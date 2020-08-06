One dead after struck by vehicle in Welcome
An Owings woman died from injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle in Welcome on Saturday, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
The release states that officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Gunston Road shortly after 10:15 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers initiated CPR until paramedics arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
On Sunday, the victim, Kari Ann Katsouros, 40, died as a result of her injuries. A preliminary investigation showed the victim was crossing the roadway, on foot, when she was struck by the driver of a Honda.
The driver stayed on the scene until help arrived. Pfc. D. Walker of the sheriff’s traffic operations unit is investigating.
Upper Marlboro man charged with vehicle theft
An Upper Marlboro man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and felony theft after an incident that occurred July 30.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Wagner’s statement of charges, officers were dispatched to Cottongrass Street in Waldorf for the report of subjects attempting to enter parked vehicles. Upon arrival, witnesses gave a lookout for a gold SUV and a black SUV.
Officers observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked in a driveway bearing temporary registration with the rear passenger door open. Officers began canvassing the area for suspects while another officer observed a second license plate tag underneath the temporary tag. The second tag showed the vehicle as stolen.
Three individuals were stopped on Cottongrass Street and one alleged she was in the vehicle with Maurice Anthony Douglas, 26, and two other suspect. The driver allegedly fled the area and could not be located, but the gold Tahoe was seen going at a high rate of speed through the neighborhood prior to it stopping.
Douglas was released on his own recognizance on July 30 and his trial is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was charged with first-degree assault after an incident that occurred July 30.
Per court documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sterlin Douglas, shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to Old Washington Road for an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers observed a male sitting on the steps of his residence and a male standing in the parking lot.
The males were later identified as Charles Robert Galvin Jr., 35, and the alleged victim. The victim stated that he and Galvin were arguing when things got heated and Galvin allegedly grabbed a machete knife and threatened him with it.
The victim said he feared for his life while Galvin advanced towards him with the knife and showed officers video recordings on his cell phone of Galvin advancing towards him. Galvin was allegedly yelling and cursing with the machete knife in hand.
There were no injuries to the victim and the machete knife was not recovered. Galvin was released on a $5,000 bond on July 30 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Nanjemoy man charged with assault
A Nanjemoy man was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred July 29.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jen McKenzie’s statement of charges, shortly before 6:45 p.m., officers responded to Riverside Road in Nanjemoy for the report of an alleged assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who alleged Thomas Ignatius Dyson, 66, threatened her with a knife.
The victim told officers she was standing on her porch when Dyson was dropped off at the residence by another man. Dyson allegedly held a knife up and told her he was going to cut her or kill her if she came into the house.
Dyson allegedly said, “I’m gonna kill ya when you go to sleep,” and the victim called 911 out of fear for her safety.
Dyson denied threatening the victim with a knife and is allegedly wheelchair bound and has difficulty speaking due to stroke related issues. He was released on his own recognizance on Saturday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
RYAN VOLLAND