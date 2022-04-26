Charles County
Nanjemoy man charged with burglary
Christopher Lamar Wells, 30, of Nanjemoy was arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary and four misdemeanors for fourth-degree burglary, trespassing, rogue and vagabond, and resisting arrest.
On the evening of April 17, Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to a towing company at the 2700 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for reports of a suspicious subject.
Charging documents state that the person, later identified as Wells, was allegedly seen on security cameras going through vehicles in a fenced-in lot. When deputies arrived, they observed Wells jump over the fence of the lot and started running toward Old Washington Road.
Deputies gave chase and caught Wells in the 11800 block of Park Waldorf Lane, where he allegedly refused to get on the ground when ordered and attempted to pull away from deputies before he was tackled to the ground.
Bail for Wells was set at $10,000.
Baltimore man charged with child abuse
Darren Jerome Thomas Sr., 48, of Baltimore was charged with three felonies for two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree child abuse as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
On the afternoon of April 17, Charles sheriff’s deputies reported to the 6800 block of Barlowe Court in Hughesville to serve a protective order when they made contact with two people identified as Thomas’s wife and son.
According to charging documents, they gave statements that Thomas attacked and choked his son after his son attempted to retrieve binders he needed for school on April 16. Documents state Thomas had thrown the binders into a trash bag. The boy’s mother allegedly pulled Thomas off to stop the attack.
During the morning of April 17, Thomas allegedly punched his son in the stomach and later threatened his mother with a pair of scissors. When the son tried to call for help, documents state that Thomas grabbed the phone out of his hand and broke the phone with the pair of scissors. That alleged attack stemmed from the boy allegedly going outside to play with his brother against the wishes of Thomas.
Documents state that Thomas had consumed alcohol before both attacks. No injuries were observed on the boy by deputies.
A warrant for Thomas’s arrest was served on April 18 and he was released on his own recognizance on April 19.
Pennsylvania man charged with unlawful taking
Andres Garcia-Lopez, 27, of Philadelphia was arrest and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on April 19.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia-Lopez was stopped by deputies on Crain Highway near Talbot Street for a speeding violation. The car allegedly displayed a fraudulent temporary plate and Garcia-Lopez did not possess a driver’s license.
A search of the vehicle’s registration number allegedly flagged the car as stolen through Pennsylvania, and Garcia-Lopez was taken into custody. Garcia-Lopez was released from custody on April 19 on a $5,000 bond.
Newburg man charged with assault
Dwight Savoy, 58, of Newburg was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on April 23.
According to charging documents, a man went to a residence on Carmel Lane in Newburg to retrieve a pair of shoes and a leather jacket allegedly stolen from a motel room where Savoy worked as a cleaner. The two men had a brief conversation before the man retrieved his items from the residence.
When the man turned to leave, Savoy allegedly attacked him by punching the man in the head and back and continued punching until the man hit the floor. When the man got up to his knees, Savoy allegedly ran to a nearby couch and grabbed a gun.
The man was able to get back to his vehicle and fled with his items without further incident.
A summons for Savoy was issued on April 23.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man, woman charged with theft of school bus
Jeremy Bryant Taylor, 46, of Indian Head and Marina Grace Fulcher, 24, of St. Leonard were each charged with felony theft of more than $100,000, felony conspiracy to commit theft of $100,000 or more and misdemeanor unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
According to a charging document, a school bus, which belonged to Carter Bus Service, was gone when a bus driver reported for work on March 7 in the 22600 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Joe Longobardi, St. Mary’s public school system’s supervisor of transportation, was contacted by Baltimore City Police. The bus, which was valued at more than $100,000, was recovered by Baltimore police, who reported that they found the couple inside.
A GPS was used to track the bus, which had cameras installed that allegedly revealed that the couple entered the bus at 9:37 p.m. on March 6. Taylor allegedly started and drove the vehicle. The couple were issued a summons on April 19.
Great Mills woman charged with arson
Barbara Ann Harris, 66, of Great Mills was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree arson, all felonies, for allegedly starting a fire outside another woman’s camper and inside Harris’ camper on Feb. 8 in the 45200 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway.
According to a charging document, a woman said she saw Harris pour a liquid on the step outside another woman’s camper. The female occupant told police she extinguished the fire. Harris later was found by a man lying half-in, half-out of the door in her camper with smoke billowing from inside.
Harris was transported to a Washington, D.C., hospital and reportedly told two ambulance crew members that she set the fire to try to kill herself. The man who found Harris said he and his wife had taken her to purchase gas and groceries earlier that day.
A summons was issued April 19.
Those in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text “home” to 741741.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Francisco Jose Cabrera, 19, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and violating a protection order after police responded to the 45600 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park on Jan. 7 at 1:50 a.m.
Cabrera allegedly knocked on his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window, and she went to her rear door to tell him to leave. However, Cabrera allegedly pulled the woman out of the residence and to his home two doors down, strangled her, took her cell phone and wouldn’t allow her to leave, according to a charging document.
The woman told police she couldn’t leave until she threatened Cabrera with a kitchen knife. The woman had an abrasion on her left hand and a bruise on her right arm, according to the document.
The alleged victim’s mother said Cabrera later left her daughter’s cell phone outside the door of their residence.
Cabrera was held without bond on Feb. 22 and 23 and released on his own recognizance on March 25.
Man and woman charged with child neglect
Jackie Lorraine McKeever, 38, and Kevin Matthew Jett, 43, were both charged with three counts of misdemeanor child neglect after police responded to their Mechanicsville home in the 37100 block of Lakeland Drive on April 21.
A woman who said she was the godmother to two toddler boys went to their home to check on them a day after they allegedly showed up filthy to a birthday party with their mother. The godmother took the boys to the state police Leonardtown barrack and reported conditions at their home.
According to a charging document, the home was covered in dirty laundry, garbage and cat feces, and there was garbage on the front porch, side deck and front yard. Flies and gnats were in the home, dirty dishes were piled in the sink and a barely-stocked refrigerator and freezer was dirty from top to bottom.
The godmother was given temporary custody of the boys and a 9-year-old boy who was at school at the time, the charging document states.
Jett posted a $4,000 bond on April 22. McKeever was held without bond on April 22.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Towson man faces drug and weapon felony counts
On April 22, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 25-year-old Towson man on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Owings.
According to charging documents, drug enforcement unit deputies have been investigating Naquan Eric Freeland since February.
The traffic stop occurred around 1 p.m. on Route 4 and Skinners Turn Road. A search of Freeland’s vehicle yielded over 80 grams of suspected cocaine, a quantity of gummy candies with 500 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, a 9 mm loaded handgun and magazine, a digital scale, cash and two cell phones.
“Freeland has two prior felony convictions for the distribution of controlled dangerous substance,” Detective Nick Buckler stated in court papers. By law, Freeland cannot possess firearms and ammunition.
Among the 12 charges police filed against Freeland, five are felonies: CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, firearm possession with a felony conviction, drug possession with firearms, drug distribution with a firearm and firearm/drug trafficking crime.
After a court review Monday, Freeland has been ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 20 in district court.
Dunkirk man jailed for threatening to shoot a man
On April 21, Calvert sheriff’s deputies arrested a 31-year-old Dunkirk man on charges of pointing a gun at another man and telling him he was going to shoot him. The incident occurred outside a Dunkirk residence.
The man told investigators he had lent James Bellosi his cellphone after the defendant exited a nearly house where he was allegedly arguing with two women. Deputy William Freeland stated in charging papers that the man saw Bellosi reenter the house with the gun still in his hand. The victim said he was able to call 911 from a neighbor’s house.
Freeland said the weapon was located later that day from the residence.
Bellosi was charged with first-degree assault. After a court review on April 22, he was ordered held without bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for May 20 in district court. Bellosi is being represented by Greenbelt attorney Robert C. Bonsib.
Prince Frederick teen charged with assaulting juveniles
On April 20, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office filed three charges of second-degree assault against an 18-year-old Prince Frederick male. According to court papers filed by Patrick R. Cathro, assistant state’s attorney, the victims are all minor children. According to Cathro, the assaults occurred in Prince Frederick on April 12.
The defendant is identified as Trevon Maurice Thompson. A summons has been issued by the court for Thompson, and a hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 27 in district court.
Texas fugitive arrested in Calvert
A 29-year-old Prince Frederick man wanted on drug charges in Sherman, Texas, was apprehended on a fugitive warrant in Calvert County by sheriff’s office Deputy Richard McCourt Jr. on April 19. According to court papers, defendant, Brian Matthew Bowles, was ordered held without bond on April 20.
Court documents show Bowles voluntarily waived extradition. A hearing on Bowles charge of being a fugitive will be held in district court on May 20.
MARTY MADDEN