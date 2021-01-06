A Park Hall man whose court case made it from St. Mary's to the U.S. Supreme Court was killed in a crash last Friday, Jan. 1.
Kevin Darnell Dyson, 53, was declared dead at the scene of the evening crash where police had determined he had been traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road in the area of Marshfields Lane in Park Hall, struck a guard rail and was then trapped and unconscious in the vehicle.
Police, who responded to the New Year's Day crash at approximately 9:46 p.m., said the vehicle's speed, alcohol use and unfavorable weather conditions appeared to contribute to the single-vehicle crash.
Dyson was the subject of a United States Supreme Court case in 1999, which came about after the Maryland Court of Appeals reversed his conviction for cocaine possession in a simple case where police had searched his car based on a tip that he was returning to St. Mary's with cocaine from New York City.
The high court's ruling did not have much effect on Dyson, who had been arrested in 1996 and was only sentenced to 18 months of probation after his conviction, suspended from 10 years of incarceration.
The Maryland Court of Appeals had reversed Dyson's conviction for cocaine based on St. Mary's sheriff's deputies not having a warrant to search his vehicle. The Supreme Court ruled police had cause to search his vehicle, and reinstated his conviction.