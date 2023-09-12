Charles County
Fort Washington woman arrested for assault with knife
Mya Johnson, 36, of Fort Washington was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Sept. 10.
Johnson is accused of stabbing her boyfriend after an argument at a club in Charles County continued at her home in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf.
Police say the man, identified as Mark Gross in charging papers, became physical during the argument and struck Johnson in the side of the head after he held her down on the bed.
Johnson was able to get away and ran to the kitchen where she grabbed a knife and swung it in an effort to keep him away, striking Gross in the arm and the side of his head, according to charging documents. The man then fled the residence and called 911.
Gross was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to court documents.
Johnson was released after posting a $5,000 unsecured personal bond, and she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 26 before Charles County District Court Judge Patrick J. Devine.
White Plains man charged with burglary
Charles McCleland Shorter Jr., 39, of White Plains was charged with felony third-degree burglary and three misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
Shorter is accused of breaking into an apartment in the area of Park Square Drive in Indian Head and pushing the son of the homeowner into a table which broke into pieces.
According to charging documents, Shorter was identified as the boyfriend of the woman who owned the property.
Documents state that Shorter told officers that he had come to the residence to gather clothes but became upset when no one answered the door, which led to the eventual confrontation.
In addition to the table, officers noted a hole in the wall that was determined to be caused by the door slamming into it.
A summons for Shorter was issued on Sept. 7 and he is due in Charles County District Court before judge Kenneth A. Talley on Oct. 30.
Waldorf woman charged with first-degree assault
Cheryl Lynn Davis, 53, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault on Sept. 4.
At around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 14400 block of Gallant Lane in Waldorf for reports of a stabbing.
According to charging documents, Davis told officers that her and her husband were arguing over money when he allegedly grabbed and shook her.
Police say Davis ran downstairs after breaking free and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and stabbed him in the neck after a brief physical altercation.
No charges were listed on the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website against the husband.
Davis was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where she was released after posting $5,000 of a $50,000 bond on Sept 7. She is due back in Charles County District Court on Oct. 3 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Sexual offense reported at middle school
A school resource officer is investigating the report of fourth-degree sex offense at John Hanson Middle School.
On Sept. 11 at 8:44 a.m., a student at the school reported to a school resource officer that another student touched them in an inappropriate manner while in a locker area, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
The school resource officer initiated an investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call officer Hancock at 301-609-3282.
Knife recovered from middle school
A knife was recovered from Matthew Henson Middle School on Sept. 8, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 12:30 p.m. students at the middle school notified a teacher that a student was showing a knife to his classmates. The knife was recovered from the student and the school resource officer initiated an investigation.
Officers did not find any indication that a threat had been made prior to the display of the knife.
The child cannot be charged due to their age, but disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools are pending. Charles sheriff's officer Quigley is investigating.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man busted for drugs
On Sept. 5, St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office vice narcotics detectives conducted a series of search and seizure warrants on a 35-year-old Lexington Park man and the vehicle he was driving.
According to a sheriff’s office report, Michael Lashawn Johnson was stopped in the county while driving a 2012 Hyundai Genesis.
“During a search of the vehicle, detectives located quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, indicative of possession with intent to distribute,” the report stated. “Johnson was also in possession of ammunition, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a previous, disqualifying conviction.”
Johnson was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to distribute and two counts of drug possession, plus one count of illegal possession of ammunition.
District Court Judge James Tanavage ordered Johnson to be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 3.
Teen charged with August shooting
On Aug. 18 St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park. Deputies reported a resident and several vehicles were struck by gunfire. An 18 year-old man sustained a suspected graze wound from a gunshot and was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center in stable condition.
As a result of the followup investigation, Darmarion Donzell Warrick, 18, was developed as a suspect. A sheriff’s office press release stated a search and seizure warrant was executed Sept. 7 at Warrick’s home. During the search a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was found.
“A search of the firearm’s serial number revealed the firearm had previously been reported stolen,” the report stated.
According to the police report, Warrick is facing firearms-related charges and was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.
Man allegedly assaults woman, threatens naval facility
A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested Aug. 30 for allegedly assaulting a woman and telling her he planned to “shoot up the base,” in reference to Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
According to court papers filed by Deputy Dianne Hersh of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, defendant Jahad Cabble’s accuser reported the incident to police at one of the entrances to the facility Aug. 29.
The accuser told Hersh the incident at an apartment began as a verbal argument that escalated, with the defendant throwing her around, pushing her, straddling her and putting his hand over her mouth and nostrils, making it difficult for her to breathe.
“I will use you to get on base and shoot up the base,” the accuser claimed Cabble told her, according to the deputy's report. Hersh wrote in court papers the accuser did have injuries suggesting an assault did take place.
Cabble was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and threat of mass violence.
After two district court reviews, Cabble remains in jail on a no-bond status. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Virginia fugitive arrested in St. Mary’s
On Sept. 1 Baley Lois Nolting, 30, of Heathsville, Va., was arrested in St. Mary’s County and charged with being a fugitive from her home state, police reported.
According to court documents filed by Trooper Kimberly Larimer of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barracks, Nolting is charged in Northumberland, Va., with taking a vehicle valued at over $1,000 without the owner’s consent.
After initially being held without bond, Nolting posted $500 bond Sept. 5 and was released. Nolting declined to waive extradition. A district court hearing on her fugitive charge is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
On Sept. 1 a 57-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with assaulting a woman during an argument at an apartment.
The woman told Deputy D. Katulich that defendant Robert L. Driggers became angry because “she would not let him use her money for items, as she had blocked her cards,” the deputy stated in court documents.
Driggers allegedly hit his accuser in her face, dragged her across the floor and attempted to strangle her.
Driggers was walking away from the apartment when he was apprehended by deputies. According to Katulich, Driggers initially denied the assault and the told the deputy that he and his accuser were “playing.”
Driggers was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. District Court Judge James Tanavage ordered Driggers to be held without bond.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 2.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Barstow man charged with 2016 sex abuse allegations
On Sept. 1 the Maryland State Police filed three felony charges against a 26-year-old Barstow man related to allegations he sexually abused two minor female children at a Lusby residence in 2016.
The defendant, identified in court papers as Hunter Lee Kirby, is charged with one count each of solicitation for child pornography, sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense. A court summons has been issued for Kirby.
Trooper Evan Ruggles stated in charging documents that he and Cpl. C. Ditoto responded to the Calvert County Child Advocacy Center on Aug. 21 where forensic interviews were conducted with Kirby’s accusers by state health officials.
Ruggles estimated the girls were ages 7 and 3 when the alleged incident occurred.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Alleged stalker charged and jailed
A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported in court papers last week that a 31-year-old Lusby man has been charged with two counts each of harassment and violating a protective order and a single count of stalking following an incident that was reported Sept. 1.
A Solomons woman told Deputy Drew Durnbaugh the defendant, Luke Edward Culbert, violated a court order the previous day. The court order, issued by District Court Judge James L. Tanavage in St. Mary’s County, advised Culbert not to harass the woman.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 3 and subsequently served two days later.
On Sept. 6, District Court Judge Robyn Riddle ordered Culbert to be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges will be held Oct. 16.
Woman facing assault, abuse charges
On Sept. 5 Trooper A. Smith of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack was dispatched to a home for the report of an assault. When the trooper arrived at the home in Prince Frederick, he spoke with a 15-year-old female who claimed a 35-year-old woman had attempted to strangle her.
The teen told the trooper a verbal argument over a textbook and a cellphone turned physical, as the defendant, Ashley Marie Kidwell of Prince Frederick, “grabbed her by her neck, squeezing and throwing her to the ground.”
Kidwell’s accuser said “she could not breathe” during the altercation. The accuser was evaluated at the scene by an ambulance crew.
Kidwell was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and second-degree child abuse.
On Sept. 6 Kidwell posted $15,000 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 6.
Road incident leads to charge
On Sept. 5 Deputy Matthew Kwitowski was on patrol in Lusby and encountered a group of people gathered on San Gabriel Court. Kwitowski wrote in court documents that the group reported a woman driving a Nissan “threw a drink at their vehicle, which struck the people inside.”
A vehicle matching a description of the one the motorists had encountered was located parked at the end of San Gabriel Court.
Kwitowski was able to locate the driver of the Nissan, Aaliyah Sanaa Thomas, 19, of Lusby.
“Thomas advised that the opposing vehicle cut her off to which she pulled up beside them and asked what their problem was,” Kwitowski stated in charging papers. “Thomas advised she was flipped off by somebody in the vehicle.”
Thomas admitted she “realigned her Nissan with the opposing vehicle and threw a soda at the people in the car.”
Kwitowski stated an 18-year-old said the soda can hit him and he wanted to press charges. A summons was issued for Thomas the following day. She is charged with one count of second-degree assault. A district court hearing on the charge is scheduled for Oct. 23.
MARTY MADDEN