Cars collide near Mattapany

On Feb. 22 at around 6:31 a.m., fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the intersection of Mattapany Road and Three Notch Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. According to a posted report by Ridge firefighter Edward Raley, responders found one vehicle in the roadway — a U.S. Navy police vehicle — and another off the road with three people injured. One person was flown to a regional trauma center and two others were transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

 RIDGE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

