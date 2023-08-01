Deck fire burns home

On July 28, around 9:30 p.m., several crews in St. Mary’s County responded to a house fire on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. According to Charles Miedzinski, investigators determined the blaze started on the home’s back deck. A cause has not been determined at this time. No injuries were reported. Police shut down a portion of Point Lookout Road while crews were fighting the fire.

 SEVENTH DISTRICT VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

