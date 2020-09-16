District woman charged with assault
A Washington, D.C., woman was charged with first-degree assault after an incident that took place on Sept. 11.
According to Charles County Sheriff's Office Deputy Morgan Fields statement of charges, shortly after 11:15 p.m. officers responded to Riva Place in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers learned from the investigation that the victim had allegedly been stabbed in the upper left pectoral by Felicia Nicole Wallace, 35.
Wallace was arrested by officers at around 11:45 p.m. Wallace allegedly said she had a knife in her hands during the incident but stated she was using it as self-defense. Wallace then declined to answer any further questions, according to police.
The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital after being treated by emergency medical services. Wallace was released on her own recognizance on Monday and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.
Waldorf man charged with disturbing the peace, trespassing
A Waldorf man was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and trespassing after an incident that occurred Sunday.
According to charging documents filed by Charles sheriff's office Deputy Andrew Fenlon, at around 9 p.m. officers responded to Cambridge Road for the report of a suspicious subject sleeping on someone's front porch. Officers made contact with the homeowner, who said the subject walked up and passed out on his chair.
The subject was contacted and later identified as Darryl Stanford Jones, 34. Jones was awakened and officers told him to leave, to which he allegedly responded "[expletive] you, I ain't leaving and you ain't going to do [expletive]." Every time he was asked to leave, Jones allegedly replied with the same statement.
Jones was told again he had to leave, at which point he allegedly balled his fists and started walking toward officers. He was pushed back to create space, at which point he fell to the ground and was arrested. Jones allegedly disturbed multiple neighbors who came outside due to his loud statements.
Jones was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his trial is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Bryans Road man charged with assault, resisting arrest
A Bryans Road man has been charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing after an event that occurred Sunday.
Per Charles sheriff's office Deputy Brian Moore's statement of charges, officers responded to King Street in Waldorf for the report of disorderly conduct. A subject reportedly approached a grocery store and was asked to leave, but came back a second time. Officers arrived and noticed Darrell Marvin Clinton, 31, aggressively yelling at people inside the store.
Clinton was allegedly yelling at an elderly female and then began making statements such as he didn't want to die or get shot. Moore recognized through training that Clinton was possibly under the influence of phencyclidine, or PCP, due to Clinton's actions and physical attributes.
Clinton was allegedly barred from the Smallwood Village Center where the crime took place and attempted to push away from officers trying to arrest him. Many clear and loud remarks were made by officers attempting to arrest Clinton, but he continued to refuse commands and resist. It took multiple officers to gain control of him.
Clinton was escorted to a local hospital, but as he was being placed on a stretcher he head butted an officer on the top of his head. Clinton was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his trial is scheduled for Nov. 10.
La Plata woman charged with assault, reckless endangerment
A La Plata woman was charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after an incident that occurred Sept. 12.
Per charging documents filed by Charles sheriff's office Pfc. Stephen Hawkins, officers were told by the victim that he was assaulted by Deja Monet Wilson, 24. Wilson allegedly punched the victim in the face with a closed fist and hit him in the side of the head with a can of Red Bull, all while the victim was driving.
The victim alleged that the assault occurred over an argument from events from the previous night. The victim allegedly had a cut above his right eye when officers spoke to him, but refused medical treatment.
Wilson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal seeks to protect
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Charles sheriff’s office was established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND