Charles County
Waldorf man charged with theft, property destruction
Kalvin Donnell Mitchell, 19, of Waldorf was charged on Feb. 24 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanor charges of malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
Mitchell is accused of sending a text message to a homeowner in the 15000 block of Woodville Road in Waldorf demanding the return of a truck between noon and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
According to charging documents, the homeowner was notified by a family member that Mitchell was in the house destroying things.
Mitchell is accused of stealing or destroying $16,799.99 worth of property in the home, including the theft of a federal government issued cellphone and laptop (valued at $5,000 total,) a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cellphone valued at $1,799.99 and a Hewitt-Packard laptop valued at $2,000.
Documents state that Mitchell is also accused of destroying $3,700 worth of televisions in the home, a balcony glass door worth $2,000 and two mirrors valued at $350 total. Other damage included the destruction of two wall pictures and the door handle to the balcony glass door.
Mitchell is due in Charles County District Court on April 10.
Brandywine man busted for bike theft
Richard Tino Britt, 26, of Brandywine was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with two felonies for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
At around 8:38 p.m. on Feb. 23, Charles sheriff’s officers observed Britt on a black motorcycle allegedly bearing a fake Maryland license plate in the area of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf.
Officers followed the bike until they arrived in the area of Crain Highway and Berry Road and performed a traffic stop. A check of the vehicle identification number flagged the bike as stolen out of Montgomery County.
Britt was taken into custody and released on his own recognizance on Feb. 24. He is due back in Charles County District Court on April 14.
Temple Hills man arrested for motor vehicle theft
Carlos Prince Jordan, 18, of Temple Hills was arrested on Feb. 25 for two felonies for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanors for cannabis possession over the civil amount and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
At around 3 a.m., Charles sheriff’s officers were in the area of Hatteras Circle in Waldorf when they discovered a suspicious vehicle, later identified as a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a busted back window, on Hope Circle.
As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Jordan, threw the vehicle in reverse to get away from officers and a pursuit began.
The vehicle eventually ended up traveling northbound along Western Parkway and crashed into a guard rail. Jordan fled the vehicle and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
Charging documents state that the vehicle was confirmed stolen from Prince George’s County. A search of the vehicle allegedly found 68 grams of suspected marijuana and a replica Glock handgun.
Jordan was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 25 and is set to stand trial on April 18.
Knife recovered from middle school
Charles County sheriff’s officers recovered a knife and two vaping devices from a student at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School on Feb. 24, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
At around 10 a.m., a teacher at Benjamin Middle School was made aware of a student vaping in the school’s bathroom.
According to the release, two vaping devices and a knife were recovered from the 14-year-old student, who was charged on a juvenile offense report and faces additional disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Woman charged with assault
On Feb. 20, a 32-year-old Leonardtown woman allegedly assaulted a man at a residence. According to court documents filed by Deputy Preston Dixon of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the accused, Shanae E. Dorsey, allegedly consumed narcotics and accused others in the residence of taking money from her purse.
Dorsey allegedly brandished a knife during the incident, according to Dixon.
Dorsey was charged with second-degree assault. Later that day, she was released on $5,000 bond.
A hearing on the charge is scheduled for April 6 in district court.
Virginia fugitive arrested
On Feb. 22, St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies arrested Lewis Donnell Huntley, 29, of Waldorf on charges he is a fugitive from justice in the state of Virginia.
According to court records, authorities in Fairfax County reported Huntley is wanted for grand larceny.
The fugitive case was handled by Deputy Dianne Hersh. After two court reviews were held, Huntley remained in jail on a no bond status.
Court records show Huntley declined to waive extradition to Virginia. A hearing on the fugitive charge in St. Mary’s will be held in district court March 27.
Lexington Park man charged with weapons violations
A 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested Feb. 22 after allegedly carrying a gun in his waistband while walking through the Patuxent Home neighborhood.
According to court papers filed by Deputy Andrew Burgess, the weapon defendant Keyshon Marquez Gant was allegedly carrying was a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, which was identified as a “ghost gun” by authorities. Gant also allegedly possessed an extended magazine along with the gun.
Gant was charged with concealing a dangerous weapon, carrying a handgun, carrying a loaded handgun and possessing a detached magazine.
After two bond reviews Gant remains behind bars. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 14 in district court.
Catalytic converter thefts continue
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate recent thefts of catalytic converters occurring across the county during the overnight hours. Many of the thefts involved commercial vehicles parked in unlit areas, but thieves also targeted private vehicles.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents and business owners to park vehicles in well-lit areas covered by video surveillance, if possible, to discourage thefts.
If you see a suspicious person or suspicious activity around your vehicle, you can call the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008. You may also contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. Through the Crime Solvers program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information on a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Prince Frederick man, accomplice, sentenced in federal court
On Feb. 23, a federal judge sentenced a Calvert County man and a North Carolina woman to 30 months each in prison for conspiring to defraud the country, helping file false tax returns and theft of government funds, according to a justice department press release. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel also imposed three years of supervised probation for each defendant and ordered each to pay $959,044 in restitution.
The defendants are identified as Denise Curl of Charlotte, N.C., and Percy Leroy Jacobs of Prince Frederick. A federal jury convicted the pair after a trial in March of last year.
Justice officials said according to evidence presented at the trial, between 2013 and 2016 Curl and Jacobs filed tax returns on behalf of multiple fraudulent trusts they owned, seeking refunds to which they were not entitled. Curl and Jacobs are alleged to have also filed false individual tax returns in their own names, claiming fictitious tax withholdings in order to generate refunds.
“In total, the defendants attempted to defraud the IRS of more than $2.2 million,” the justice department release stated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Morgan, along with trial attorneys Jeffrey McLellan and George Meggali of the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office’s tax division prosecuted the case.
Woman indicted for home invasion
A Calvert County grand jury handed down an eight-count indictment against a 45-year-old Lusby woman stemming from an alleged home invasion incident that occurred at a residence on Gringo Court in Lusby.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, defendant Latonya Nichole Dixon allegedly used a metal baseball bat to smash a front door glass window and damage three vehicles parked at the residence.
Tavares reported a man and woman were inside the house at the time of the rampage, and the male accuser told deputies Dixon “demanded to be let in the residence multiple times.”
She allegedly threatened the couple. The male accuser said he and Dixon were previously in a relationship. Tavares stated in court documents that a surveillance video shows Dixon “reaching through the front door and attempting to unlock” it.
Dixon sustained serious cuts from the glass and was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment. “While at the hospital, Dixon continued to brag about the incident,” Tavares stated in court papers, adding that she told hospital staff “that she was homicidal and added that she was trying to kill” the home’s occupants.
The indictment includes two felony charges — home invasion and third-degree burglary — plus four counts of destruction of property.
Court records show Dixon is being held without bond. Prosecution of the state’s case against Dixon will be handled by Anthony R. Navalaney of the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office.
Leonardtown man indicted for library assault
A Calvert County grand jury handed down a two-count indictment against a St. Mary’s County man in connection with an alleged incident at a library.
According to court documents, on Jan. 18 Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Richard McCourt responded to Calvert Library in Prince Frederick for the report of an assault.
McCourt stated in charging papers a man identified as Hunter Wesley Carter, 20, of Leonardtown got into a verbal argument with a 19-year-old woman. The woman told McCourt that Carter “tried to choke her,” and a “good Samaritan showed up and prompted the defendant to stop.”
Carter’s accuser declined transport to a hospital.
McCourt stated in charging papers that Carter did admit to putting his hands around the woman’s neck.
Carter was indicted for first- and second-degree assault. He remains in jail on a no-bond status, according to court records.
Man charged with assault
On Feb. 22, Deputy Brenna Hudson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Lusby residence for a report of an assault in progress.
Hudson stated in charging papers a man wielding a knife was straddling a woman, who was laying on her back. The man was ordered several times to drop the knife but failed to comply. A deputy then used a Taser on the man, who was arrested and taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment.
The man is identified in court documents as Sheldan H. Simeina. Neighbors told investigators they had tried to stop the assault prior to police arrival.
Simeina was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and committing a crime of violence with a minor present.
After three reviews in district court, Simeina remains in jail on a no bond status. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 24 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN