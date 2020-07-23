La Plata man charged with robbery, assault
A La Plata man was charged with robbery and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred July 5.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department Officer B.J. Smith, shortly after 9:30 a.m. officers responded to Kent Avenue for the report of an attempted robbery. During their response, officers found an individual matching the description given by the victim on Charles Street, later identified as Tyrone James Brown, 40.
The victim alleged that Brown had approached her outside of Kent Avenue and asked her for money, and when she refused he allegedly exposed a knife in his waist band. Brown did not draw the knife, but stood behind her and the victim said she felt as if he “was intentionally trying to intimidate” her, according to charging papers.
After several minutes Brown had not left, so the victim attempted to enter a building, at which point Brown attempted to follow her in, according to the documents. Brown was then allegedly refused entrance by an employee at the door.
Brown was released on his own recognizance on July 6 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Hughesville man charged with vehicle theft
A Hughesville man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor theft after being stopped by police on July 8.
Court documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Andrew Fenlon stated that officers were completing a patrol check of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 a.m. Officers were traveling on St. Ignatius Drive when they observed a black motorcycle turn onto St. Charles Parkway with no registration plates attached.
The operator of the motorcycle identified himself as Deandre Reshawn Kelton, 24, who presented officers with a registration plate that came back stolen from Arlington, Va. Kelton was placed under arrest, when he alleged he bought the vehicle from someone but did not know the person’s full name.
Kelton allegedly said that on July 4 he purchased the motorcycle from someone he knows as “D” for $1,200. Kelton said he knew it was a suspicious exchange and thought the motorcycle was stolen, but needed transportation which is why he bought it, according to charging documents.
Kelton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Indian Head man nets assault charge
An Indian Head man was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that took place July 18.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Richard Welch’s statement of charges, shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Glymont Road for the report of a domestic assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who stated Juan Florencio Flores-Miranda, 51, got angry with her because he believed she was cheating on him, according to charging documents.
After a verbal argument, Flores-Miranda allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and choked her to the point where she could not breathe. When Flores-Miranda finally released her, he allegedly went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, walking towards the victim stating “I am going to kill you.”
When officers spoke with Flores-Miranda, he allegedly had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and stated there was no assault or pushing from either one of them, according to the charging papers.
Flores-Miranda is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Waldorf woman arrested for alleged assault
A Waldorf woman was arrested and subsequently charged with first- and second degree assault after an incident that occurred July 14.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Matthew McCuen’s statement of charges, officers responded to Arron Court for a reported assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who alleged Daneesha Lorraine Lewis, 23, attacked him without provocation.
According to the victim, Lewis arrived at the residence and immediately began yelling and cursing at him. Lewis allegedly struck him several times in the head, face and torso, causing minor cuts. Lewis allegedly then entered her vehicle and attempted to hit the victim, but missed and struck a tree in the front yard.
A neighbor corroborated the victim’s story about nearly being hit with the car, according to police. Lewis posted her $5,000 bond on July 16.
RYAN VOLLAND
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.