Charles County
Three Alexandria men arrested on drug and gun charges
Marvin Oduro Darkwah and two passengers were charged after police pulled over a blue Toyota Camry that Darkwah was driving on Route 301 at Mattawoman Drive at 2:58 a.m. on Jan. 21 after the vehicle was spotted “swerving in and out,” a court document states.
Police arrested Marvin Darkwah, 24, along with Phil Asare Darkwah, 27, and Zach Davis, 25, all from Alexandria, Va., after they allegedly found three handguns, a satchel with money and 198 grams of suspected marijuana.
All three were charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and various handgun-related offenses. Phil Darkwah was charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon. Marvin Darkwah and Davis were released on their own recognizance, while Phil Darkwah posted a $10,000 bond.
Two men ages 18 and 19 are facing drug and gun charges
A Springfield, Va., man was charged with three felonies and four misdemeanors after a vehicle in which he was riding in was stopped after pulling out of the Waldorf Super 8 parking lot at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Police were monitoring the area after receiving multiple reports of drug transactions in the motel parking lot, a court document states.
Kemani Spencer Kelly, 19, faces drug possession with intent to distribute, drug distribution with a firearm and drug trafficking with a firearm, all felonies.
A loaded .40-caliber Kahr handgun fell out of Kelly’s jacket onto the pavement when he got out of a gray Chevy Impala with a Virginia tag, according to a court document.
Police found a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun on another passenger, Christian Antonio Baker, 18, of Landover, a court document states. That gun was reported stolen from Virginia.
Also found in the vehicle were one pint of promethazine with codeine and one pint of promethazine, which have a street value of $1,000 and $300, respectively.
The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman from Virginia, was given three warnings, the court document states.
La Plata man arrested after fleeing pharmacy
Timothy T. Knott, 49, of La Plata, was charged with felony assault, armed robbery and misdemeanor theft after he ran out the front door of a CVS pharmacy in La Plata at 12:59 a.m. on Jan. 23. A police officer and security guard nabbed Knott with $168 worth of items in his clothing, a court document states.
Knott and another man were confronted by a pharmacist and a store employee. The second suspect smashed a bottle on the floor and used the glass to threaten an employee, then he ran through the pharmacy, jumped out the drive-thru window and ran away, according to a court document. He was described as short and wearing a puffy camo jacket.
Business cited by town
Mattress Warehouse of La Plata was cited for failure to maintain sidewalks and parking spaces and for erecting a distracting device to attract passing motorists. In relation to the first charge, “extension cords shall not impede ingress and egress of pedestrian traffic,” a court document states.
The business was originally cited on Sept. 7 and then again on Jan. 25 for failure to pay a $100 fine for each offense. The fines will now double, according to a complaint filed by code enforcement officer Aaron Mosrie. The business has a trial scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on May 5.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Teen accused of stealing AK-47
A 17-year-old from Lexington Park was arrested on Friday, Jan. 22, on allegations he stole an AK-47 rifle from a Foxglove Court residence. Charging papers accuse Tramaine Fenwick of stealing the assault rifle after allegedly entering the house from the backdoor with another male and overpowering a 17-year-old boy who was in the residence.
One of the suspects allegedly walked upstairs to retrieve the rifle and “related accessories,” and fled with the other male, leaving a yellow iPhone behind, which police searched and determined Fenwick had been involved, with photos of him holding the phone, and content which allegedly proved he was familiar with the residence and the teen who was residing there.
Fenwick was jailed and later released on burglary, theft and firearms offenses.
Weekend traffic stop of Drayden men yields fentanyl
Officers stopping a vehicle on Saturday allegedly found hundreds of capsules of heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to charging papers filed against occupants of the vehicle that say one of the men was also caught with synthetic marijuana.
Charging papers say Martin Abell, 44, Patrick Boothe, 34 and Corey Biscoe, 26, all of Drayden, were stopped by a St. Mary’s patrol officer at the instruction of a narcotics officer in Mechanicsville on Saturday, who allegedly found, throughout the vehicle and its occupants, about 180 capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl. Officers also found K-2, a synthetic type of marijuana, on Biscoe, charging papers allege.
The three men were arrested on felony drug charges, and Boothe and Biscoe were later released. Abell was ordered held without bail.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Port Republic man indicted for distributing child pornography
A Calvert County grand jury handed down a 17-count indictment for a Port Republic man charged with distributing and possessing child pornography. The defendant, Andrew Lyle Krauss, 68, was charged Dec. 1, culminating an investigation that began in February 2020.
Investigating officer Sgt. K. Hunt of the Maryland State Police stated in court documents that in early February last year the agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force “received three cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to someone distributing child pornography. The cyber-tips, which were reported by Google, advised that someone uploaded possible child pornography to their Google Drive infrastructure on Dec. 19, 2019.”
According to Hunt, he reviewed nine files contained in the cyber-tip and “observed that they all were considered child pornography.” Google also provided Krauss’ name and two email addresses. Hunt provided graphic details of the images he reviewed in court documents.
Krauss was subsequently identified and, according to charging papers, during the early morning hours of May 12 last year, officers from MSP and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search and seizure warrant on his home.
During an interview with Hunt, Krauss “confessed that he was looking at child pornography and advised that he used the laptop that we took from the office,” Hunt said in court documents. Four devices were seized from the residence to be examined by forensic examiners.
Krauss was incarcerated following his arrest. He posted $50,000 bond Dec. 21.
In the indictment handed down Jan. 20, Krauss is charged with six counts of child pornography promotion/distribution and 11 counts of possession of child pornography. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.
Prince Frederick man indicted for alleged December assault
A Calvert County grand jury handed down a two-count indictment for a Prince Frederick man related to an assault that allegedly occurred Dec. 12 in a wooded area behind Ledo’s. According to court documents filed by Deputy Brady Wilson, the 54-year old victim accused the defendant, identified as Harley David Frost, 31, of attempting to strangle him with a bandana, then grabbing the hood on his jacket and “dragging” him “along the ground.”
The victim told police the attack was “unprovoked” and that “he thought he was going to die from strangulation.” The victim refused treatment at the scene.
When Frost was located on Dec. 17, he was charged with the assault. He later posted $10,000 bond.
The indictment charges Frost with first- and second-degree assault. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
Huntingtown man arrested for distribution of drugs
A Huntingtown man who has been charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with the intent to distribute narcotics remains behind bars. Martin Warner, 48, was arrested Jan. 15 in Prince Frederick.
Deputy Mathew Kwitowski reported in charging papers that a search of Warner’s vehicle allegedly yielded suspected crack cocaine, three pills — suspected to be molly (also known as ecstasy), a digital scale, a small quantity of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing on the charges Warner is facing will be held Feb. 16 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN