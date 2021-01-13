A woman who was shot dead by police during a day of violence at the U.S. Capitol last week was previously a resident of Calvert County.
The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed Ashli Babbitt, 35, who was living in San Diego, had been shot by an officer on Wednesday as throngs of people, identified as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump (R), stormed into the Capitol building as Congress was in the process of certifying the results of the highly contentious 2020 presidential election.
"Medical assistance was rendered immediately," a release from the Capitol Police said, and Babbitt "was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries."
Babbitt, who was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and former employee of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Plant, was a former Calvert resident, court and state property records show, living in Huntingtown with her future husband, Aaron. The home was sold in 2017.
The Baltimore Sun reported last week that she worked at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant from 2015 to 2017, according to a spokesman for the energy company Exelon Corp.
She served active duty in the Air Force from 2004 to 2008, then in the Air Force Reserve and D.C. Air National Guard until 2016, military spokespersons said, according to The Sun.
While in Southern Maryland, the "fervent Trump supporter" became embroiled in a legal fight with a woman who alleged Babbitt chased her down the road and rammed her car, according to The Baltimore Sun. She was eventually cleared of the traffic charges. The woman sued Babbitt, who was listed in court records as Ashli McEntee, in Calvert County Circuit Court and the case was dismissed a year ago.
The Capitol police officer who fired the shot, whose name has not been disclosed, was placed on administrative leave, and their police powers suspended pending an investigation, as per agency policy, the Capitol Police release stated.
Charles officer suspended over potential Capitol involvement
A Charles County correctional officer has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation on the allegation he was "inappropriately present" on the grounds of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
"We are working with federal authorities to determine what the employee’s exact involvement was and determine whether there was a violation of laws or agency policies," Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said in a press release. "Let me be very clear: While I support lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly, I do not condone the violence or the threats to our democracy that we observed that day."
The sheriff's office and federal authorities were still investigating whether or not the officer committed criminal offenses.
Spokesperson Diane Richardson said charges could possibly be filed at the state or federal level, if the investigation determines a crime was committed. The sheriff's office would not release the corrections officer's name after a request by Southern Maryland News.