Charles County
Woman, 26, charged with shooting paint balls at man from her vehicle
Phyllicia Cherrie Chavis, 26, of Capitol Heights was charged with felony assault, misdemeanor malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment after she allegedly fired several paint balls from her moving vehicle at another moving vehicle on Friday beginning at 9:34 a.m.
The incident began when the male victim, Michael John Molinari, left a Wawa on McKendree Road in Prince George’s County while driving a pickup truck. Chavis allegedly pulled beside him, began to honk at him, got close to the pickup, fired several paintballs and fled.
The victim said he pulled up to her Nissan Rogue and rolled his window down in order to confront her. The suspect then allegedly fired a paint ball that almost struck him, but instead hit the passenger window.
Police arrested Chavis at the St. Charles Animal Hospital at 10:16 a.m. She allegedly admitted to shooting paint balls at the truck, and a paint ball gun was found in the rear passenger area of her vehicle. Molinari had yellow paint splattered on his face and glasses, and his truck had multiple yellow paint splatters, according to a court document.
Waldorf man, 26, charged after arson threat and tires slashed
Javontaye Paul Lancaster, 26, of Waldorf faces misdemeanor charges of making an arson threat, assault and malicious destruction of property after he allegedly began yelling at his grandfather for unknown reasons, punched him in the face, accused him of taking his cell phone and said he would burn the house down if he didn’t get it back. The incident allegedly occurred on Oct. 20 in the 6600 block of Antelope Court in Waldorf.
The male victim, Daniel Gorman, said he then found two tires on his Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup flattened. According to a court document, the tires had puncture marks on the sidewalls. Gorman said Lancaster was holding scissors, which Gorman attempted to take from Lancaster, who pulled away and caused Gorman to fall to the ground. Lancaster then allegedly struck Gorman in the back. Gorman had a small abrasion on his left leg and right shoulder, according to a court document.
One man charged after two allegedly exchange gunshots in St. Charles
Brandon Lemar Sims, 36, of Waldorf was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and a firearms charge after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a man on Friday, June 18 at 8:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of White Fir Court in St. Charles.
According to video surveillance from area residences, Karle Wakefield arrived at a residence, knocked on a door, entered a home and an altercation occurred. Sims allegedly ran out of the home to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, fired once into the air, pointed the gun into the residence and yelled profanities at her.
Wakefield exited the building and fired in Sims’ direction and Sims fired back, a court document states. A woman, Megan Killian, was present during the gunfire exchanges. Sims later led police to where he had put the gun in the woods. Police found a 9 mm “ghost” handgun with no serial numbers. It had six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Sims was released on his own recognizance on June 21.
Brandywine man, 35, faces drug possession and gun charges
Levi Bennett Robinson Jr., 35, of Brandywine was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and nine felony firearms charges after police searched his home in the 4760 block of Wilkerson Road on Saturday, June 19.
Police allegedly found $603, 20 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and multiple firearms, including a .40 caliber handgun, .45 caliber rifle and 12-gauge shotgun. Robinson has previous felony convictions, including two in Prince George’s County in January 2004 for drug possession with intent to distribute and transporting a handgun.
Woman charged after stabbing incident
Angela Marie Thomas, 45, of Waldorf was charged with first- and second-degree assault after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend after an argument. The incident occurred around 10:48 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, in the 2600 block of Baden Place in Waldorf. A man had a severe stab wound to his arm, a press release states.
Indecent exposure at gas station
Police are looking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman who was sitting in her Dodge Charger at 4210 Crain Highway in White Plains at 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, June 20. The suspect is described as a Black male with long hair, possibly in his 30s, wearing a white sleeveless shirt and green shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Shaw at 301-932-2222.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Beating, strangling alleged
A 40-year-old man is behind bars following allegations he beat and strangled his girlfriend on Sunday night and Monday morning.
Jeremy Weller was arrested after denying the allegations, where his girlfriend told lawmen Weller had punched her several times before he left, returning the next morning to again beat and strangle her.
Emergency personnel told police she likely had a broken wrist, and had damage to her jaw, toe and back of her head.
Weller was charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as destruction of property for plants which he allegedly pulled out of the ground outside the residence.
House raid leads to several arrests
A police raid at a Columbus Drive house last Tuesday led to the arrest of several who didn’t show up to court on traffic offenses, as well as one teen accused of running away from the scene with a firearm.
During the raid, which was an operation of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office’s Youth Gun Violence Task Force, several attempted to flee, according to charging papers, but police caught Joseph D. Brooks, 18, who was allegedly running from police with a loaded handgun in his pants and was “highly belligerent” upon his arrest.
Brooks was ordered to be held in the detention center on three handgun offenses, and a resisting arrest charge.
Store contract worker accused of exposing himself during delivery
A dryer delivery led to an indecent exposure charge for one of the men delivering the appliance to a St. Mary’s home, according to police.
Charging papers filed against Starlyn Javier Rosario-Olea, who works for a subcontractor for Best Buy, say a woman having the dryer delivered to her house in California’s Wildewood neighborhood told police Rosario-Olea, 25, had exposed himself to her while she was getting water bottles for the two men who were delivering the dryer.
“She noticed Starlyn standing a few feet away from her and noticed that his penis was exposed and that he was manipulating his penis,” charging papers say.
Rosario-Olea was charged with one count of indecent exposure.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Patrons charged after incidents at bar
A 41-year-old St. Leonard man is facing charges stemming from an incident Sunday afternoon at the Tiki Bar in Solomons. Deputies responded to a call for an intoxicated man who was acting disorderly.
In the charging papers, Deputy Christopher Murphy said the man, identified as John Sells Blevins, was yelling at another officer.
Blevins is alleged to have struck a security guard with a closed fist. He also put up a struggle once he was handcuffed and while being placed in a police cruiser, the charging papers stated. He also continued to curse at police.
According to the security guard, the bar’s general manager had told him to follow Blevins to make sure he didn’t attempt to drive a motor vehicle, as he appeared very drunk. It was while the security guard was trailing Blevins and helped him get up after he had fallen that the assault on the guard occurred, Murphy stated in charging papers.
Blevins was subsequently taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and later to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Blevins was charged with two counts of second-degree assault — one count for the assault of a law enforcement officer, which is a felony — disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
He was released on his own recognizance Monday and told to stay away from the Tiki Bar.
That incident occurred one week after a fight at the famous Solomons bar led to charges being filed against two men from St. Mary’s County. A police report stated the scuffle occurred in the business’ rear parking lot.
The two men arrested were identified as Matthew Ryan Henderson, 23, of California and Timothy John Virgen, 25, of Lexington Park. Henderson and Virgen were both charged with acting disorderly and resisting arrest. Virgen was additionally charged with second-degree assault. He was released on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Sept. 7.
Thefts at town’s water park alleged
On June 12, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Nikki Gilmore responded to Chesapeake Beach Water Park for a reported theft. Two park patrons reported items had been stolen from the areas where they had been sitting.
One victim said her backpack was removed and an iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $1,200 was missing. The second victim said her purse, which contained a wallet, $400 cash, sunglasses, a set of keys, a driver’s license and credit card were missing. The total value of the stolen property is $2,260.
Anyone who has information that might aid investigators is asked to call Crime Solvers, which provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
DAN BELSON