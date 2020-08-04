An off-duty Prince George’s County police officer was arrested Sunday evening and charged with attempted second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree assault and false imprisonment, according to the Maryland State Police.
The charges facing the officer, identified as Brian Charles Newcomer, 36, of Huntingtown, stem from an incident MSP investigators say occurred at the female victim’s residence in Prince George’s County Thursday evening. The allegations were reported to police by the victim the following day.
According to the MSP, Newcomer is currently being held without bond.
In a statement released Monday, Interim Chief Hector Valez of the Prince George’s County Police Department said Newcomer, a corporal and seven-year veteran with the agency, has been suspended without pay.
“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing,” Valez stated in a press release. “When we were made aware of the arrest, the corporal’s police powers were immediately suspended. Our internal affairs division has also launched an investigation into the officer’s actions and we are fully cooperating with Maryland State Police.”
According to court records, Newcomer is charged with one count each of attempted second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense sexual contact and false imprisonment; and three counts of second-degree assault.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 3 in district court in Upper Marlboro.
The MSP stated the investigation into the incident is continuing. The probe is being conducted by the MSP Criminal Enforcement Division.