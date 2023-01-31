Charles County
Lusby man arrested for Waldorf assault
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s warrant unit in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force located and arrested Brian McCane Sr., 38, of Lusby, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 23.
McCane was wanted in connection with an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 25. According to charging documents, he is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in the 12000 block of Abberly Place in Waldorf and firing two shots into the air before fleeing the scene.
McCane was later found in Fredericksburg, Va., extradited to Charles County and charged with felony first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for second-degree assault and two handgun-related violations.
McCane was released on $10,000 bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on Feb. 22.
Accokeek man, 40, charged with assault
Ruiz Prado Castillo, 40, of Accokeek was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault on Jan. 28.
Charles sheriff’s officer Robert Kunhow was called to the 4300 block of Crain Highway in White Plains for reports of an assault with a weapon.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a man that alleged Castillo brandished a firearm during an argument over a parking spot.
Charging documents stated that a Sig 9 mm handgun was located in Castillo’s truck. Documents also stated that Castillo was licensed to own a firearm.
Castillo was released on a $5,000 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Feb. 28.
Waldorf woman, 38, charged with assault
Tara Lenae Parks, 38, of Waldorf was arrested for felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Jan. 29.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 1800 block of Cooper Court in Waldorf for reports of an assault.
Officers spoke with a man who identified himself as Parks’s husband who accused Parks of throwing a mug of hot tea at him and choking him until he momentarily lost consciousness. According to charging documents, officers identified a scratch on his right arm.
Parks was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on March 1.
Cobb Island woman charged with fraud
Patricia Ann Lumsden, 61, of Cobb Island was charged on Jan. 27 with felony fraudulent ID information theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
Lumsden is accused of using a company credit card to make $63,210.79 in purchases between March and November 2022. Charging documents state that her employers discovered the unauthorized charges on company credit card statements.
A summons for Lumsden was issued on Jan. 27 and she is due in Charles County District Court on March 13.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man and woman charged with drug dealing
Amber N. Queen, 28, of California and Barry Nathaniel Booker, 61, of Lexington Park were arrested and charged following a traffic stop on Three Notch Road near Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park on Jan. 24.
A canine alerted and police allegedly found white residue on a $5 bill, along with Oxycodone and dextroamphetamine tablets, suboxone strips, 25 grams of cocaine and a large bag of suspected heroin.
Queen was charged with one felony and six drug-related misdemeanors, while Booker was charged with five felonies and six drug-related misdemeanors. Queen posted a $250 bond on Jan. 24, while Booker was released on his own recognizance.
Lexington Park man held on multiple charges
Pernell N. Maddox, 18, of Lexington Park was charged with felony armed robbery, robbery and misdemeanor assault and theft of less than $100 stemming from Nov. 5, 2022. A woman said Maddox, her boyfriend, was in the vehicle with her and asked for money. She denied the request, and Maddox allegedly pointed a gun at her forehead, punched and smacked her and stole $60 to $200 while the car was parked in a driveway in the 46600 block of Midway Drive.
On Jan. 18, Maddox also was charged after police responded to Hancock Road after St. Mary’s sheriff’s Deputy T. Krill heard gunshots. Two SUVs were on scene and 9 mm casings were found on the road in front of a residence of the 21600 block.
The driver of an SUV said he and Maddox got out of the vehicle. After gunshots were fired, Maddox allegedly returned fire. Maddox said he left a gun in a beer box outside the residence, which police later found.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.
Maddox was held without bond on both cases on Jan. 25 and 26.
Great Mills man, 19, held on assault charges
Brandon Michael Burtis, 19, of Great Mills was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a felony crime stemming from Jan. 19.
Police responded to the 45800 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills at 5:39 p.m. John Alexander Harrod said he and his wife arrived home and were confronted by two men whom they had allegedly purchased marijuana from the day before. The men claimed they were owed $60, according to a charging document.
Burtis went inside his residence and came out with a shotgun and allegedly pointed it at Harrod, who rushed Burtis, took the gun and threw it away. Harrod went into his residence to get a wooden stick, and the two men fled in a silver vehicle. Burtis was held without bond on Jan. 21. A judge set a $50,000 bond on Jan. 24.
District Heights man charged with assault
Delonte R. Rivens, 37, of District Heights was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property stemming from Jan. 27. Police responded to the 16900 block of Three Notch Road in Dameron at 2:18 a.m.
Rivens allegedly broke a door off the hinges and pushed a woman over in a bedroom. The woman’s 16-year-old son responded and punched Rivens, a charging document states. Rivens allegedly used a knife to slice 5 inches of the boy’s skin from his left thumb to his wrist.
Rivens was held without bond on Jan. 27 and 30.
Visit to D.C. results in auto theft charge
Isiaih Alexander Woodland, 18, a man who was identified as she in a charging document, was charged with felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 stemming from Jan. 23.
A woman said she let Woodland borrow a 2017 black Ford Escape with the promise to return it by 7 a.m. the next day. Woodland, who allegedly said she was going to Washington, D.C., to visit her boyfriend, responded to texts after 4 a.m. and said she was drunk and out of state. Woodland blocked the woman on social media, the charging document states.
A summons was issued on Jan. 25.
Great Mills man held on fugitive warrant
Derwin Lydell Neal Sr., 55, of Great Mills was arrested in St. Mary’s County and held on a fugitive warrant from Dauphin County, Pa., where he is charged with rape. Neal was held without bond on Jan. 23 and 24.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Pennsylvania woman charged with assault
A melee early Sunday morning at a motel in Solomons resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Pennsylvania woman, according to information filed in district court.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Matthew Kwitowski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Amber Kunkel of Littlestown, Pa., allegedly assaulted her son’s 19 year-old girlfriend. The teen told police Kunkel choked her during the argument.
Kwitowski stated when he questioned Kunkel she became disorderly and “she turned her body and struck me in the chest with her hand.”
Kunkel was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order. On Monday she was released on her own recognizance.
Kunkel’s son — identified in court documents as Carter Owen Davenport, 21, of Littlestown, Pa. — also became disruptive after police arrived and was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released after posting $1,000 bond on Monday.
A hearing on the incident will be held Feb. 28 in district court.
Cleaning person charged with felony thefts, burglary
A summons has been issued for a 49-year-old St. Leonard woman who allegedly stole jewelry items from a home in Solomons late last year.
According to court documents filed by Detective Wyatt McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was originally investigated by Deputy Cody Shoemaker. The defendant, Lynde Elaine Twilley-Gleeson, was hired by the home owner as a cleaning lady. On Dec. 2, Twilley-Gleeson allegedly stole a gold watch, two necklaces and $1,000 cash from her client’s residence.
McDowell’s court summary noted Twilley-Gleeson has denied she is the thief. However, through a law enforcement database, it was determined the defendant allegedly sold two of the items to a Calvert County jewelry store for over $5,000.
A summons for Twilley-Gleeson was issued Jan. 19 but had not been served as of press time. Twilley-Gleeson is charged with fourth-degree burglary and two counts of felony theft. A preliminary hearing about the matter is scheduled for March 6 in district court.
Twins busted for drugs
On Jan. 18, Deputy Michael Lewis was dispatched to the Solomons area to investigate a property damage vehicle crash. Lewis noted in his report a Dodge pickup truck rear-ended an SUV. The occupants of the pickup truck were identified as Thomas Teddy Welch III and Tyler William Welch, both 21 and from Port Republic.
Lewis stated in court papers that both men appeared nervous. “I asked them what I needed to know about,” Lewis stated. He had told the truck’s occupants he intended to search the vehicle.
Tyler Welch allegedly told the deputy there was marijuana in the truck.
The search of the truck yielded a quantity of suspected marijuana and 31.8 grams of suspected heroin. According to charging papers, both denied they knew there was heroin in the vehicle.
Thomas Welch was charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. His cellphone was seized by investigators. He was released on his own recognizance.
Tyler Welch was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia. A summons was issued the day after the incident.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 6.
Assault at library investigated
On Jan. 18, Deputy Richard McCourt responded to Calvert Library in Prince Frederick for the report of an assault.
McCourt stated in charging papers a man identified as Hunter Wesley Carter, 20, of Leonardtown got into a verbal argument with a 19-year-old woman. The woman told McCourt that Cart “tried to choke her,” and a “good Samaritan showed up and prompted the defendant to stop.”
McCourt stated the accuser “showed clear signs of injury from the attempted strangulation, including bruising on multiple areas around her neck.”
Carter’s accuser refused transport to a hospital.
McCourt stated in charging papers that Carter did admit to putting his hands around the woman’s neck. Carter was charged with first-degree assault.
He is being held without bond. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for Feb. 17 in district court.
Assault at hotel leads to charges
On Jan. 21, Deputy John Ashley was sent to a hotel in Prince Frederick for a report of a fight. It was learned a 35-year-old Lusby man allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman in one of the rooms.
As a result of the physical altercation the woman sustained wrist and head injuries. The defendant, identified in court papers as Richard Michael Grannis, had scratches on his neck. Both Grannis and the woman refused medical treatment.
Grannis was charged with first- and second-degree assault and arrested. On Jan. 24, Grannis posted $100 cash and was released. The court has ordered him to not contact or harass his accuser.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 21 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN