Charles County
White Plains man turns himself in for shooting
A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, which sent a woman to the hospital.
Officers became aware of the alleged shooting at about 2 a.m. when a woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office says.
Investigators later determined the shooting occurred off Frazier Road in Bryans Road, and obtained an arrest warrant for Antonio Lamar Carter, 20, of White Plains.
Carter turned himself in last Thursday, Dec. 17, the release says, and was charged with first-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment. He was released after a family member from Lexington Park posted $10,000 in cash bail, court records say.
Carter and the woman are known to each other, the release says. Those with information are asked to contact sheriff’s Detective R. Smith at 301-609-6504.
Transit policeman accused of fighting officers
Police responding to a gunshot complaint off Hatteras Circle in Waldorf last weekend wrote in charging papers they were assaulted by a WMATA Transit policeman coming out of his residence, who also allegedly grabbed a lawman’s gun.
Charging papers in two separate cases accuse Christopher Coles of assaulting police after the gunshot complaint, where one spent casing was found nearby. Prior to being arrested, Coles allegedly attempted to grab an officers’ gun, and when arrested, allegedly slammed his head against the patrol vehicle window.
Stolen gun found in vehicle
A man who allegedly answered “me” when asked if anything in the vehicle could hurt a cop was arrested on firearms charges and later released.
Charging papers say Elijah Pink Mccaskell Hollis, 20, was pulled over in the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 18, when officers found marijuana and a fully loaded green handgun which had been reported stolen. Hollis was arrested and charged with four firearms offenses.
St. Mary’s County
Man pleads guilty to sex offense
A Leonardtown man pleaded guilty to a third-degree sex offense last week after being caught molesting an 8-year-old child in the home last March.
Michael Kevin Abell, 51, will hear his sentence following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation ordered after his plea to the case which was based on his wife’s allegation she had caught him attempting sexual acts on the boy.
Charging papers say Abell was found in the woods in front of his residence suffering from hypothermia and self-inflicted lacerations after the incidents, and confessed to molesting the boy to investigators while in the hospital.
Single-vehicle crash investigated
Officers are investigating a crash into a tree in Great Mills that sent a 71-year-old to shock trauma on Sunday afternoon.
A release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have determined Francis Tu Pham of Lexington Park had been traveling north on Flat Iron Road, and lost control during a curve in the roadway, causing him to crash into the tree and suffer incapacitating injuries.
Speed and roadway conditions are considered contributing factors in the crash. Those with information are asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031, or at brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.
Lexington Park man allegedly crashed into house and car
A Lexington Park man is facing destruction of property charges alleging he intentionally hit his girlfriend’s stationary car and crashed into a residence she was in.
Charging papers allege Benjamin Franklin Quade, 39, crashed into the stationary vehicle belonging to his girlfriend, who is his cousin’s ex-wife, after he had GPS tracked her location and found her at his cousin’s home.
The couple’s babysitter, who was at the girlfriend’s house, then called and told the woman Quade was in the house breaking things and saying he would burn it down, charging papers say. He was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction of property as well as conspiracy to destroy property.
Teen faces charges for alleged sexual extortion incident
An 18-year-old from Valley Lee was issued criminal charges Saturday for an incident in November where police say she conspired with her 16-year-old friend, who had given a man oral sex, to threaten the man for cash.
Charging papers filed against Jasmine Carter of Lexington Park allege her 16-year-old friend, who claimed to be 22, had performed oral sex on a 28-year-old man he met online and the boy, who has not been charged as an adult, threatened to contact police if the man did not pay money to Carter and later loan he two teenagers his car.
Eventually, the teen boy threatened to post about the sexual encounter on Facebook and the man blocked the teen’s number, charging papers say, prompting a confrontation at the Sunoco near Hermanville Road and a brief car chase. Carter was charged with conspiracy to commit a perverted practice and theft.
Calvert County
Gun fired through wall, into apartment
Police investigating a bullet which traveled through a Chesapeake Beach apartment’s living room arrested an allegedly intoxicated man who said “it was an accident.”
Charging papers say Charles Richard Simacek, 23, continued to reiterate that it was an accidental discharge when he fired the rifle into his apartment wall on Saturday night, having thought the safety was on as he was looking to see if there was an intruder. Simacek was arrested, charged with reckless, and intoxicated endangerment and released.
Police still seeking home invasion suspects
Police in Calvert are investigating a home invasion and shooting which allegedly occurred in the early morning hours last Monday, Dec. 14.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, two injured men were located in their Dunkirk home following a call for a home invasion and robbery, one injured by gunfire. Police determined the suspects had already fled. Later last week, the Calvert sheriff’s office posted surveillance video of the two armed, masked men kicking in doors and wandering about the residence on the department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Man accused of stealing firearm
A North Beach man is accused of stealing his acquaintance’s self-built AR-15 last week after allegedly breaking into the man’s family townhouse at night.
Charging papers accuse 21-year-old Henry Austin James of first-degree burglary in the incident which allegedly broke a window-mounted air conditioning unit, after investigators found the stolen AR-15 in James’ home following an investigation into the firearm. James allegedly told officers he had taken the gun because he and his friends had been involved in a violent conflict with a man named “Roy” recently.
