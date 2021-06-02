Charles County
Woman, man face charges
A married couple face charges after the man said he couldn’t retrieve tools worth $10,000 from his home, along with clothing and $2,858 in cash.
Kelvin M. Adams Sr., 50, of District Heights said he called and texted his wife, Jozette Adams of Waldorf, numerous times from Jan. 20 to May 25 trying to get access to his belongings. In a complaint, Kelvin Adams said a sheriff’s office representative told him that his wife couldn’t keep him from the home. However, Kelvin Adams said the woman “filed a bogus protective order.”
Jozette Adams is charged with felony theft of between $25,000 and $100,000, while Kelvin Adams faces a misdemeanor charge for violating a protective order on May 25. Jozette Adams filed for divorce on April 12, according to court records. A civil domestic violence case against Kelvin Adams was filed May 21 and denied on June 1. According to the state court’s website, the order was denied because there was no statutory basis for relief.
Man, 36, faces theft charge
Gabriel Antoine Dubuisson, 36, of Washington, D.C., faces a charge of felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 related to a theft from Home Depot on May 28. According to a court document, Dubuisson was allegedly involved in another theft at the business in April.
Dubuisson allegedly used bolt cutters to gain access to $1,535 in tools, but then left the store. Authorities believe Dubuisson was tipped off to police by a man waiting in a vehicle in the store parking lot.
Dubuisson posted a $2,000 bond on May 29 but was held without bond on a fugitive warrant from Prince William County, Va., for failure to appear on a grand larceny charge.
Lexington Park man charged with armed robbery in Waldorf
Edvon Stephen Coates, 23, of Lexington Park was charged with armed robbery, felony assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony related to a 3 p.m. May 19 robbery of a convenience store in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Coates has two warrants from other law enforcement agencies and was held on a $25,000 bond, a press release states.
La Plata woman, 32, charged with theft and assault
Anastasia Nichelle Artis, 32, of La Plata was charged with misdemeanor assault and theft related to a May 17 theft at a gas station in the 6600 block of Crain Highway in La Plata. A woman entered the business, assaulted the cashier and stole money from the cash register, a release states.
Man from La Plata allegedly threatened with BB gun
David Isaac Morse, 30, of La Plata was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after he allegedly displayed a handgun that was tucked into his pants and said, “I have this for you,” while speaking to a male victim on May 24. Several people watched the alleged incident at a Dash-In in La Plata, a court document states. Morse fled the area, but was located and police found a discarded BB gun. Morse was released on his own recognizance.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Police: Man admitted to sex offense with minor
A Lexington Park man who works as a help desk specialist for a management consultant was jailed this weekend and later released on sex abuse charges alleging he fondled an 11-year-old girl within his household in March.
Charging papers say the girl told her mother that Terri J. Dyer, 33, groped her “for several seconds” outside of her clothing before sending her out of the bedroom earlier this year.
When interviewed by investigators, Dyer admitted to those facts, charging papers say.
He was charged with sexual abuse of a minor within the household, as well as a third- and fourth-degree sex offense.
Gun shots, threats lead to arrest of Clinton man in Avenue
Police arrested a 29-year-old Clinton man who was covered in mud on Saturday following allegations he had fired at least one round into the air from a gun and threatened to shoot people at a party.
Zarin Ray Lynch was arrested following police investigation into the incident, where witnesses told lawmen Lynch had been intoxicated and was fighting with several people at the party in Avenue, before pulling a gun out of his trunk, firing a shot into the air and stating he would “shoot the place up.”
Police eventually found a pump action shotgun covered in wet mud inside a bathroom.
Lynch was charged with making a threat of mass violence as well as reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, disturbing the peace and two firearms offenses.
Man, 36, charged for recording conversation with a woman
A 36-year-old man was charged by a criminal summons over the weekend after his ex-girlfriend told police he had called her about a recording he had made unbeknownst to her, after she had asked him not to speak with her.
Jason Allain faces an interception of communication charge after police spoke with him last month, when charging papers say the woman said “goodbye” multiple times in a conversation about child custody.
Interception of communication is a felony offense which can lead to up to five years of imprisonment.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
St. Mary’s man charged with assaulting ex in Calvert
A 31-year-old Mechanicsville man faces first-degree assault charges stemming from a domestic incident that allegedly occurred May 25 at a woman’s Chesapeake Beach residence.
According to Calvert sheriff’s Deputy James Sturdivant, the accused, Joseph Vincent Florence, went to the woman’s residence “to talk about getting back together. During the conversation, Florence grabbed her by the throat and began to choke her.” During the fracas, the woman sustained a bump on her head and was later flown to shock trauma.
In the charging papers, Sturdivant noted a witness told him she heard Florence and the woman arguing while she was on the house’s porch. After hearing the victim scream the witness saw Florence flee the area.
Florence called the sheriff’s office and attempted to tell his side of the story, court documents stated. He claimed the victim had attempted to stop him from leaving the residence in his vehicle and when he opened the door to the vehicle to confront her, the woman fell.
Florence was additionally charged with second-degree assault. He posted $10,000 bond the day after the incident. A preliminary hearing on the incident has been scheduled for June 25.
Chesapeake Beach homeowner catches, detains alleged burglar
A 26-year-old Lusby man remains in jail without bond after being caught attempting to steal a bicycle outside a Chesapeake Beach residence, documents on file in district court stated.
According to Deputy Autumn Abercrombie, after receiving a dispatch for a burglary in progress, she arrived at the house and found the homeowner holding the suspect down.
The homeowner had called police and then noticed one of the alleged burglars tried to steal his daughter’s bike. When the homeowner announced himself to the alleged burglar, the accused “grabbed a shovel and began to swing it.”
The homeowner was able to wrest the shovel away and deputies were able to take the accused, Tyler David Edwards, into custody.
Further investigation revealed that another burglary occurred in the area and “Ring footage” showed someone matching Edward’s description entering the home and leaving after being confronted by the occupant.
It is alleged that Edwards and possibly an accomplice also tried to steal a kayak, vacuum cleaner and a lawn mower.
After he was taken to the detention center, a search of Edwards yielded suspected drug paraphernalia.
Edwards was charged with two counts of fourth-degree burglary, two counts of theft between $100 and under $1,500, second-degree assault, rogue and vagabond, and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.
Drug distribution charges filed against Upper Marlboro man
A 50-year-old Upper Marlboro man has been charged with possessing and distributing crack cocaine after being arrested during a May 25 traffic stop in Owings. Drug enforcement deputies, along with a K9 unit, searched the vehicle Thomas Lamont Harrison was riding in and found a quantity of crack, a digital scale and four cellphones.
The driver of the vehicle, identified in court papers as Jessica Danielle Urbanek, 40, of Lothian, was charged with drug possession. She posted $7,500 bond and was released. She has a district court hearing on Aug. 6.
Harrison was also found to be in possession of drugs when he was search at the detention center. He posted $75,000 bond May 27. A preliminary hearing on the charges Harrison is facing is scheduled for June 25 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN