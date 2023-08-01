Charles County
Silver Spring man charged with home invasion
Jordan Alexander Nelson, 23, of Silver Spring was arrested and charged with felony home invasion and misdemeanor second-degree assault on July 25.
Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf at 8:13 p.m. on July 25 for reports of an assault.
Officers met with a man who accused Nelson of forcing his way into the man’s apartment during a verbal altercation and shoved the man into a closet adjacent to the front door.
Documents say Nelson threw the man to the floor after gaining entry into the apartment.
Nelson was taken into custody and he was released from the Charles County Detention Center on his own recognizance on July 26.
He’s due back in Charles County District Court on Aug. 23 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
La Plata man charged with burglary
Brandon William Brown, 29, of La Plata was arrested last week and charged with felony third-degree burglary and two misdemeanors for malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
On July 24, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 2300 block of Ashford Lane in Waldorf for a report of a break-in.
A ring camera on the property appeared to show Brown entering a home that belonged to his mother by smashing a window, according to court documents.
When officers arrived at the home, Brown allegedly told officers he lived at the home and broke the window with a rock because he forgot his key.
However, police said the homeowner advised she had a proactive order against Brown that is in place until Oct. 31, 2023. Documents say the protective order was confirmed through dispatchers.
Brown was taken into custody where he was ordered held without bond after two bond reviews. He is due back in court on Aug. 23 at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Waldorf man charged with drug offenses
Joseph Lenord Bourne, 36, of Waldorf was arrested on July 27 and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute narcotics as well as two misdemeanors for possession of controlled and dangerous substances that were not cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At around 11:14 a.m. on July 27, Charles County sheriff’s officers in the area of Berry Road and Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf spotted a gold Hyundai Genesis with no functioning brake lights. A traffic stop was conducted at a gas station in the 10100 block of Berry Road where officers identified Bourne.
As Bourne was searching for the vehicle’s registration, officers noticed two balled up pieces of aluminum foil with burn marks, suspected to be connected with drug use, as well as a lighter.
Officers conducted a probable cause search and found 9.2 grams of suspected dimethylpentane and $165. Documents say officers also found small baggies and two digital scales in the vehicle.
Bourne was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was released the same day on a 10,000 bond. He is due back in Charles County District Court on Aug. 25 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Waldorf man charged with assault
Curtis Douglas Latimer, 56, of Waldorf was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on July 23.
At around 4:51 p.m. on July 23, Charles sheriff’s officer Colin Stine responded to the 10600 block of Cheryl Turn in Waldorf for reports of a domestic assault.
Stine spoke with a woman that accused Latimer of grabbing her by the throat during an altercation with other individuals.
Charging documents state that officers observed abrasions to the woman’s chest and redness on her neck and right shoulder.
Latimer was taken into custody and he was released on July 23 on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.
He is due in Charles County District Court on Aug. 23 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Steering wheel locks available
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office is working to address the recent thefts of Hyundais and Kias. The office is offering a few tips to keep drivers and valuables safe.
Be intentional about the security of your vehicle and belongings. Lock your doors. Many of the thefts the sheriff’s office handles are from unlocked vehicles. Do not leave valuables in the vehicles but if you must, then keep them out of plain sight. Park in well lit, easily visible locations when possible.
Attach a steering wheel lock when your vehicle is parked. The sheriff’s office has collaborated with Hyundai and Kia, which have donated steering wheel locks to help St. Mary’s citizens take that extra step toward safety. These steering wheel locks will be available for pickup, free of charge, to county citizens. Stop by the District 4 Station located at 21633 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week. Limit of one per person. You are asked to bring proof of ownership of a vehicle.
Arrests made after smoke shop burglary and barricade
Shortly after midnight on July 24, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to a smoke shop on Route 235 in California after an alarm was activated. Upon arrival, deputies found evidence of a forced entry. According to store employees, approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was found to be stolen.
Deputy Matthew Beyer reported in court documents that shortly after units arrived at the business, a citizen contacted the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center providing suspect information and their location. The anonymous tipster also indicated one of the identified suspects may be armed.
A perimeter was established and six individuals emerged from the residence. The potentially armed suspect was unaccounted for and a barricade was declared. The St. Mary’s County Hostage Negotiations Team, Emergency Services Team, and Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.
After several hours of attempting contact at the residence, a search warrant was authorized for the residence and executed by the emergency services team.
According to court documents, two adults and three juveniles were arrested. The adults arrested are Jordan Dayvon Rice and Marcus J. Price, both 21 and from Lexington Park.
Rice is charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, felony theft and malicious destruction of property. He was released after posting $2,500 bail. Rice has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Aug. 22.
Price is charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and felony theft. He was released after posting $3,00 bond. Price has a district court hearing on his charges scheduled for Aug. 29.
Calvert woman facing forgery charges
A 37-year-old Lusby woman is facing several charges for allegedly trying to defraud a Lexington Park bank this past April.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Blake Haas of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, defendant Chanel Evone Walls was allegedly “using starter checks” to steal money.
“The total amount of currency stolen from the bank was $788.65,” Haas stated. “The defendant’s attempts, if not flagged by the the bank employees, totaled $4,500 in U.S. currency.”
On May 30, Walls was contacted at her home by St. Mary’s deputies with assistance from Calvert sheriff’s office deputies.
“Walls was positively identified by matching the bank’s surveillance footage, her driver’s license and copies of her Maryland driver’s license used to open the starter account,” Haas stated in charging papers.
On July 26, Walls was charged with four counts each of forgery and issuing a false document, plus single counts of misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor theft scheme and attempted theft scheme.
A court summons was also issued. A district court hearing on the charges Walls is facing is scheduled for Sept. 22.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Prince Frederick man charged with assault
A 43-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested July 27 and charged with assaulting a woman at a Huntingtown residence.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Todd Fleenor of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Renick Riggleman got into an argument with the woman and she told investigators he “had threatened to slit her throat with a box cutting knife.”
Riggleman left the residence and went to his workplace, where Fleenor later went to speak with the defendant. There, according to Fleenor, Riggleman had in his possession a knife matching the description given to deputies by the defendant’s accuser.
Riggleman was charged with first- and second-degree assault. Michelle R. Saunders, district court judge, ordered Riggleman be held without bond.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 28.
Minnesota fugitive nabbed in Calvert
Deputies from the Calvert Sheriff’s Office’s warrant division apprehended a 36-year-old Prince Frederick man on July 26, charging him with being a fugitive from justice in Minnesota.
According to court papers, Edward Francis Kellerman III is wanted in Meeker County, Minn., for domestic abuse, stalking and violating terms of his probation related to charges of kidnapping.
Judge Michelle Saunders ordered Kellerman to be held without bond. A district court hearing on the fugitive charge Kellerman is facing has been scheduled for Aug. 28.
Woman charged with assaulting juvenile
On July 26 Calvert sheriff’s deputies arrested a 52-year-old Prince Frederick woman and charged her with first- and second-degree assault following an incident at a residence.
According to charging documents filed by Deputy Zach Gadwill, defendant Caretta R. Johnson-Clements appeared intoxicated at the house, where she allegedly choked a 12-year-old female during an argument that turned physical. The juvenile was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Gadwill noted in charging papers that it took three deputies to restrain Johnson-Clements during her arrest.
In addition to the assault charges, Johnson-Clements was charged with committing a crime of violence with a minor present.
She was released with following day after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges Johnson-Clements is facing is scheduled for Aug. 25.
St. Mary’s woman charged with robbery and assault
On July 26, a court summons was issued for a 29-year-old Lexington Park woman who allegedly robbed and assaulted another woman on June 21 in Solomons.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Antonio Taveras of the Calvert sheriff’s office, the woman accusing Tabitha Marie Wilson of the crime notified deputies shortly after the incident occurred near an inn on Lore Street. The robbery victim had a bruised eye and forehead.
The accuser said prior to the incident that Wilson had given her a ride from St. Mary’s to her home in Calvert. The accuser told investigators she reached into her wallet to give the defendant gas money and had her wallet taken out of her hand. The driver then hit her, according to charging documents.
Tavares said the accuser was able to provide investigators with a photo of the defendant via social media. That aided police in identifying Wilson as the suspect.
Wilson is charged with robbery, theft and second-degree assault. According court papers, the summons has yet to be served. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 11.
MARTY MADDEN