Waldorf man charged with trespassing
A Waldorf man was charged with trespassing on private property after an incident that occurred Saturday morning.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gideon Nyamekye’s statement of charges, shortly after 5 a.m., officers were in a parking lot on Mall Circle when they witnesses a male walking around the area. Officers attempted to make contact with him but as they approached him, he fled the area.
More officers responded and were able to apprehend the male, identified as Terence Jamal Collins, 28. A check of the local database revealed that Collins was banned indefinitely from all of the Mall Circle area by the head of security.
Collins was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his trial is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Bryans Road teen charged with burglary
A Bryans Road teen was charged with malicious destruction of property and fourth-degree burglary on Aug. 27 stemming from an incident that occurred June 5.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. J. Zachmeier, officers responded to Beiden Lane in Bryans Road shortly before 7:45 a.m. for a reported burglary. A witness stated he discovered a vacant home with the basement door kicked in after leaving the house secure the previous day. The door frame was in shards and there was a muddy footprint just above the door knob.
Inside, officers detected an odor of burnt marijuana. A trail of muddy footprints led upstairs to a hall bathroom where ashes and trash were in the sink, floor and tub. Officers surveyed the area and recovered three latent lifts and submitted them for review.
On July 17, officers received an email from a latent fingerprint specialist that identified the prints belonging to Taejion Jaquail Putney, 19. Officers made contact with Putney on July 26, where he allegedly denied all involvement. Putney’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Waldorf man charged with theft
A Waldorf man was charged Aug. 28 with 12 counts of misdemeanor theft stemming from events that allegedly took place between April and May.
Per charging documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. R. McMullen, on Aug. 7, officers responded to a convenience store on St. Ignatius Drive, where contact was made with the owner. The owner alleged that a recently terminated employee, Dnico Awaun Williams, 22, was stealing items from the store and money from the register.
The owner showed officers surveillance of Williams ringing up cash transactions for a customer, then voiding the items on the computer. Williams allegedly took cash from the customer and provided “proper change” for what they purchased, causing the register to be over the amount of the transaction. Williams would then make a “no sale” and remove the overage amount for himself.
Officers reviewed the transaction history of Williams and found all instances he allegedly rang items up then voided them during a cash transaction. Officers allegedly found 157 fraudulent transactions totaling $1,209.74. The owner alleged Williams also stole approximately $500 in food and other items.
Officers attempted to contact Williams on Aug. 22 but he did not provide any further information. Williams’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Bryans Road man charged with disorderly conduct
A Bryans Road man was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after an incident that occurred Aug. 27.
According to a statement of charges by Dureyea Toland of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 p.m. officers responded to Village Street in Waldorf for the report of a disorderly group. Upon arrival, contact was made with Darrell Marvin Clinton, 31, who was asked to leave the shopping center.
For about 20 minutes Clinton allegedly yelled profanities and asked to walk back into the middle of the street. Clinton was informed that if he did not stop yelling he would be taken into custody. Clinton allegedly continued yelling even after being informed on numerous occasions to stop as he was concerning citizens.
Clinton was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 28 and his trial is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal seeks to protect
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Charles sheriff’s office was established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND
