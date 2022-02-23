Charles County
North Carolina woman charged with stealing test kits
Christina S. Jones, 38, of New Bern, N.C., was charged on Feb. 19 with felony theft between $25,000 to under $100,000 from an alleged theft of COVID-19 tests that was reported Jan. 10.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a theft at a laboratory on Post Office Road in Waldorf. According to the charging documents, the owner of the establishment noticed empty boxes of medical supplies on Jan. 9.
On the same day, the owner allegedly received a phone call from an individual who identified himself as the boyfriend of Jones.
According to documents, Jones, who was an employee at the lab, was accused of stealing about 300 COVID-19 tests from the lab, valued at $40,000.
On Jan. 13, deputies made contact with the boyfriend, who turned over one of the alleged stolen tests to deputies, who later confirmed it to be one of the two brands of tests stolen fro m the lab.
Bryans Road woman, 27, arrested for assault
Jessica Rachel Loper, 27, of Bryans Road was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault after an alleged attack on Feb. 20.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2800 block of North Matthews Road for the report of an assault. When deputies arrived, they found one male in the kitchen with a severe laceration to the side of his head.
Charging documents state that blood was found on multiple locations of the kitchen including on the walls, floor and counters.
The male alleged that he was involved in an altercation initiated by Loper, who was identified as his sister. The male alleged that Loper hit him in the head with a glass Mason jar after he had disengaged from the fight.
Loper claimed that the fight began over the male forgetting to bring Benadryl from the store, and alleged the male attacked her as well.
Charging documents state that Loper said she struck him with the jar to keep him from attacking her again.
White Plains man, 30, charged with burglary
Kevin Bernard Gilbert Jr., 30, of White Plains was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property after an alleged break-in on Feb. 18.
That morning deputies responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road for reports of an alleged domestic incident and forced entry. When deputies arrived, they found a female, who was an ex-girlfriend and mother of Gilbert’s child, who stated she called Gilbert to watch their child for the day due to a daycare center being closed.
After Gilbert failed to connect by phone call, he went to the address and allegedly banged on the door. Charging documents state the woman locked herself in an upstairs bathroom when he arrived because she did not know how he would react.
Gilbert allegedly forced open the front door and entered the home, then went upstairs and forced opened the bathroom door where the woman was hiding. He allegedly made a statement to the woman, then took their child from his vehicle and placed her in the residence before leaving.
When contacted by deputies, Gilbert alleged that the woman was supposed to watch the child that day and went to drop her off. Deputies found that both the front door and the bathroom door had been pulled from their door frames.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man charged with robbery
Anthony Martise Barnes, 41, of Lexington Park was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors related to a Sept. 12 incident last year at a Sheetz in Great Mills.
Barnes was charged with armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault and theft of between $100 and $1,500. He allegedly stole $100 in cash and $7 worth of cigarettes and displayed what appeared to be a gun under his shirt, a charging document states. He was ordered held without bond on Feb. 16.
Callaway man, 18, charged with sex offense, assault
An 18-year-old Callaway man faces misdemeanor charges for fourth-degree sex offense and assault following a report in Mechanicsville on Jan. 25.
Police responded after a couple reported that their daughter snuck out of the house and had sexual intercourse with Aidan Paul Suckow. The girl allegedly had sex with Suckow in his car outside a Wawa in Mechanicsville.
Suckow was stopped on Feb. 8 and allegedly had marijuana in his vehicle, the charging document states.
According to a text message from Jan. 7, the victim said she was 14 when Suckow asked her how old she was. She also allegedly sent him a sex video of them together on Jan. 25. Suckow was issued a summons on Feb. 16.
Homeless man charged with making threats
Clayton Earl Rose Jr., 58, was charged with making a threat of mass violence and assault, both misdemeanors, related to a Sept. 28, 2021, incident.
According to a charging document, Rose allegedly threatened to drive to the front of the St. Mary’s County Housing Authority in Lexington Park and throw Molotov cocktails at the building. There were an estimated five to 24 people in the building at the time, according to a department of aging services employee. The woman and Rose had previous discussions about benefits, the document states. Rose was issued a summons on Feb. 16.
Great Mills man charged with distributing counterfeit drugs
Dante Dean Thomas, 38, of Great Mills was indicted with felony distribution of counterfeit drugs on Feb. 15 and ordered held without bond the same day. The case stems from July 16, 2020.
Thomas was also charged with misdemeanor assault and assault of a department of corrections employee at the county jail rehabilitation center on Jan. 15 and was released on his own recognizance in that case on Jan. 17.
Thomas also faces an indictment from Nov. 1, 2021, related to two felonies for distribution of narcotics and a misdemeanor drug distribution charge on Dec. 28, 2019.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Out-of-state fugitives nabbed
On Feb. 17, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Ernest Thomas Magruder III, 37, of Brooklyn Park, who was reported to be a fugitive from justice in Hardy County, W.V. According to court records, Magruder was charged in West Virginia with driving under the influence with child endangerment.
Court papers stated that after initially being held without bond, Magruder was released on his own recognizance. In an order signed by District Court Judge Michelle Saunders, Magruder is to turn himself in to West Virginia authorities before Feb. 25.
Also on Feb. 17, Michael Thomas Whalen, 50, of Chantilly, Va., was arrested in Calvert and charged with being a fugitive from Brevard County, Fla., where he was wanted on a burglary charge.
According to court documents, Whalen initially refused to be seen by a judicial commissioner. However, the following day the defendant voluntarily waived extradition to Florida. A fugitive hearing will be held in district court in Calvert on March 18.
Alleged stalker charged
A 22-year-old Dunkirk woman has been charged with stalking her ex-boyfriend near his Huntingtown home on Valentine’s Day. The incident was reported to the Calvert sheriff’s office by the victim’s mother.
In charging papers, Deputy Branden DeLeon-Suero reported that the victim and his family “stated there have been several prior incidents” perpetrated by Haley Marie Jarboe, who they claimed has “harassed and threatened” both the victim and his family members. DeLeon-Suero reported in court papers that in addition to driving up and down the street where the victim lives, she also sent him several text messages, which are documented in the charging summary.
Jarboe told the deputy that the reason she was driving up and down the street the victim lives on was to make deliveries for her employer. In addition to stalking, Jarboe was charged with harassment. After posting $3,000 bond on Feb. 15, Jarboe was released and told not to contact or harass the victim. A hearing on the charges will be held April 6 in district court.
Man charged with breaking into home, assaulting woman
On Feb. 15, Joseph Walter Brown Jr., 37, of Chesapeake Beach was arrested at his residence and charged with breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her earlier in the day. According to Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Nick Savick, Brown gained entry to the woman’s home by kicking down the door, an action he denied but was affirmed by a witness. The victim refused medical treatment.
Brown was charged with first- and second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and destruction of property. He was released after posting $25,000 bond. The court has ordered Brown not to intimidate or harass the victim.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 16 in district court.
D.C. man faces weapon charges
A 40-year-old Washington, D.C., man is facing five misdemeanor charges for having a stolen firearm in his vehicle. According to court records, on Feb. 19 Akande Lamar Johnson was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on Route 260 in Dunkirk when he was pulled over by Maryland State Police Trooper Natasha Rucker, who, using radar equipment, determined Johnson’s vehicle was doing 67 mph in a 50-mph zone.
Due to the detection of suspected marijuana, Rucker had the vehicle searched. In addition to a quantity of suspected marijuana, a metal grinder was found. In the vehicle’s glove box, police located a loaded 9 mm handgun. A computer check revealed the gun was reported stolen by the Prince William County, Va., police.
In addition to the weapons charges, Johnson was cited for speeding and failure to display his registration card on demand.
After initially being held without bond, Johnson remained incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 20.
MARTY MADDEN