A former Maryland Park Police K9 handler pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to a charge of possession of child pornography.
Anthony Michael Mileo, 54, had been arrested on state charges in November 2019 after Maryland State Police and Homeland Security had raided his Huntingtown home and located several electronic devices, following responses from the cloud storage service Dropbox, which handed over information to police showing Mileo’s account contained “approximately 100 files depicting child pornography.”
Mileo was a K9 handler for the National Capital Region Maryland Park Police, Prince George’s division, but was placed on leave when charges were filed.
Lt. Lakeisha Robinson, the executive officer of the park police, told Southern Maryland News this week Mileo had no longer been employed there effective Dec. 1, 2019.
Google had also provided Mileo’s personal data to state police, who found “71 files depicting child pornography, and evidence that Mileo was actively using the account,” state charging papers say.
Mileo was later indicted at the federal level early this year in January.
On Monday, Mileo pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, with prosecutors and his attorney agreeing to a sentence between 4 and 6½ years.
In court, the Calvert County resident also admitted the files, which depicted “children in bondage being sexually abused” including some victims known to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the DOJ, were accessible via any device connected to the internet.
Mileo’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2021.
