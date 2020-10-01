Two rescued from Potomac
Two male canoe occupants were rescued from the Potomac River on Sept. 23, according to a press release from the Charles County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.
According to the release, shortly before 10:30 p.m., 27 volunteers responded to the Potomac River in the area of Morgantown Road for a reported canoe flipped over with two people in the water. The water rescue assignment was dispatched, including Cobb Island and Newburg volunteer fire boats and dive units from the dive rescue company.
The Newburg fire boat located the two males in the water and approached them. Both were brought to shore to await EMS personnel, but both refused any treatment or transport to the hospital.
Teen facing gun charges
A Bryans Road teen was charged with possession of a firearm as a minor, having a loaded handgun on person and in a vehicle, along with related weapons charges from an incident Sunday. According to charging documents from Maryland State Police Tpr. Williams, troopers observed a gray Chrysler 300 traveling down Jenkins Lane at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was pursued and began to swerve several times over the left yellow lines.
The driver was identified as Derek Nathaniel Turrentine Jr., 18. When asked if there was anything illegal in the car, Turrentine allegedly replied “no.” The vehicle allegedly had a strong odor of marijuana and while being searched, a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun was allegedly found under the driver side floor mat.
After learning that Turrentine did not have a conceal and carry permit, he was placed under arrest. Turrentine was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Mitchelville man charged with assault, theft
A Mitchelville man was charged with second-degree assault and misdemeanor theft stemming from an incident that occurred in July.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Elizabeth McGill, on July 17, Michael Kevin Moore, 56, allegedly walked into a Home Depot and placed various items into his pants including filters and home security cameras. This was observed by a loss prevention employee who confronted Moore as he was exiting.
In response, Moore allegedly pushed his shopping cart into the employee and fled the store. The employee was able to provide the tag number of Moore’s truck, surveillance footage and a cell phone for officers. Officers observed Moore allegedly striking the employee with the cart so hard he fell over and had abrasions to his shin and arm.
Moore’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Temple Hills man charged with vehicle theft
A Temple Hills man was charged with unlawfully removing a motor vehicle after being arrested Monday night.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Ryan’s statement of charges, shortly before 11:45 p.m., officers responded to Aldermans Place in Waldorf for the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Steven Dewan Seay, 32, who was placed under arrest.
Officers advised they were waiting at a red light when they saw the vehicle, a red BMW, did not have a registration. The license plate of the vehicle was ran and it was returned reported stolen. Seay allegedly advised he could not find his registration because he borrowed the vehicle from his grandfather, but when asked his grandfather’s name, he advised he did not know it.
The owners of the vehicle were contacted who advised that they had not given anyone permission to use the vehicle. Seay was released on his own recognizance Tuesday and his trial is scheduled for Nov. 13.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
RYAN VOLLAND