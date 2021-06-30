Charles County
Nanjemoy man arrested for animal cruelty
A Nanjemoy man was arrested after several attacks against his neighbors.
The incidents happened on the 3300 block of Port Tobacco Road between June 6 and June 24, according to charging documents.
Priscilla Larsen-Walker alleged a series of attacks and disturbing behavior by Brian Andrews towards her and her two daughters, aged 17 and 13.
The attacks included a June 17 incident when Andrews allegedly killed Larsen-Walker’s pig by gutting it in it’s pen.
On June 22, charging documents allege that Andrews ran across Larsen-Walker’s field and kicked a dog belonging to one of her daughters, before carving into the hood of Larsen-Walker’s car and pouring alcohol on one of the seats in her daughter’s car. On June 24, Larsen-Walker accused Andrews of stabbing her dog, alleging that Andrews carries a knife on him.
Larsen-Walker said that she feared for her safety and that of her daughters, alleging Andrews had popped their front door open, requiring new locks, and another incident where fuel was siphoned from her car earlier in June.
Andrews received five charges, including two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty, and three misdemeanors for violating a peace order, malicious destruction of property and animal cruelty.
Nanjemoy man booked on assault charges
Danzelle Tyree Warner, 27, of Nanjemoy was arrested on charges of felony assault of an officer, misdemeanor malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest after allegedly punching an officer at a park and ride in La Plata.
Warner was held on $5,000 bond for the incident that happened on June 14 when officer D. Graham found Warner unconscious. After several attempts to wake him, Warner allegedly became argumentative and struck Graham on the left side of his face, breaking his Oakley glasses valued at $756, according to charging documents.
Warner was taken to the ground and eventually subdued by the officer, according to charging documents.
Bus assault leads to two arrests
An investigation into the assault of a VanGo bus driver led to the arrest of two La Plata residents.
The bus driver on June 24 reported an assault at the La Plata park and ride. In the midst of their investigation, police interviewed Shontae Teona Lyles, 33, of La Plata, who alleged she had been in a verbal altercation with Kevin Morgan, 40, also of La Plata.
Lyles alleged that Morgan put his hands around her neck, but backed off when she pulled a pocket knife in self defense, though officers did not see visible marks on her neck, according to charging documents.
Another officer located Morgan and observed a cut on his neck, leading to first degree assault charges for Lyles.
Morgan refused to accept a domestic violence notice, stating that several had been filed on Lyles’ past behavior, charging documents said.
Video evidence of the bus assault allegedly showed Morgan striking the bus driver as he attempted to hand Morgan his personal belongings, leading to felony first degree assault charges against Morgan.
Two Upper Marlboro men indicted on drug, weapons charges
Two men from Upper Marlboro and Laurel were indicted last Friday on multiple drug and weapons charges related to a Feb. 27 traffic stop.
According to charging documents, Timothy Dwayne Brady of Laurel and Devin Eugene Bassett, 29, of Upper Marlboro were pulled over after the gold Mercedes Benz E350 they were driving in was clocked doing 42 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The officer on the scene allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed loose marijuana in the center console.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed that Basset was allegedly in possession of a hand gun. A large sum of cash and half a pound of alleged marijuana was recovered from the vehicle.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Horses die in collision on highway
Two horses running loose in Charles County were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 231, police reported. The incident occurred on Monday morning in the area of Orchard View in Hughesville shortly before 5 a.m.
A spokesman at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack said no one in the striking vehicle was hurt, but the horses “didn’t make it.” Removal of the animals caused brief traffic delays in both directions of Route 231.
MARTY MADDEN
St. Mary’s County
Woman charged with theft of $11,000 in cash and items
A 37-year-old woman of unknown residence was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after she allegedly stole $6,000 in cash from Mechanicsville resident Aaron Krahling. The victim said the cash had been in an envelope that his father had loaned to him as working cash for his business. Bobbi Voegtli allegedly left deposit slips from Wells Fargo Bank in the envelope. Krahling said he asked several times for the money, and said Voegtli admitted to taking it.
In addition, Krahling said he allowed Voegtli to remove her items from his home on June 24, but she stole $5,000 worth of items from him and his business, according to charging documents. The items included electronics such as a computer, monitor, printer and label printer, along with packing and medical supplies, furniture and a $1,200 sword. The theft was caught on video, Krahling said.
In a statement, Krahling said he met Voegtli on a dating site and let her live with him to help with his daughter. “She has done this to three other men,” he alleged. A summons was issued.
Lexington Park woman, 40, charged with theft of nearly $2,000 from man
Erica R. Cunningham, 40, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after she allegedly used a 92-year-old California man’s credit card without his authorization between May 2019 and March 2021 on her days off as a caregiver for the man. She had been assigned to assist the man during weekday mornings.
The credit card charges totaled $1,943, a court document states. Cunningham allegedly admitted making purchases of $245, but did not remember the others. A summons was issued.
Waldorf man, 38, charged with theft from restaurant in California
Brandon Wade, 38, of Waldorf was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 for allegedly stealing $1,715 in cash from the safe at a Popeye’s restaurant on Alton Lane in California.
The theft allegedly occurred on June 25 and was caught on video. Wade was a new employee at the business, a court document states. A summons was issued.
Man charged with assault on woman
Jeremy John Weller, 40, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property after he allegedly punched his 47-year-old girlfriend several times, which resulted in injuries to her wrist, jaw, big toe and the back of her head on June 20 and 21. He also allegedly ripped out some plants in front of her residence, although he said she did that, according to a court document. Weller was ordered held without bond.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Baltimore County teens busted during stop
On the afternoon of June 23, after stopping a vehicle that was traveling an estimated 30 mph above the posted speed limit in the Owings area, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies made two drug-related arrests. In charging papers, Deputy Michael Lewis identified the pair as Justin D. Allen and Daquan Antonio Freeman, both 18 and residents of Baltimore County.
The Toyota that Allen was driving was stopped on Southern Maryland Boulevard in the area of Lord Baltimore Drive. In addition to Freeman, two female teenagers were in the vehicle.
After detecting the burning smell of suspected marijuana, deputies searched the Toyota and discovered nearly 60 pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, six cellphones and a large amount of currency. And, a search of Allen yielded a bag of suspected marijuana Allen was hiding in his underwear.
According to court records Allen and Freeman were both charged with possession of an inhalant for distribution, controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Allen was also cited for speeding and driving on a suspended license.
Allen and Freeman were both released after posting $2,500 bond. The females were charged on youth reports and released to a guardian.
Court records indicate a district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Huntingtown couple indicted for aggravated animal cruelty
A Huntingtown couple were both served 11-count indictments on June 21 in connection with the abuse they allegedly inflicted on a male terrier mixed breed dog. According to court papers filed by Calvert County Animal Control Officer Blair Hayden, the alleged abuses were revealed as a result of an autopsy performed on the dog after it was euthanized.
The most serious charges facing Tammy Mari Blasi, 43, and Michael P. Faasen, 24, are two counts each of aggravated cruelty to an animal. The charge is a felony.
The abusive behavior allegedly occurred from late August until early September last year. Hayden reported in charging papers that authorities received a call from a neighbor who said he heard “an animal making noises all night” at a nearby property.
Hayden reported that records show the dog was adopted by Blasi in 2006.
Blasi and Faasen are accused of depriving the dog of sustenance, inflicting unnecessary pain, causing torture to the dog and failing to provide it with protection from the weather, according to charging papers.
Lusby man indicted for armed robbery
A 27-year-old Lusby man has been served a four-count indictment in connection with an armed robbery that allegedly occurred May 17 at a local service station. Court papers contain allegations that Anthony Allen Cantrell used a kitchen style knife in an attempt to force a female clerk to hand him money from the business’ cash register.
According to Deputy Howard Anderson, the clerk refused to open the register. Cantrell allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes and fled the store.
He was apprehended a short distance from the robbery scene. The clerk was not injured.
Cantrell made his initial appearance in circuit court on Monday. Court records show he remains behind bars on a no bond status.
MARTY MADDEN