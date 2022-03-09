Charles County
West Virginia man charged with assault
Scott Charles Calkins, 65, of Smoot, W.V., was charged on March 4 with first-degree assault for an alleged incident that happened on March 1.
According to charging documents, a man who identified himself as a retired law enforcement official was struck in his vehicle by Calkins, who was driving a Toyota Prius.
Calkins allegedly jumped out of his vehicle brandishing a hatchet and charged at the man’s vehicle, shouting expletives and a racial slur.
After the alleged incident, Calkins returned to his vehicle.
La Plata man charged with assault
Jordan Nathaniel Savoy, 24, of La Plata was charged with felony first-degree assault, felony crime of violence against a pregnant person and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Barksdale Avenue in Waldorf on March 3 for reports of a domestic assault that happened the previous day.
According to documents, a woman said she was hanging out at the home with Savoy, whom she had a previous relationship with. An argument broke out between the two, and the woman said that during the argument she threw a glass of water on him.
Savoy allegedly retaliated by grabbing her arms and throwing her against the bedroom wall.
An altercation ensued, and the woman attempted to run to her vehicle but was allegedly stopped by Savoy.
Out of fear for her on safety, the woman convinced Savoy to allow her to drive him to the 400 block of Patuxent Court in La Plata. Once they arrived, Savoy allegedly refused to leave the car and forced the woman back into the car when she tried to get help, forcing the two to spend the night in the vehicle.
The following morning, the woman allegedly tricked Savoy to get out of the car before escaping.
Deputies observed bruising to the woman’s forearms, elbows and throat, scrapes and bruises on her shins, and a lump on the back of her head.
Virginia man charged with theft
David K. Mutanda, of Sterling, Va., was charged on March 2 with felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and three misdemeanors related to operating as a contractor without a license.
According to charging documents, Mutanda was contracted on Dec. 4, 2020, to finish a basement at a residence at the 2000 block of Downshire Court in Waldorf. He was allegedly paid $33,711.50 to perform the work, scheduled to be completed on May 26, 2021.
However, charging documents state that Mutanda did not complete the work and refused to do so as requested by the homeowner.
A search of Maryland Home Improvement Commission records showed that Mutanada was not licensed to act as a home improvement contractor.
Waldorf man charged with assault
Garrett Michael Dyson, 35, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault, felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property on March 6.
In the early morning of that day, Charles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a gas station on the 4200 block of Crain Highway in White Plains for the reports of a stolen vehicle.
When they arrived, they spoke to a woman who said during the evening hours of March 5 she was with Dyson, who is the father of her child, and then left her residence to go to a birthday party. During the party, Dyson allegedly consumed alcohol and began starting fights on the dance floor.
At some point, Dyson allegedly grabbed the woman and pulled her toward him, to which the woman ordered he release her.
The woman then sat down and Dyson followed, asking her to walk him to the car to avoid another individual who was entering the party. When she refused, Dyson allegedly pulled out a four-inch knife and began to stab the box she was seated on and threatened the woman’s life.
After leaving the party, the woman drove away from the club and missed a turn, which caused Dyson to become enraged and threaten her a second time.
According to charging documents, the woman drove to the gas station in White Plains, during which Dyson got angry and stole her car keys and the vehicle. Charging documents state that Dyson also damaged $410 worth of items that were in the vehicle.
Dyson was later located at another gas station on the 6600 block of Crain Highway in La Plata and arrested.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Great Mills woman charged with theft
Ashley Shontay Winkey, 26, of Great Mills was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000. On Jan. 25, Winkey allegedly deposited an envelope in a Cedar Point Federal Credit Union ATM in Lexington Park and wrote $25,000 on the envelope but no check was included. Over several hours, Winkey withdrew $7,478 from the bank, a court document states. She was issued a summons on Feb. 28.
Leonardtown woman charged with child abuse
Elizabeth Ashley Mendenhall, 31, of Leonardtown was charged with two felonies for second-degree child abuse and two misdemeanors for assault and one for neglect of minor. Mendenhall was charged after a 3-year-old boy was allegedly “eating all day at school” and pulling food from the trash at Leonardtown Elementary on Jan. 15.
Police responded to 22700 block of Longmore Street the next day. The child appeared very thin, according to a charging document. The boy weighed 31 pounds and said he was “hungry all the time.” The boy said he was missing a tooth because his mother pushed his head into a dresser, according to the document.
The boy had bruises on his hands that allegedly were caused by his mother hitting him with a spoon. He previously had a broken left arm, and the boy’s former foster care parent said Mendenhall gave two different accounts of how it occurred. Mendenhall was released on her own recognizance on March 2.
Chaptico man charged with assault of wife
Thomas Manaole Short, 29, of Chaptico was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly choked his wife with both hands, spit on her three times, grabbed her by the back of the head, dragged her out of a room and pushed her out the front door of a residence in the 24600 block of Horseshoe Road in Chaptico on March 5.
The woman’s mother, who lives at the residence with the defendant and her daughter, said she heard her yelling, “Stop choking me. I can’t breathe,” and said she saw Short push the woman out the front door. Short was held without bond on March 5 and 7.
Great Mills man charged with theft
Jason Edward Midkiff, 37, of Great Mills was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and three misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly took a green 1999 Lexus from George’s Auto Body and didn’t return it on March 4.
According to a charging document, Midkiff left two credit cards as collateral, but later told police he had no intention of returning the vehicle. Midkiff, who said the vehicle valued at $3,300 broke down, was found 2½ hours later outside the garden section of Walmart in California. Police allegedly found a metal spoon, a glass smoking device and a plastic straw during a search, the latter which had a white powder residue.
Midkiff was released on his own recognizance on March 5.
In an alleged separate incident, on March 3, Midkiff reportedly drove a 2020 GMC Yukon off the lot of a Prince Frederick car dealership after asking to take the vehicle for a test drive. The defendant failed to return that vehicle, which was located later that day by St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies in Lexington Park, according to charging documents.
Midkiff, who does not have a valid driver’s license, according to the investigating officer, Calvert Deputy James Flynt, was served a warrant on March 5 and charged with felony theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
On March 7 he was released on his own recognizance.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man leads cops on car and foot chases
On March 2, Maryland State Police Trooper Joseph Rutkoski stopped a Cadillac on Dale Lane in Owings. The trooper asked the driver, identified as Tyre Rondale Rudder, 24, of Lanham, to get out of the vehicle. According to charging papers, Rudder allegedly replied, “for what?” Rudder then drove away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed.
Rutkoski stated that Calvert sheriff’s deputies gave chase and at one point Rudder’s vehicle was traveling in excess of 130 mph. The Cadillac crashed into a street sign and kept traveling.
Near the Route 2/4 and Ponds Wood Road intersection, the Cadillac driver bailed and started running before he was apprehended by Deputy James Sturdivant.
A search of the Cadillac yielded a large quantity of the drug buprenorphine and a loaded Glock .44 handgun.
Rudder was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, firearm possession with a felony conviction, firearm possession during a drug trafficking crime and other charges related to drugs and gun possession. He also received 15 traffic citations, including speeding, reckless drive, driving the wrong way and attempting to elude police.
He is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges Rudder is facing is scheduled for April 1 in district court.
Lusby woman accused of facilitating teens’ fight
A 46-year-old Lusby woman has been charged with five misdemeanors related to a fight between two teenage girls that allegedly occurred at a park in Lusby on March 2. Two of the counts filed against Colleen Lee Armiger are for contributing to the condition of a child. Maryland law states it is unlawful for an adult willfully to contribute to, encourage, cause or tend to cause any act, omission or condition which results in a violation, renders a child delinquent or in need of supervision.
Armiger is also charged with affray conspiracy, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
Investigating office Deputy Matthew Krueger stated in court documents that Armiger “did not attempt to intervene in the fight and the group of people cheered as the girls fought.”
Krueger reported that at least one person recorded the fight.
Both teens sustained injuries, however, they refused medical treatment.
According to Krueger, school resource officers assigned to the school the females attend were advised of the incident.
Armiger was issued a summons on Monday. A preliminary inquiry regarding the charges is scheduled for April 25 in district court.
Unlawful vehicle taking alleged
On Feb. 23, Timothy Donnell Claggett II, 31, of Sunderland allegedly drove off in a Chevy Impala owned by a 54-year-old woman without her permission. Later that day, Anne Arundel County police located the vehicle with Claggett inside in the Harwood area.
The case was investigated by Calvert Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski.
Claggett was charged with two felonies — unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft between $25,000 to under $100,000. A summons was issued Feb. 28.
A preliminary inquiry into the matter is scheduled for April 18 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN