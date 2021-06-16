Charles County
18-year-old Hughesville man faces assault charges
An 18-year-old Hughesville man faces a felony and misdemeanor assault charge and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property after he allegedly broke into his own home and assaulted his sister and mother.
Christian Alton Darrington was ordered held without bond on June 14 after police arrested him at a home in the 14100 block of Buffalo Place on June 13. According to a court document, a glass door was smashed and Darrington punched his sister in the face. His mother struck him with a bat, and then Darrington allegedly struck her with his fists and a guitar. He also allegedly broke a liquor bottle and destroyed a windshield on his mother’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and damaged a window and mirror on the vehicle.
18-year-old Waldorf man faces robbery, theft charges
Larenzo Henson-Simms, 18, of Waldorf was charged with felony armed robbery and two misdemeanor theft charges after he allegedly stole an Airpod case valued at $159 from a Staples store in Waldorf, and told an employee, “If you come after me, I’ll blast you.” The incident took place at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Then police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 1:24 p.m. the same day at Top Dollar Pawn, located at 3360 Crain Highway.
Henson-Simms and a juvenile allegedly stole Airpods valued at $89 and fled the scene on girls’ bikes. Henson-Simms allegedly displayed a pistol on his waist area to an employee and made a threat. Officers placed him and a juvenile under arrest later in the day after locating them in the food court of St. Charles Mall. The bikes were found behind a dumpster. Henson-Simms was ordered held without bond but later released on electronic monitoring.
20-year-old Waldorf man charged with sex offenses
Devin Joseph Jameson, 20, of Waldorf was charged with misdemeanor perverted practice and four misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offenses in a June 7 court filing. Jameson was 19 at the time of the alleged incidents, which involved a 14-year-old and 15-year-old victim. The incidents allegedly took place between May 1 and Sept. 20, 2020. Jameson was issued a summons.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Man arrested for assault on aunt, drugs found
A Lexington Park man was released on bail after he was arrested for allegedly choking his aunt in an argument about his child’s car seat last Friday.
Charging papers accuse John Francis Dorsey, 33, of choking his aunt after she attempted to help him with his child’s car seat. Dorsey arrived to pick up the child from his aunt and already appeared upset, she told police.
He was later located at the A&E Motel on Great Mills Road and arrested.
Upon arriving at jail, an amount of K2 Spice, a type of synthetic marijuana, was located in his sock, charging papers say.
Woman, 43, accused of multiple thefts from camp in Callaway
A 43-year-old woman faces burglary and theft charges stemming from multiple incidents at Take-It-Easy Ranch in Callaway where items were stolen.
Stacey Lynn Goode was accused of the thefts over the weekend, which included a Kubota utility vehicle valued at $17,000 and various items from another location. Charging papers say after police found the vehicle, they showed other recovered items to a neighbor who reported thefts from her shed.
A heat gun, an axe, clothing and various meats were also stolen, charging papers say, and a cake in her freezer was destroyed. When asked about the thefts, Goode told police she had been there at the time of the thefts, but only changing her clothes, charging papers say.
National Night Out scheduled
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s annual National Night Out is now scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The annual community-building campaign was delayed and slimmed down last year due to COVID-19.
To have a neighborhood included in National Night Out, contact Cpl. Blaine Gaskill at Blaine.Gaskill@stmarysmd.com or Dep. Gerard Muschette at Gerard.Muschette@stmarysmd.com.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Drive-by shooting under probe
On Tuesday at approximately 9:49 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to report of a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of Golden West Way in Lusby.
Preliminary investigation revealed someone fired several rounds into a residence as well as into a vehicle outside the home. No injuries were reported. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to this incident or may have camera footage in the area, contact Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-2800, ext. 2595, or wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov
Citizens may remain anonymous through the “Submit a Tip” feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678.
Summons for server — Cops seek Lusby man for card theft and fraud
A Lusby man who was waiting on tables back in April is wanted in connection with the alleged theft of a customer’s credit card at a local restaurant.
According to a report filed in district court by Calvert sheriff’s office Detective Nikki Gilmore, a man who said he and his family were dining at a local restaurant on the evening of April 16 reported the theft at the sheriff’s office the following day.
The server who allegedly made off with the customer’s card is identified in court documents as Brian Allen Ward Jr., 30. Court records show a summons has been issued, but Ward has yet to be served with a warrant charging him with, among other things, fraud identity information theft over $100,000 and stealing a credit card.
In the charging papers, Gilmore stated that the victim reported when the bill for his family was presented, “He placed his credit card and rewards card into the receipt book and his server, Brian Ward, took the book to presumably charge the card. When Brian returned the receipt book, [the customer] found his rewards had been applied to his check, he found his rewards card but no credit card.”
Gilmore stated the customer “notified Brian that his credit card was missing and appeared to have not been charged. Brian said there had been no credit card in the receipt book.” Attempts to locate the card were unsuccessful.
Ward “said he searched around the restaurant and said he didn’t locate the credit card,” Gilmore reported in court documents. The customer’s wife ended up paying the tab and the family left the restaurant.
When he arrived home, the customer contacted the bank that issued the card. Bank officials contacted the man the following morning to verify some charges made late the previous evening “that looked out of the ordinary for the account.”
The victim was advised that around 11:30 p.m. the previous evening, “several charges were attempted totaling approximately $3,200,” Gilmore stated. “The attempted transactions were all through internet sites,” stated Gilmore, adding that the attempted charges were made to an AirBnB and Experian. Additional attempts were made to charge transactions with Apple and Amazon Prime.
“All ended up being denied by the credit card company,” Gilmore stated.
Gilmore said the restaurant manager spoke with the victimized customer about the incident.
According to court records, a preliminary inquiry into the incident has been scheduled for July 27 in district court.
Traffic stop yields drug arrests
Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Owings on June 8 after Calvert deputies found a quantity of suspected crack cocaine in their vehicle. According to court documents, the Toyota passenger car driven by Darren Dwayne Sheppard, 37, of Annapolis had been observed leaving a known drug house.
According to court documents, the vehicle search yielded 12.5 grams of suspected crack.
In additional to Sheppard, Nathan Oliver White, 40, of North Beach and Travis Demetrius Harris, 31, of Chesapeake Beach were arrested.
Correctional deputies searched Sheppard at the Calvert County Detention Center and found 0.7 grams of suspected crack.
Sheppard was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession while confined. He is being held without bond.
White was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and Harris was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Both White and Harris were released on their own recognizance.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 22 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN