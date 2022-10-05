Family escapes injury when tree falls on house

Early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1, crews from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a residence off Route 260 in Owings as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moved into the region. “Crews arrived to find a large tree brought down by high winds toppled into a wood frame house,” a report from the fire department stated. “Miraculously, the occupants had recently relocated their sleeping rooms to a lower level of the structure and were unharmed. Power was removed from the building by fire department members and one of the occupant’s vehicles was extracted from the debris.” A damage estimate was not available as of press time.

 NORTH BEACH VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

