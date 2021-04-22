A St. Mary’s County resident and volunteer firefighter who works as an emergency medical technician in Calvert County is incarcerated and facing numerous charges for possessing and distributing child pornography.
The defendant, Nathan S. Lindgren, 25, of Lexington Park, is charged with 10 counts each of possession of child pornography and child pornography promotion/distribution. Lindgren was arrested at his home Monday morning. Following a district court hearing in Prince Frederick Tuesday, Lindgren was ordered held without bond.
According to Trooper Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, on March 9 the state police Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “in reference to someone distributing child exploitation material.”
The upload of the material to an instant messaging app occurred on Feb. 13, Oyler reported in court documents.
The trooper’s report further stated, “32 video files containing child pornography were provided by Kik [messaging app] when they reported the content to NCMEC.”
Oyler provided descriptions of 10 of the files in court documents.
“Through the course of the investigation multiple subpoenas were served on internet service providers for which records indicated historical logins” to the messaging account, Oyler stated in charging papers. Subpoena returns from Comcast and Atlantic Broadband led to internet protocol addresses that returned to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and Lindgren’s residence. Lindgren had been volunteering with both companies and was a lieutenant with Bay District.
Along with members of the ICAC task force, Oyler executed search warrants at Lindgren’s residence and vehicle. Lindgren was taken to the Leonardtown barrack and interviewed.
“During the course of the interview, Lindgren admitted to receiving and distributing videos of child pornography,” Oyler stated in court documents. “Lindgren stated that he used the cellular phone seized from his person pursuant to the search warrant to distribute child pornography. Lindgren admitted that he created and controlled the Kik account. Lingren said he would visit chat groups in Kik and participate in the sharing of child pornography in order to receive more videos of the same.”
A preliminary hearing on the charges Lindgren is facing has been scheduled for May 19 in district court.
A spokeswoman for Calvert County government would not comment on Lingren’s status, since it is a “personnel matter.”
Bay District Chief Joe Gould told Southern Maryland News on Monday afternoon that Lindgren is on suspension, stripped of his officer status and no longer has access to the department.
“Of course, he’s innocent until proven guilty,” said Gould, who added if Lindgren is found guilty he will be barred for life from rejoining the department.
