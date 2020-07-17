Hollywood woman charged with attempted murder
A Hollywood, Md. woman was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second degree assault and related charges after an incident that occurred July 8.
Court documents filed by La Plata Police Department Ofc. Madison stated that around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Crain Highway for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who was rendered aid. A restaurant employee stated he saw the whole incident and provided a description to officers.
The employee stated the victim and her boyfriend were eating inside the restaurant when a group of four people walked across Crain Highway toward him. A male in the group told the employee to tell the victim to come outside, which they did.
One of the victims recognized one of the people in the group as Savannah Ashley Gary, 20. Gary allegedly followed the victim back into the restaurant and once inside, began pepper spraying her. Gary then allegedly began to stab the victim in the neck with an object.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the restaurant which allegedly corroborated the story that was given by the employee. Gary was released on her own recognizance on July 9 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
Waldorf woman charged with vehicle theft
A Waldorf woman was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and felony theft after a traffic stop that occurred July 8.
According to charging documents from Maryland Transportation Authority Cpl. Harris, shortly after 2 p.m., officers were in the area of route 301 northbound at mile marker 2.2. At the time, the stationary license plate reader system northbound at mile marker 0.1 sounded the alarm for a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was allegedly of Virginia registration and a gray Ford Focus. Other officers were alerted in the area and a felony traffic stop was conducted. The operator, Domani Desiree Gamble, 20, and passengers were detained.
The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen on Jan. 16 and Gamble was allegedly not licensed. Gamble alleged she had no idea the vehicle was stolen and said she purchased the vehicle from a friend for $800.
Gamble was released on her own recognizance on July 8 and her trial is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.
Man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was charged with first- and second-degree assault and rogue and vagabond after an incident that occurred July 10.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Stine’s statement of charges, shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to Broadview Drive for a reported assault with a bat. Upon arrival, one of the victims was holding down the accused, Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 22.
Krawczyk was taken into custody and another victim alleged that she walked outside to check on the vehicles when she saw the bed cap lifted up. She walked to the back of the vehicle and saw Krawczyk looking inside.
The victim alleged she told Krawczyk to leave when he struck her in the right arm with a baseball bat. The second victim came forward and Krawczyk swung the bat again, only for it to fly out of his hands. The victim then took Krawczyk to the ground and waited for police to arrive.
Officers detected a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage on Krawczyk while arresting him. He was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.
Bel Alton man charged with robbery
A Bel Alton man was charged with robbery and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred July 3.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Fenlon’s statement of charges, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of a robbery of a citizen. Officers made contact with the victim, who alleged he was walking into a store when an older black male approached him and demanded his money.
The victim stated he did not have any money, when the male allegedly assaulted him by hitting him in the head with a closed fist until he fell to the ground from the attack. The suspect allegedly fled the area on a blue scooter.
Surveillance footage was gathered that gave a description of the suspect. On July 8, officers were patrolling Bannister Circle when they saw a black male, later identified as James Fredrick Lee, Jr., 62, operating the same scooter from the robbery and matching the description of the suspect.
Lee attempted to flee the area but was later detained by officers. He allegedly stated he remembered the July 3 incident, but declined to talk about it further.
Lee was released on his own recognizance on July 9 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.
