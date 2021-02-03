Charles County
13-year-old shot in Waldorf
Police are asking for help with information about a shooting that took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
A press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office states that a 13-year-old child was shot inside a house in the 500 block of University Drive in Waldorf.
The child was flown to a hospital for injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said the child had been treated and released.
According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown suspect fired several rounds at a house, one of which struck the child while he was in a bedroom. No one else was injured.
Police do not know if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bringley at 301-609-6499 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Pistol, marijuana allegedly found during arrest
Malik D. Miller, 20, of White Plains was charged with two felonies — possession with intent to distribute and drug trafficking — after a white BMW that he was driving was pulled over at 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 27.
According to a complaint by officer Daniel Baker, he pulled Miller’s vehicle over at Crain Highway and Gillespie Circle for going 76 in a 45 mph zone. Miller had a Washington, D.C., driver’s license, according to Baker.
Police allegedly recovered 47 grams of marijuana from Miller’s jacket, along with 58 and 107 grams from a book bag, according to the document. The 212 grams have a street value of $4,000. Also found were a loaded AM-15 pistol and a digital scale, the document states.
Miller was also charged with four misdemeanors, including possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, loaded firearm, possession of a gun by someone under 21 and resisting arrest.
Jeep stolen, returned
Joseph E. Penn, 40, of Bryans Road was charged with vehicle theft and theft between $25,000 and $100,000.
Police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods at 7:07 p.m. on Jan. 27. The owner of a 2020 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee stated that the vehicle was missing. The owner thought he had dropped a key fob in the parking lot.
Police found the vehicle parked in front of a home in the 1200 block of Adams Road, a court document states. Penn was arrested without incident. His driver’s license had been revoked, according to the court document.
Penn posted $300 bond and was released.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Detectives find uspected heroin and fentanyl
St. Mary’s narcotics detectives searching a Columbus Drive apartment last Friday morning found fentanyl and cash, according to charging papers filed against Travis Nelson, 36, who had been residing there.
Officers found a plastic bag containing suspected heroin and fentanyl floating in a toilet, charging papers allege, as well has $2,900 cash in a bedroom and a smaller bag of a similar substance in a car outside. The larger of the bags weighed just over an ounce, charging papers allege.
Nelson was arrested and ordered held without bail following the search, charging papers state.
Attacks by woman against officers alleged
A Lexington Park woman faces assault charges following her alleged attacks on police officers who were investigating a domestic assault call at her residence.
Charging papers filed against Chandra Bianca Robinson, 27, say police were investigating her allegations that her husband had assaulted her, and her husband’s allegations she had assaulted him, when she allegedly became angry and blocked police from walking upstairs, later spitting on a state police trooper, kneeing her and allegedly kicking her in the heel.
Robinson was arrested on second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering charges.
California restaurant managers charged
Two store managers from the Cracker Barrel restaurant in California face felony theft charges on allegations they had stolen food and merchandise from the store continuously through their employment.
Charging papers accuse Richard Knott and Franklin Brown of stealing either cooked food, frozen food, cash, candy or other merchandise over their employment as managers at the store.
The incidents totaled up to $1,824 in Brown’s case, and roughly just over $1,700 in Knott’s case, charging papers say.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Calvert man facing sex offense charges
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested a Lusby man Jan. 21 for sex offenses he is alleged to have committed against juvenile females.
According to court records, Donald Allen Hayes, 31, is facing charges of third-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in connection with incidents that occurred between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 of last year. Hayes was also charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense related to an incident that occurred last November.
A warrant was served and after initially being held without bond, Hayes was released after posting $10,000 bond.
“Hayes used social media platforms to contact the victims and send/request sexually explicit material,” a sheriff’s office press release stated. “Hayes offered victims gifts, controlled substances and vaping materials.”
Investigators alleged in the report that Hayes, “arranged to meet the victims in person, where sexual assaults were committed.”
A preliminary hearing on the charges related to the August incident is scheduled for Feb. 19, while a hearing on the November allegations is scheduled for June 2. Both hearings will be held in district court, and both cases are being investigated by Det. Edward Yates.
According to the sheriff’s office press release, detectives believe there may be additional victims. The Calvert sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information about these incidents or possible victims to contact Yates at edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov
Woman alleged to have wielded bat in assault
A Lusby woman is facing charges of first-degree assault and malicious destruction of property stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 20 at the Route 2/4 and Broomes Island Road intersection in Port Republic. According to a Calvert sheriff’s office report, Claudette Vernadine Wallace, 58, allegedly stopped at a red light, got out of her vehicle and approached the vehicle ahead of her. Wallace then “approached the victim’s driver’s side window with a wooden baseball bat” and “began swinging the bat towards the victim, which broke out the driver’s side window.”
No injuries were reported. The responding officers, Dfc. Nicholas Barger and Dfc. Edwin Bradley, apprehended Wallace, who was then taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Wallace was released that day after posting $10,000 bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 19 in district court.
Courts: Disbarred lawyer pleads guilty
The Calvert County States’ Attorney’s Office reported that on Jan. 25 that an Anne Arundel County man pleaded guilty in circuit court to felony theft scheme over $25,000. The defendant, Craig Langrall, 41, of Tracy’s Landing, was a practicing attorney in Calvert County.
According to the state’s attorney, Langrall was hired to represent a client “in a family law matter. In the course of legal representation, Langrall received a check that was payable to the victim and deposited the check into Langrall’s client trust fund. However, instead of holding the funds in the account for his client’s use, Langrill, over the course of several months, spent the entire $40,000 on personal items. When the victim requested the funds, Langrall was unable to provide the money.”
According to the state’s attorney’s office, it followed up with an investigation and subsequently initiated criminal prosecution on Oct. 22. The prosecution was handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
According to court records, the theft scheme allegedly occurred between November 2017 and May 2018. Langrall has since been disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 12. According to a state’s attorney’s office press release, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.
MARTY MADDEN