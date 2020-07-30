Welcome man charged with threat of mass violence
A Welcome man was charged with threatening mass violence and a Maryland Emergency Management Agency violation after an incident that occurred July 17.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department Pfc. G.D. Plater, officers responded to Shining Willow Way in La Plata at around 8:30 p.m. for the report of threats made. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager, who advised customers complained to him that a man, later identified as Shawn Maurice Price, 56, threatened to “shoot the place up.”
Price was seen in surveillance video and employees were familiar with him because he would regularly enter the building without wearing a face covering required due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. An employee was standing near the counter when an unnamed customer asked Price to put on his mask, when he allegedly started yelling that the virus was a hoax and it did not exist.
According to an employee, Price allegedly said “I’m going to end up coming in here and shooting up the place and kill some people because I’m tired of it all.” The employee believed that Price was not going to follow through on his threat, however described his behavior as “erratic” and was not sure what he would do next.
Price allegedly fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Price’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.
Waldorf man charged with burglary, resisting arrest
A Waldorf man was charged with fourth-degree burglary, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property after an incident that occurred July 1.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy James Ryan’s statement of charges, shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to Broadstone Place in for the report of a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Thelmuris Forte III, 40, who alleged he lived at the residence and was given permission by the court to retrieve his belongings.
While talking with Forte, his demeanor allegedly got more aggressive and after multiple attempts to calm him down, he got in officers faces and began screaming that he had the right to be on his property. Forte was told he was being detained and began resisting officers, allegedly kicking at them as they tried to escort him to their patrol vehicle, according to the documents.
The victim alleged that she was alone when she heard someone banging on the sliding glass door at the rear of the residence. The victim noted someone was trying to force their way into the home. The estimated damage to the door was $500.
Forte was released on his own recognizance on July 2 and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 23.
La Plata man facing gun charges
A La Plata man was charged with having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and on his person after an incident that occurred July 12.
According to Maryland State Police Tpr. Manning’s statement of charges, shortly before midnight, officers stopped a vehicle for an inoperative driver side headlight. Troopers approached the vehicle and made contact with the front seat passenger, identified as Jon Evertt Smith Jr., 24.
Troopers noted a distinct odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, both occupants said no. When asked why the car smelled like marijuana, Smith alleged it was because he smoked earlier in the day.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers asked Smith if he had any weapons or drugs in his pocket, and he advised he had a .22-caliber gun in his front pants pocket. Officers retrieved the weapon, a Gesellschaft .22-caliber pistol loaded with six bullets. Smith was placed under arrest for the handgun.
Smith advised he was involved in another incident earlier in the day and retrieved the handgun from a friend to prevent them from using it. Smith was released on his own recognizance on July 13 and his trial is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.
Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred July 25.
According to court documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Casey Phillip, officers were dispatched to Windsor Park Court for the report of an assault with a knife. Officers entered the residence to find Santos Donato Perez Gutierrez, 38, being held down on the couch by the victim and her three children with a knife in his his hand.
Gutierrez allegedly refused all commands to place his hands behind his back or get on the ground and was actively resisting officers, according to the documents. Officers were eventually able to detain Gutierrez after he allegedly made multiple attempts to escape custody.
The victim alleged that Gutierrez entered the bedroom earlier and began striking her in the face and attempted to choke her with both of his hands. Her children were able to separate the two, but the victim’s face was visibly swollen from the assault and there were red marks on her neck from when she was choked.
A short time later, the two were downstairs when Gutierrez allegedly pulled a folding knife from his pocket and lunged at the victim and her son attempting to stab the two. Gutierrez swung the knife multiple times attempting to stab the victim, but was ultimately restrained on the couch until police arrived.
Gutierrez is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.
