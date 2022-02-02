Charles County
La Plata man arrested for burglary
Tavon Keonta Swann was arrested on Jan 29 and charged with felony second-degree burglary for an alleged break-in in the 11000 block of Mall Circle in Waldorf.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area by a representative of a business owner that a structure was unsecured and individuals were inside. When deputies arrived, they allegedly observed two males exit through the front door.
Deputies found garbage scattered throughout the building, an improvised sleeping area and a small fire pit built from bricks, all evidence that the someone had resided in the building for a significant period of time. Swann and a second man, Michael Salvatore Beale, were arrested at the scene.
According to charging documents, Beale was rushed to the hospital after suffering an apparent anxiety attack before he was taken into custody. An application for charges for Beale’s involvement may be made at a later date, according to police.
Man charged in tavern break-in
Richard Steven Thames, 53, was charged with felony second-degree burglary after an alleged break-in reported on Nov. 27.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a business in the 3100 of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the reports of an alleged burglary. A review of surveillance video showed Thames pull into the parking lot in a Honda Pilot and park in the rear of the building for about 10 minutes before driving to the front.
Thames then allegedly used a key to enter the front of the establishment, then opened the register and stole $696 and a paycheck belonging to Lisa Howard.
According to charging documents, Howard, the girlfriend of Thames, was interviewed by deputies on Dec. 8. She stated the Honda Pilot used in the burglary belonged to her, and that it was in Thames possession on the night of the burglary.
Howard, who has not been charged in connection with the burglary, said she left her job at the business two days after the alleged burglary.
Thames was also charged with three fourth-degree burglary misdemeanors and a separate misdemeanor for theft of $100 to under $1,500
Waldorf man arrested for armed robbery
Amir Dontae Hopkins, 24, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery and two misdemeanors for attempted theft under $100 and second degree-assault for an alleged incident on Jan. 28.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Berry Road and Ironwood Drive around 7:50 a.m. and made contact with a victim who said she was out running when she was approached by a man, later identified as Hopkins.
“The man said, ‘Give me your phone, I know you have a phone,’” charging documents stated. When the victim refused, Hopkins allegedly assaulted the woman by striking her in the arm with his bag, and an altercation ensued.
The victim was able to flee from Hopkins and received a ride from a passing motorist back to her home.
Hopkins was later located in the area of Berry Road and Leighton Drive and was identified by the victim before he was arrested.
Waldorf man arrested on narcotics charges
Lekuarius Clifford Plater, 39, of Waldorf was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with three felonies for possession of controlled and dangerous substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Plater was discovered by Charles sheriff’s detectives during a covert surveillance operation at a convenience store in the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, an Infiniti passenger car pulled next to the detective. A short time later, an unknown male approached the vehicle and allegedly participated in a hand-to-hand drug transaction.
Charles sheriff’s deputies later performed a traffic stop on the Infiniti. A passenger in the vehicle allegedly gave an ID belonging to James Donnell Young, but was later discovered to be Plater.
Approximately 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine and about 7 grams of suspected powdered cocaine was recovered at the scene.
Plater was also charge with four misdemeanors for possession, obstruction and hindering, making false statements and displaying the government ID of another person.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park charged with running over woman’s leg
Calvin Sylvester Kinney Jr., 31, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and fighting in public (affray). He allegedly put his 2016 Jeep Cherokee in reverse in a front of a residence in the 45800 block of Springsteen Court in California on Dec. 6, 2021, ran over a woman’s right leg and then pulled forward and drove over it again.
Kinney told police he went to the residence to purchase marijuana, a court document states. Dirt and grass were observed on the woman’s right leg, and she was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
Kinney and the woman’s husband got into a fist fight, the document states. The husband said he tried to pull the victim out of the way of Kinney’s vehicle as he was backing up at a high rate of speed, but she fell down. Kinney posted a $7,500 bond on Dec. 7.
Mechanicsville man faces child abuse, assault charges
Jason Andrew Jackson Sr., 35, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony second-degree child abuse and misdemeanor assault. On Jan. 29, police responded to the 35600 block of Army Navy Drive in Mechanicsville.
A woman went to the residence to retrieve her grandson, and Jackson allegedly headbutted her after she got into his face. He also later allegedly pushed her into a snow-filled ditch outside.
The woman said she went to the residence after her daughter texted her photos of her grandson with welts and bruises on his legs and buttocks that allegedly came from a beating inflicted with a belt by Jackson. He posted a $7,500 bond on Jan. 29.
Lexington Park man charged with assault of pregnant woman
Daamin Diya Perry, 34, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and committing a felony crime of violence against a pregnant woman.
On Jan. 27, police responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park. According to a court document, several bruises and lacerations were observed on Perry’s fiancee.
Perry said the woman yelled at him about cheating on her and struck him in the chest and neck when he was laying on a couch and threw his wallet outside. Perry allegedly punched the woman in the face, jumped on and attempted to strangle her and struck her several more times. The woman was 15 weeks pregnant with Perry’s child.
He was held without bond on Jan. 28 and 31.
Hollywood man charged with burglary, trespassing
Jeffrey Charles Burch, 40, of Hollywood was charged with felony burglary-second degree and misdemeanor burglary-fourth degree and theft of between $100 and $1,500, according to a court document.
Burch allegedly broke into the storehouse of Colliers Inc. at 23330 Cottonwood Parkway in California on Aug. 2, 2021, after being told not to by an agent of the business. Burch was issued a summons on Jan. 26.
Calvert County
St. Leonard man sentenced for animal cruelty
A 58-year-old St. Leonard man was sentenced on Jan. 25 for a single count of animal cruelty. In a circuit court jury trial last September, defendant Kenneth David Bonolis was found guilty of repeatedly striking his dog outside the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick on Dec. 19, 2019.
“Bonolis received a sentence of 14 days incarceration to be followed by a period of home detention,” a Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office press release stated. The sentence was handed down by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.
Home invasion and assault alleged
A 34-year-old Chesapeake Beach man is changed with breaking into an Owings residence on Jan. 29 and assaulting a man, documents on file with district court stated.
According to court papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Sean Hendrickson, defendant Gregory Thomas Allen allegedly broke into the home and repeatedly punched a male occupant in the face with his closed fist. After being told to leave the house by the occupants, Allen reentered the home by kicking in a basement window. A verbal argument between Allen and the victim ensued.
Deputies arrived and arrested Allen, who continued a tirade as he was led away.
Allen is charged with home invasion, second-degree assault, trespassing, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct. The victim was evaluated by Calvert Advanced Life Support and refused treatment.
On Monday, Allen was released after posting $10,000 bond. He was ordered by the court not to harass the victim.
Woman charged with stabbing
A 27-year-old Lusby woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a male during a domestic argument. According to charging papers filed by Deputy Michael Contic of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the defendant, Kathryn Brianna Flythe, picked up a kitchen knife during the argument at a Lusby residence. The male received a laceration on his left hand. He was treated by emergency medical specialists at the scene and then taken to the hospital.
Contic stated in court documents that, through investigation, Flythe was determined to be the “primary aggressor.” She was charged with first- and second-degree assault. She is being held without bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 25 in district court.
Huntingtown male charged with assault
A late afternoon disturbance at a Huntingtown residence Monday led to the arrest of a 58-year-old man.
The man, identified as Steven Ernest Riess, reportedly became enraged after being bitten by a pitbull. According to court papers filed by Deputy Brady Wilson, Riess appeared intoxicated. During the ensuing fracas, Riess bit a forearm and bruised the neck of a female and reportedly struck her near her eye.
Riess was reportedly struck with a beer bottle, according to court documents.
“All parties were evaluated by EMS and all refused further medical treatment,” Wilson wrote in charging papers.
Reiss was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and intoxicated endangerment. he is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 3 in district court.
