A police investigation into a Lexington Park mother's alleged physical abuse of her two children led to her arrest last Thursday, according to court records which detail disturbing injuries to the juveniles.
The investigation into Peggy Passmore, 33, began with Child Protective Services tip made in an early June alleging possible child abuse involving the two children who lived with their mother, Passmore, at a North Essex Drive address.
Charging papers say throughout October of 2019 to March of 2020, Passmore's children were brought to the home of their paternal grandmother, who would often describe the children as "dirty[,] as if not bathed for days and their clothing not being cleaned or changed in days."
Their grandmother, a Lusby woman, who along with the children's father had filed petitions for custody this spring which were denied in Calvert County's courts, was alerted to the living conditions and injuries to the children by another resident of Passmore's home, charging papers say.
One day, as the children were being brought to their grandmother's house, the resident sent a message to the grandmother telling her to check one of the children's backside, which allegedly had "multiple bruises" to the lower back and buttocks, according to charging papers, which the boy allegedly told his grandmother was from his mother, Passmore, striking him with a belt.
The grandmother and the resident showed police investigators photos of those injuries, charging papers say, which also showed the boy's "toenails were grown out and his feet appeared to not have been washed for some time." Other photos showed the living conditions of Passmore's 16-month-old daughter, who is disabled, and police alleged those photos showed Passmore "would not clean the [sleeping area] out and would leave [her daughter] sleeping in ... urine and vomit."
The resident of Passmore's home, who is listed as a witness, told investigators she had lived at the residence starting in February and had allegedly "observed [Passmore] physically hit" her son, "would force him to stand against the wall for hours as discipline," and "would be smacked in the face" if he stepped off the wall, and "was not fed" while against the wall, charging papers say.
Amid several other accounts of abuse to the children, officers arrested Passmore last Thursday and charged her with second-degree child abuse, a felony charge, as well as two counts of neglecting a minor and one count of second-degree assault. Passmore was ordered held without bail in the St. Mary's detention center pending her preliminary hearing date scheduled for August.
In a separate child abuse case from May involving a Lexington Park couple, William D. Fowler and Angela R. Fowler were both indicted by prosecutors last week, raising their charges to eight counts of first-degree child abuse each, among several other charges.