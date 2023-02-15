Charles County
Texas man indicted for theft
Charles Ogechukwu Anyakee, 49, of Mesquite, Texas, was indicted in Charles County for felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 on Feb. 10.
Anyakee was accused of renting a 2021 GMC Yukon valued at $80,000 in January 2022 with a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license. Charles County sheriff’s officers were made aware of the vehicle through the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Charging documents stated that officers found the vehicle in the 11100 block of St. Christopher Drive in White Plains and recovered the vehicle and identified Anyakee as the driver.
A warrant for Anyakee was issued on Feb. 10.
Bushwood man indicted for motor vehicle theft
Levi Lawrence Hill Jr., 35, of Bushwood was indicted for felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Feb. 10.
Hill is accused of stealing a 2005 GMC Envoy valued at $4,000 from an auto service shop in the 2400 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf on Oct. 15, 2022.
Charging documents state that Hill asked to test drive the vehicle with a shop employee, but before the test drive began he allegedly drove off the lot with the vehicle without the employee.
Virginia State Police eventually recovered the vehicle and detained Hill after a pursuit ended in a crash.
A warrant for Hill was issued on Feb. 10.
La Plata man, 33, charged with theft
Justin Rodney Hopkins, 33, of La Plata was charged on Feb. 6 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Officers were alerted to the alleged theft at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 for reports of a theft.
Charging documents state that officers spoke with a man that traveled to the 600 block of Piney Branch Way in La Plata to purchase three iPhone 14 Pros valued at $1,850 at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. As the man counted out the money, Hopkins allegedly snatched the cash from the buyer’s hand and fled the scene toward Potomac Street.
The man reportedly recovered the boxes for all three phones and discovered the boxes were empty.
A summons for Hopkins as issued on Feb. 6, and he is due in Charles County District Court on March 20.
Suspected marijuana found in middle school student’s locker
Charles County sheriff’s officers are investigating after suspected marijuana was discovered at Piccowaxen Middle School, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
At around 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, a school administrator at the school was made aware that a student may have been in possession of marijuana.
Further investigation reportedly recovered a plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of suspected marijuana, a vape pen and cartridges with possible marijuana residue in the student’s locker.
The student was charged with a civil violation for possession of controlled dangerous substances and also faces disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-6282, ext. 0573.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Barricade ends with arrest
On Sunday morning, the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center was contacted by a person regarding the welfare of a relative who was in the company of a man possibly armed with a handgun. St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies then responded to a house on Hurry Road in Chaptico. A perimeter was established and a barricade declared shortly after 7 a.m.
Unsuccessful attempts were made to contact the occupants of the house. Sheriff’s investigators identified the alleged gunman as Austin Cameron Darling, 28, of Chaptico.
Around 10 a.m., Darling and another resident exited the house. Darling was arrested without further incident and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of of ammunition, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
A search of the residence yielded a 9 mm handgun and ammunition. According to the sheriff’s office report, the Maryland Gun Center advised that Darling is prohibited from possessing firearms. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Darling posted $500 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges he is facing is scheduled for April 10 in district court.
Waterman charged for illegal oyster harvest
On Feb. 8, the Maryland Natural Resources Police reported it had recently been conducting surveillance in St. Mary’s County when they saw a man, identified as John Albert Vallandingham, 67, of California, sell six bushels of oysters from his property.
“In previous weeks, police tracked oysters harvested from the Wicomico River in St. Mary’s County to a detached garage belonging to Mr. Vallandingham,” a NRP report stated. “During their investigation, they learned that the oysters were stored in improper containers within the garage for several days, with daily temperatures exceeding 50 degrees. The inadequate storage of oysters and the unseasonably high temperatures represented a public health risk.”
In the report, police said, “The oysters were being purchased to serve at a charity event.”
According to the NRP, “Vallandingham did not possess a commercial tidal fish license or seafood dealer licenses. Therefore, officers seized the oysters before being consumed by the general public and charged Vallandingham.”
Police charged him with failure to obtain a tidal fish license for commercial activity, failure to pay the oyster surcharge, engaging in an activity requiring a license and authorization without having a license or authorization and catching oysters for commercial purposes without a license.
A hearing on the charges will be held March 16 in district court. Vallandingham faces up to $28,000 in fines and one year in jail if convicted.
The incident investigator was Officer J. Kreider.
Calvert man nabbed for Virginia charge
On Feb. 7, St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy Chase Johnson arrested Conrad Olander Robinson, 41, of Lusby, who was identified as a fugitive from justice in King George, Va. Robinson is wanted on a charge of grand larceny.
On Feb. 8 Robinson posted $500 bond and was released. He declined to waive extradition, according to court records. A hearing on the fugitive charge is scheduled for March 9 in district court.
Woman charged with attempted burglary, assault
On Feb. 8, Deputy Michael Rycyzyn investigated an attempted break-in at a woman’s home in Great Mills. According to charging papers, Jailah Emmalene Mason, 19, of Lexington Park was allegedly assaulting a female resident when the deputy arrived. The door to the home had been kicked several times.
Mason was charged with attempted third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. She was later released on her own recognizance.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 20 in district court.
Charles man facing four assault charges
On Sunday, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bar in Helen for the report of disturbance.
Deputy Jessica Wilson stated in court papers that a customer, identified as Troy K. Gass, 49, of Waldorf, was acting in a disorderly fashion and was asked to leave by the bartender. Gass allegedly struck two male customers who had tried to calm him down.
During deputies’ efforts to remove Gass from the premises, a corporal was allegedly head-butted and a sergeant was allegedly kicked in the legs, according to Wilson’s report.
Gass was subsequently taken into custody. He was charged with four counts of second-degree assault, trespassing, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
Gass was released on his recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 30 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Chesapeake Beach man charged with burglary, assault
On Feb. 8 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nikki Gilmore went to a home in Chesapeake Beach to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance.
According to charging papers filed by Gilmore, a 41-year-old Chesapeake Beach man, who allegedly entered the house without permission, reportedly assaulted a woman visitor as a result of an argument and kicked a door so hard it came off the hinges. The man was identified as Nathan Oliver White.
According to Gilmore, White left the residence but surrendered and was taken into custody without incident a short time later.
White was charged with fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.
According to court records, on Feb. 10 White posted $5,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges White is facing is scheduled for March 10 in district court.
D.C. man held on drug and weapons charges
On Sunday, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary in progress involving a possibly armed perpetrator.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Tanner J. Zinn, investigators ordered anyone in the house to come out and a man and woman emerged with their hands up.
The man was identified as Marcus Herman Morris, 40, of Washington, D.C.
Zinn stated in charging papers that the mother of the deceased homeowner had caught the pair on surveillance camera and they appeared to be removing items from the residence. Reportedly, Morris had been using the homeowner’s Dodge Durango for about one week with the heir’s permission. A search of the Dodge yielded a quantity of suspected cocaine, a Smith & Wesson rifle, ammunition and body armor. A search of Morris’ Audi, which was parked outside the home, revealed more suspected cocaine.
“The evidence recovered is consistent with CDS distribution activity,” Zinn wrote in the charging papers.
It was learned through the Maryland State Police Gun Center that Morris is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Morris was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of firearms, drugs, bulletproof armor, illegal possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and theft.
The 33-year-old woman who was with Morris had not been charged as of earlier this week.
Morris is being held without bond. A hearing on the charges Morris is facing is scheduled for March 13 in district court.
Charles man charged with stealing wheels
A court summons has been issued for a 32-year-old Waldorf man who is accused of taking wheels from an Owings tag and title business on Feb. 10.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Adam Dymond of the Calvert sheriff’s office, the business owner identified Matthew Washington as one of two individuals who removed without permission the four wheels from the business’s parking lot. The owner provided Dymond with contact information for Washington, who, when called by the deputy, claimed he had the owner’s permission to remove the wheels. The wheels have total value of $3,500.
In addition to felony theft, Washington is charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing on posted property.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 3 in district court.
Lusby man charged with taking car without permission
A 33-year-old Lusby man is charged with two felonies for taking a motor vehicle on Feb. 6 without the owner’s permission.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Adam Dymond, the defendant, Daniel Lee Delahoussaye, took a 2021 Nissan Rogue valued at $32,000 from the CalvertHealth Medical Center parking lot while the owner was in the hospital building.
Deputies spotted the car less than an hour later.
Delahoussaye was charged with theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. The day of his arrest Delahoussaye posted $1,500 bond and was released.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 16 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN