Charles County
Mechanicsville man arrested after string of burglaries
A 31-year-old Mechanicsville man is facing felony burglary charges after a string of break-ins over the July 4 weekend.
Brandon David Cather, 31, was arrested on Monday and charged with multiple counts of first degree burglary and theft between $1,500 and $25,000.
Charging documents say that officers were called to respond to a burglary in the 2000 block of Holyhead Court in St. Charles late Monday Night.
Officers spoke with Geneya Batchelor, who said that her son notified her that the back door of their home was open and sounds of someone in the house could be heard.
A review of the home's security cameras via cell phone appeared to show a man looking through the back door before entering the home.
Batchelor informed her husband, Cornelius Johnson, who allegedly cornered the suspect in their garage with a rifle.
According to charging documents, Johnson allegedly ordered the man to tell him his name, to which he identified himself as Brandon David Cather, before escaping through the open garage door.
During his escape, it's alleged that he stole a cell phone from a backyard in the 2000 block of Chapelside Court.
Cather was arrested later on Monday by officer J. Sapienza of the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
During questioning, Cather allegedly admitted to being at both the Chapelside and Holyhead residents, and the search of a 2013 Honda Fit connected to him allegedly found a cellphone and laptop allegedly connected to a separate burglary on Sunday.
Prank gone awry leads to armed robbery charges
A wayward prank has landed a Waldorf man in hot water with authorities.
Jose Nery Garcia Guevara, 35, has been arrested and charged with robbery, armed robbery, and first-degree assault in connection after an alleged break-in at Marie's Diner in La Plata.
Charging documents say that Guevara and another man entered the kitchen of the restaurant through the back door and confronted Jose Gomez Orellano at around 5 a.m. on Sunday. A fight ensued, and allegedly one of the men stabbed Orellano in the neck with an unknown object before fleeing.
Orellano then ran into the dining room, charging documents say, and informed Sandra Lee Hammond of the robbery. Hammond then left the restaurant and jumped into her vehicle, following a Toyota Echo the men were alleged to have driven to a Target in La Plata, when Guevara, the driver, was arrested.
During questioning, charging documents say that Guevara stated that he knew Orellano, as they were former coworkers.
Guevara alleged the robbery was actually a prank gone wrong, and was unaware of how serious things would become.
Guevara alleged the second suspect exited the car in the La Tolteca area of La Plata, and is still at large.
Investigation underway into fire
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is requesting help from the public in the investigation of a fire at the 7-Eleven on the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
Officials say that at 3:24 p.m. on Monday, unknown suspects placed explosive devices in the utility areas at the rear of the store. The devices caused an explosion and a small fire that led to $2,000 in damages.
Anyone with information regarding the incident have been asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 443-550-6831.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Great Mills man charged with distribution of child pornography
Jose Martin Moreno, 27, of Great Mills was charged June 30 with six felony counts of distribution of child pornography and 11 misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography. Police served a search warrant on Moreno's residence that day and arrested him, a press release states.
State police received a cyber tip on March 30 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police recovered eight image files and 20 video files containing children engaged in various sexual activities, according to a court document.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on July 30.
Lexington Park woman charged with stabbing husband
Tracey Marie Gaskins, 66, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment after she allegedly stabbed her husband, Michael Joseph Roscoe, in the chest with a butcher knife on July 4.
Police responded to the 46800 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park at 12:30 p.m. According to a court document, Roscoe had blood stains from his chest down to his stomach area and a 2-inch wound.
Roscoe told police that he had returned to collect his clothes from the residence where he had lived off and on for 15 years. After he was stabbed, he said he ran outside to the balcony and cried out that Gaskins had stabbed him. A man outside said he heard Roscoe. The witness said he also heard Gaskins say, "That's right, and I'll stab the [expletive] again."
Police found a butcher knife inside the apartment. Gaskins denied stabbing Roscoe and said she snatched the butcher knife out of his hand.
Gaskins had lacerations on her left hand and pinky and ring fingers. She was held without bond on July 4.
Drayden woman charged with theft of utility vehicle
Stacey Lynn Goode, 43, of Drayden was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor burglary.
According to a court document, a John Deere Gator was reported missing on June 12 but was later found in a creek behind a barn in the 45000 block of Three Way Lane in Callaway with the key missing.
According to a court document, Goode said she found the Gator running and took the keys, but didn't remember where she put them.
Goode, who had been charged June 14 with unauthorized use of a utility terrain vehicle in the 45200 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, allegedly drove that vehicle to the 21700 block of Point Lookout Road in an attempt to steal fuel.
Leonardtown man charged with assaulting son-in-law
Paul Ray Long, 56, of Leonardtown was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly struck his son-in-law, James Wilds, in the head with the butt of a shotgun around 8:30 p.m. on July 4 in the 40400 block of Breton Beach Road.
According to a court document, Long had a .22 handgun but tossed it to the ground before retrieving a shotgun, which police found loaded. Wilds had a laceration to his left eye that required stitches.
Long was intoxicated, the court document states, and held without bond on July 5.
Man allegedly strangled wife
Clifford Payne, 42, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly strangled his wife during a verbal argument around 11:30 p.m. on July 4. Payne's daughter said she witnessed the incident and took photos that showed her mother with a visible injury on her neck.
Payne was ordered held without bond on July 5.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Anne Arundel man facing child abuse charge
On July 3 around noon, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Anne Arundel County man for an incident, initially reported as a fight, at an indoor playground in Solomons.
According to charging documents, Barney Benjamin Woodard, 48, of Lothian showed up at the playground on HG Trueman Road to take his children, who were in the care and custody of their grandparents. A fight ensued, and according to Deputy James Flynt, the grandparents and one of the children sustained minor injuries.
“The kids appeared very scared and crying from the incident,” Flynt stated in charging papers. Woodard allegedly was violating a protective order when he attempted to remove the children.
According to court records, Woodard is charged with three counts of second-degree assault, committing a crime of violence with a minor present, and second-degree child abuse. He was initially held without bond. On July 6, Woodard was released on his own recognizance.
Flynt reported the state’s attorney’s office and child protective services were notified of the incident.
Distribution of marijuana alleged
On Monday, Calvert sheriff's office Cpl. James Norton was conducting speed enforcement on Sixes Road in Prince Frederick when he stopped a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit.
In charging papers, Norton said as he approached to vehicle he noticed “an overwhelming odor of suspected marijuana.
The vehicle’s sole occupant, identified as James Leroy Wilkerson Jr., 21, of Bryans Road, “appeared to be very nervous,” Norton stated. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a digital scale, a box of small plastic bags and a large quantity of suspected marijuana.
“The total suspected marijuana seized was 102.8,” grams, Norton stated in court documents.
Wilkerson was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute and possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.
A summons was issued to Wilkerson and a preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 13 in district court.
Unsolved property damage incidents
On June 22, Deputy Richard Cress responded to Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach for a reported destruction of property. The complainant said someone removed a piece of molding from his Ford F-250 while the vehicle was parked in a nearby lot. The estimated value of damaged property is $600.
On June 25, Deputy Andrew Crum responded to the Giant in Dunkirk for a reported destruction of property. The complainant said someone smashed the front passenger window of his vehicle out while the he was inside the store. The estimated value of damaged property is $800.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN