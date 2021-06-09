Charles County
Man charged with brandishing shotgun
David Scott Bennsky Jr., 36, of Waldorf was indicted on four counts of felony assault and 12 misdemeanors after he allegedly pointed a shotgun rifle barrel out of the driver’s side window of a silver Acura on May 3.
Bennsky was driving on Poplar Street in Charlotte Hall near the residence of his ex-wife, Ellen Underwood, her husband and two children ages 1 and 3, all who were outside, according to a court document. Bennsky was allegedly 60 feet from them. A warrant was issued on June 4 for Bennsky’s arrest.
Three men charged in copper heists
Wesley Adam Schroeter, 35, Eric Schroeter, 53, and Shawn Randall Schroeter, 52, were charged with felony burglary, felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property and one count of misdemeanor theft after they allegedly broke into a locked storage yard at Jimmy Richards Excavating in Waldorf on four occasions last month, stole a total of 1,141 pounds of copper and sold it to Potomac Metals of Waldorf, according to court documents.
Man charged with cell phone thefts
Derrick Kordell Marbury, 29, of Clinton was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property after he allegedly cut a cord and stole two cell phones from a T-Mobile store at 3065 Waldorf Marketplace on April 9.
Marbury left in a black Honda Accord with a Maryland tag, a court document states. The phones, which were display models, were valued at $1,000 and $1,300. Marbury is suspected in a related theft from earlier in the year.
Indictments issued in Charles
William Tyler Crockett, 23, of Waldorf was indicted for felony assault and a misdemeanor of committing a felony with a firearm.
Earl Douglas Linder, 54, of Bryans Road was indicted for felony burglary and two misdemeanors: assault and malicious destruction of property.
Kevin Lee McClam, 20, of Bryans Road was indicted for three felonies: armed robbery, robbery and assault and six misdemeanors.
Tyvon Rovell Smallwood, 30, of Waldorf was indicted for two felonies: arson and false claim of motor vehicle theft, along with misdemeanor arson. Codefendant Daniel Nathaniel Roane, 53, of Waldorf was indicted for felony and misdemeanor arson. The men allegedly burned a Chevrolet Camaro on Oct. 29, 2020. Smallwood allegedly made a false claim to Geico about it.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Man, 33, allegedly assaulted and pointed shotgun at a pregnant woman
An alleged domestic assault in Scotland led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at the woman involved, who was pregnant, while assaulting her.
Christopher Evens-Clark was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and committing a crime of violence against a pregnant person, as well as several firearms offenses alleging he pointed the shotgun, which police say he was not permitted to own and had its serial number scratched off, while continuing to assault her before she fled to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, according to charging papers.
The woman told police, “It is unknown at this time whether the[re] were any injuries sustained which could harm their unborn child,” charging papers say.
The shotgun was seized and was found to have a live round in the chamber as well as three additional live rounds in the magazine tube, charging papers say.
Man arrested for gun and drugs
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Gun Violence Task Force arrested a 21-year-old Lexington Park man last Friday after stopping a vehicle for having tinted windows.
Tyquan Samuel Wills was ordered to be held in the detention center following his arrest, where police wrote in charging papers they located marijuana, cocaine and crack cocaine in quantities which indicated intent to distribute.
Police also located a handgun near the center console, according to charging papers, and when handcuffed, Wills allegedly flailed around to avoid being arrested. He faces a total of 15 gun, drug and assault charges.
Three stores fail booze compliance checks
Three liquor stores allegedly failed to check ID during the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office’s latest round of alcohol compliance checks.
Race-N In and A & B Liquors in Mechanicsville, as well as Early Bird Liquor Store in Hollywood failed the checks, according to the sheriff’s office, where a 19-year-old police cadet attempted to purchase liquor from a total of 14 businesses toward the northern side of the county, 11 of which passed.
The businesses will now have to go before the St. Mary’s Alcohol Beverage Board, which will determine if, and how much of, a fine will have to be paid.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Lusby man indicted for child abuse
A 27-year-old man from Lusby was indicted in May for second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on April 17.
According to court documents, defendant Nathan Allen Baca told the investigating officer, Detective Justin Livingston, that bruises found on the juvenile male victim were the result of the child’s rough outdoor playing. A complaint against Baca was filed by the boy’s mother and the accused was arrested April 27.
Baca was released April 30 after posting $10,000 bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 12 in circuit court.
Man charged with threat using shotgun
A 47-year-old Lusby man has been charged with threatening another man with a shotgun. The incident allegedly occurred May 8. The defendant, Willis Franklin Commodore III, was charged May 30.
In charging papers, Trooper J. Sheets reported both Commodore and the victim told him the weapon was pointed in the air during the confrontation at a residence.
Originally, Commodore told police he had thrown the shotgun into a wooded area in St. Mary’s County after fleeing the house. However, he later admitted the gun was in the trunk of his vehicle. The weapon was recovered unloaded.
After an inquiry, the Maryland Gun Center reported Commodore is prohibited from owning a weapon.
Police charged Commodore with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, reckless endangerment and false statement to an officer. A preliminary inquiry on the charges is scheduled for July 19 in district court.
St. Mary’s woman charged with felony theft after aprehended in Owings
A 28-year-old Lexingtown Park woman is facing felony theft charges after she allegedly stole a 2019 Honda Accord. In court documents, Calvert sheriff’s office Detective Andrew Crum that the incident happened May 31.
The defendant, Shawnita Elizabeth Johnson, was apprehended after a traffic stop on Route 4 and Chaneyville Road in Owings after the theft was reported. According to Crum, Johnson “assumed a different identification” to avoid prosecution.
Johnson is charged with theft $25,000 to under $100,000, theft $100 to under $1,500 and fraud to avoid prosecution. She was released on her own recognizance May 31. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 11.
Man charged with assaulting woman
A 40-year-old Lusby man has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a woman.
In court documents, Deputy Ashley Aley reported speaking with the victim of the alleged assault, which occurred Sunday. The deputy observed injuries to the woman’s neck, “what looked liked to be handprints around the neck.” Further evaluation was made and photographs of the injury was taken.
The accused, Ronald Alan McCarty, had his bond set at $10,000. He was ordered not to contact or harass the victim.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for July 6 in district court.
Middle school threat unfounded
In a letter sent to parents and guardians last week, a Southern Middle School administrator reported a threat made to the school by a student was investigated by the Calvert sheriff’s office and school resource officers.
Both Southern Middle Vice Principal Jaime Smith and a sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed the threat was unfounded and not credible.
“When potential threats are received, administrators respond in accordance with our procedures and in conjunction with law enforcement to maintain safety for our students and staff,” Smith stated in her letter.
MARTY MADDEN