5.
According to La Plata Police Department Cpl. P.J. Thompson’s statement of charges, shortly before 1 p.m. officers responded to a car wash for the report of a burglary that had previously occurred. Upon arrival officers made contact with an employee who alleged an unknown suspect broke a hole through the car wash office shed the previous night.
Several tools were inside the shed at the time of the burglary and had been used to attempt to gain entry to the coin dispenser, as there were scratches around the dispenser door lock area caused by tools. No entry was gained into the coin dispenser, however a desk drawer was accessed and about $96 in United States currency was stolen.
About $400 in total damage was done to property and surveillance footage was gathered of the incident. A white male suspect with a shaved head and goatee was seen operating a Ford F-250 in the area between 3:50 and 4:45 a.m. the night of the incident and the suspect is seen entering the office shed by striking the outside wood wall to create a hole.
Once inside, the suspect took money from the drawer and used tools to unsuccessfully access the coin dispenser. The vehicle’s license plate revealed the registered owners, but was recently stopped by a Maryland State Trooper, at which time John Russell Hopper, 46, was operating it.
The photo of Hopper matched the description of the alleged suspect seen on surveillance footage. Hopper’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
