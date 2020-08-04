A Lexington Park man was jailed on attempted murder charges following an incident on Point Lookout Road where he allegedly fired shots at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend, her husband, a woman and two children, striking his ex-girlfriend in the foot, according to charging papers unsealed after his Friday arrest.
Charging papers say Delontey Montario Butler, 27, pulled onto the shoulder of Point Lookout Road near the Motor Vehicle Administration in Loveville on Wednesday, July 22, beside the vehicle his ex-girlfriend was riding in, which was operated by her husband whom she is married to, and was married to while she was dating Butler.
Butler allegedly rolled down his window and held a black pistol out, and began shooting, charging papers say.
"Many of the firearm rounds missed her vehicle," the charging papers filed by St. Mary's Detective Austin Schultz say. "However one struck the vehicle, traveling through the vehicle's door and striking her in the right foot."
An additional adult backseat passenger and two children, and 11-year-old and a 7-year old, were also seated in the back seats of the vehicle where a "mangled firearm projectile" was found, but they were not injured, according to the documents.
Butler had dated the woman who was shot for approximately two years, prior to breaking up in February this year, and he has tried to contact her since then, charging papers say.
Butler was arrested on a warrant Friday and was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder as well as five counts each of first- and second-degree assault, and several weapons charges.
He was ordered to be held without bond in the St. Mary's detention center following a bail review on Monday, where on-duty prosecutor Michael Kane said he had previously faced domestic violence charges involving the same victim.
Public defender Edie Fortuna said Butler is a graduate of Leonardtown High School and has been working as a landscaper for two and a half years.
St. Mary's District Judge James L. Tanavage ordered Butler to be held "based on his history of prior charges" in addition to the "extremely serious charges" including attempted murder, also penning in Butler for a preliminary hearing date in early September.