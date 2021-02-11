Criminal homicides increased in Charles and St. Mary’s counties in 2020 compared to recent years, following a nationwide increase in the number of homicides during the pandemic year.
Calvert County usually does not have more than two homicides a year; 2020 was no different as there was only one. However, both Charles and St. Mary’s saw boosts to the incidents, increases which have been unseen for years.
“We normally only have one or two,” Calvert sheriff’s office Capt. David Payne said. The only homicide in Calvert in 2020 was handled by the Maryland State Police.
Charles is reporting 16 criminal homicides and St. Mary’s is reporting seven from last year, which are preliminary numbers that will be reported to the FBI’s uniform crime reporting system, but do not include what police consider justifiable homicides, non-criminal homicides or most traffic-incident deaths.
In the uniform crime reporting system, homicides do not necessarily mean murders, either, as murders are determined by one being found guilty in court. Not all of the incidents have made it through the court system. The homicide count is based on what the cause of death was ruled by police at the time of the incident, according to the FBI.
In the past five years, Charles previously peaked at 11 homicides in 2018, but for the most part, hovered in the single digits. St. Mary’s last peak was in 2017, when there were four homicides.
The spikes followed national trends of increased homicides during the chaotic year, where large cities also saw increases in their homicide rates, according to various media accounts.
Domestic violence, disputes and robbery incidents fueled most of the incidents in Charles, Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said in a statement to Southern Maryland News.
In the early part of the pandemic this spring, when the state was on a stay-at-home order, four people died in Charles in what police described as two separate murder-suicides at hotels, and homicides in Charles continued in a fast pace throughout the pandemic until a peak during the fall, when there were five homicides during the month of October.
In St. Mary’s, a spike of the incidents began with shootings in Lexington Park toward the end of August, when two were killed on the same day in shootings, where one 18-year-old has been arrested for one shooting and another shooting remains unsolved.
“What we’ve experienced is a developing gun culture amongst the youth of Lexington Park,” St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said, noting the St. Mary’s homicides likely had nothing to do with COVID-19, besides that students were out of school.
Another, completely unrelated pair of homicides occurred in Leonardtown on Sept. 1, when a 48-year-old man shot his parents in what police called a “family dispute” off Newtowne Neck Road.
“That dispute was not about COVID,” Cameron said. While the virus has “brought an angst to us all,” and has caused increases in aggressive driving, family fights and domestic assaults, Cameron believes none of the homicides can be directly linked to the pandemic.
Most of 2020’s homicides involved firearms, and three additional deaths in Charles and St. Mary’s occurred in gun-play incidents where young individuals fired weapons without intending to, according to police.
Only a handful of the homicides in 2020 did not involve firearms.
“Officers are encountering more and more people who are illegally possessing firearms who are prohibited as a result of a disqualifying conviction, mental health diagnosis or being underage, among other disqualifiers,” Berry said in his statement. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to analyze ballistic evidence, and has established a digital forensics unit, which speeds up the analysis of digital data and is used in firearms-related investigations.
In St. Mary’s, no homicides in 2019 involved firearms, and in 2018, five did, Cameron said. In 2020, six of the seven homicides involved firearms.
Cameron said since the summer homicides last year, St. Mary’s has been implementing deterrent programs to curtail youth gun violence, investing in predictive policing software as well as youth guidance counseling programs, and setting up a youth gun violence task force.
Five of the 2020 homicides in Charles, and one in St. Mary’s, still remain open, without arrests made.
“We encourage anyone with information about people who have committed a crime to contact us or the Crime Solvers program,” Berry said.
Charles County Crime Solvers can be reached at 866-411-TIPS. The St. Mary’s County crime solvers hot line is available at 301-475-3333. You can also text “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Calvert County crime solvers can be reached at 410-535-2880.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews