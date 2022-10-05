Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for robbery
David Alston Gantt, 37, of Waldorf was charged with two felony counts of robbery and four misdemeanors for theft of $100 to under $1,500, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree assault.
On the morning of Sept. 26, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to a store in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for reports of a theft. Police said that a man, later identified as Gantt, attempted to steal a large speaker valued at $129 but was stopped by loss prevention officers.
Later that morning, officers were called to a restaurant in the 2200 block of Crain Highway for reports of an armed robbery. Police said Gantt stole $64.61 from the cash register and threatened to stab an employee that chased after him.
Documents state Gantt attempted a similar robbery at a bakery in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf but was unable to get any money.
He was later found in the 2300 block of Old Washington Road and taken into custody.
Gantt was ordered held without bond and is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 26.
Wilmington woman arrested for id theft
Jennifer Lynn Charles, 42, of Wilmington, Del., was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with three felony counts of fraudulent identification theft and two misdemeanors related to using false identification and identification information theft.
On the afternoon of Sept. 29, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to a credit union in the 11100 block of Weymouth Court in Waldorf for reports of fraud. According to a branch manager at the credit union, Charles allegedly attempted to take $79,000 from an account known to an acquaintance of Charles.
Police say she attempted to use a falsified government passport with the acquaintance's information.
Documents state that the manager contacted the union’s regional security manager then notified Charles County Sheriff’s Office of the incident.
Charles was released on a $2,500 bail on Sept. 30 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Nov. 22.
Student charged with assault, disorderly conduct
A student at General Smallwood Middle School has been charged with a juvenile offense report for theft and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Sept. 29.
That morning administrators were made aware that a student had allegedly stolen shoes from another student. When the student accused of the theft was confronted by administrators, he allegedly became disorderly.
Administrators summoned the school resource officer, who detained the student and managed to deescalate the situation, according to charging documents.
The student was charged on a juvenile offense report for the incident and was released to a parent.
Student charged with possession
A student at Lackey High School was charged on a juvenile offense report after suspected marijuana was found in their locker, according to a release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 28, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of suspected marijuana from a locker in the hallway at the school.
Police said a search of the locker found 28 grams of suspected marijuana, and a school resource officer was notified. The student was charged on a juvenile offense report for possession of suspected marijuana.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Man accused of pelting woman, child with eggs
Quentin Xavier Chase Jr., 34, of Leonardtown was charged with felony second-degree child abuse, two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property stemming from Sept. 28 when police responded to Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown.
A woman said Chase threw eggs at her, her infant son and her 2007 Toyota Rav4 and hit the doors of the vehicle with a wooden statue resulting in an estimated $5,000 in damage. The woman and her son were covered in egg shells, according to the charging document.
Chase posted $3,500 bond on Sept. 28.
Man charged with 81 counts of animal cruelty
Paul Edward Long, 28, of Mechanicsville was charged with 81 misdemeanors for animal cruelty after police responded to the 25300 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood on Sept. 25. Police said that 27 rabbits were in multiple cages and three were dead. The animals did not have food or water and some were eating the dead rabbits. The cages were filled with feces and had a strong scent of urine, according to a charging document. Long said he had the rabbits there for nine days after recently purchasing the property. A neighbor called animal control. Long was issued a summons on Sept. 30.
Man charged with assaulting two women
Robert Francis Wayne Bridgett, 33, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from Sept. 10.
Police responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road. A woman who had an injured nose said she went to the residence to pick up her daughter, who was arguing with Bridgett, her husband. According to a charging document, the mother said she attempted to push Bridgett away from her daughter, and he grabbed her throat, pushed her against the building and threw her along a wall.
Earlier, Bridgett allegedly grabbed his wife's cellphone and threw it and threw her to the ground. The couple had been drinking, according to charging documents.
The wife had an injury to her arm, neck and left foot. The charges were filed in circuit court on Sept. 28.
California woman charged with assault of man
Emily E. Wiley, 38, of California was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from Sept. 27 when police responded to the 16700 block of Three Notch Road in Dameron at 1:40 a.m.
A man said Wiley punched him in the head, pulled his hair, grabbed his neck, choked him and told him to leave. He left and called 911, according to a charging document.
Wiley was held without bond initially and then released on her recognizance on Sept. 27.
Women charged with assaults
Kendra Laverne Gamble-El, 41, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly used a key lanyard to choke her adult daughter and grabbed her arm, which resulted in a scratch, in the 46800 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park on Sept. 27. Gamble-El was released on her recognizance on Sept. 27.
In a separate incident, Leslie Ann Almberg, 42, of Leonardtown was charged with misdemeanor and felony assault after she allegedly assaulted a woman on July 25. The charges were filed in circuit court on Sept. 28.
Man pleads guilty to child abuse
Curtis McKenzie D'Angelo Coleman, 21, of Lexington Park accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to felony second-degree child abuse of a house/family member on Sept. 23, according to a court document. A misdemeanor neglect of minor charge will apparently be dismissed.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. A sentencing date has not been set yet.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Leonard man convicted for assaults
On Sept. 28, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee found defendant Adam John Commodore, 41, of St. Leonard guilty of two counts each of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The charges stem from an Aug. 28, 2021, incident outside a residence in St. Leonard. Commodore had been drinking and arguing with two other men, identified by Maryland State Police Trooper William Costello in court papers as Adam Christopher Kelson and Troy Andre Kelson. The verbal argument escalated, Costello indicated, allegedly leading to assaults with a wooden 2-by-4.
In charging documents it was stated Commodore repeatedly struck both men, who were later taken to a trauma center in Prince George’s County.
“One victim was diagnosed with a depressed skull fracture, while the other victim received treatment and sutures to numerous head wounds,” a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office stated.
Shortly after being charged, Commodore posted $1,000 bond and was released. His bond was revoked on Nov. 3 after a bench warrant was issued, according to court records.
Chandlee ordered a pre-sentencing investigation of Commodore. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, the maximum penalty for each count of first-degree assault is 25 years, while each count of reckless endangerment has a maximum penalty of five years.
Commodore is being represented by attorney William L. Gibbs. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Benjamin G. Lerner, assistant state’s attorney.
Chesapeake Beach man get 18 months for drug, weapon charges
On Sept. 26, a Calvert County Circuit Court judge sentenced Brandon James Abner, 19, of Chesapeake Beach to 18 months in jail, two weeks after he pleaded guilty for single counts of illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.
The charges stem from an April 29 incident in Chesapeake Beach. Abner was sentenced to five years in jail with all but nine months suspended for each count, which will run consecutively.
Abner was represented by attorney John Michael McKenna. The case was prosecuted by Lee Ann Bell of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lusby man facing drug charges
On Sept. 29, Maryland State Police Trooper Linsay Woolman initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Cove Point Road after observing the vehicle partially traveling on the shoulder of the road on southbound Route 2/4.
Woolman stated in court documents that the driver, Michael F. White, 58, of Lusby, had slurred speech and appeared agitated. The trooper saw a straw in White’s left front pocket, suggesting possible drug use. White declined to complete standard field sobriety tests.
The Trailblazer was searched, revealing suspected cocaine residue, suspected marijuana and a bag containing 24 capsules suspected to contain heroin and fentanyl, according to police.
After he was arrested, White refused to submit to a blood test and told police he had no knowledge of where the capsules came from, Woolman reported in charging papers. In addition to the suspected drugs, police also seized a cellphone and the vehicle.
White is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution and possession of fentanyl and heroin plus two other possession charges. White was also cited for driving while impaired and negligent driving.
On Sept. 30, White posted $3,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges has not been scheduled at this time.
MARTY MADDEN