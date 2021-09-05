A federal grand jury on Sept. 3 indicted a Calvert County resident and former Prince George’s County police officer on tax evasion and obstruction of justice charges, court officials stated.
Edward Scott Finn, 47, of Dunkirk had a criminal complaint filed against him this past spring. Finn was arrested at his residence on April 22 and appeared in federal court the following day.
During the previous month Finn had his police powers suspended by the Prince George's County Police Department on an unrelated administrative matter. He had served with the agency for nearly 25 years.
In addition to his career with the Prince George's department, the defendant owned and operated Edward Finn Inc., a private company which employed off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
“The six-count indictment alleges that Finn allegedly underreported a total of more than $1 million of EFI income on his 2015 through 2019 individual income tax returns,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland stated. “During that time frame, the indictment alleges that Finn deposited approximately $1.14 million of checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts or non-EFI bank accounts over which Finn had signature authority. Finn also allegedly wrote checks from EFI bank accounts to relatives for purported services performed for bookkeeping and to create false business expenses for purported security services, and to pay personal expenses, including credit card bills, car payments and to purchase a boat. This underreported income allegedly resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $312,882. Further, the indictment alleged that on April 22,2021, Finn obstructed justice by initiating the erasure and resetting of his cellphone as federal agents executed a search warrant on his residence.”
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and FBI, with the assistance of Prince George's police and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“According to the charges, the actions of Edward Finn were not only illegal, but they also interfered with a federal investigation,” Thomas J. Sobocinski, a special agent with the FBI, said.
Federal prosecutors said if convicted, Finn faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each of five counts of tax evasion and a maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of justice.
Finn is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at a later date.