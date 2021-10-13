Charles County
Arrests made in narcotics search
On Oct. 6, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 13000 block of Havensbrook Drive in Waldorf.
While at the residence, officers encountered and detained Joshua Lee Bass, 28, of Waldorf, Terrell Markeith Davis, 25, of Waldorf, and Kylie Alexis Vaccaro, 26, of La Plata. During their sweep of the premise, a deputy allegedly observed a large bag with numerous bags of individually packaged cocaine in a bedroom of the residence.
While searching the bedroom that Bass and Vaccaro were located in, detectives recovered more alleged cocaine and $1,181 inside a safe and other areas of the bedroom.
Officers allegedly recovered about 32 grams of cocaine from the scene with an estimated street value of $6,400, charging documents stated. A digital scale, mylar bags and an undetermined amount of suspected marijuana were also allegedly recovered.
All three were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics production equipment and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor possession charge.
Man indicted in vehicle theft
Joshua Michael Holt, 19, of Colonial Beach, Va., was indicted on Friday on two felonies connected to an alleged incident that happened in May.
On May 16, officers with the La Plata Police department responded to the 300 block of Charles Street in town to the reports of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that a gray 2018 Ford Fusion had been taken from the property, which was found a day later abandoned at the intersection of Drury Drive and Heritage Green Parkway by an off-duty officer.
A review of security footage at a nearby grocery store allegedly showed Holt driving the vehicle to the intersection and abandoning the vehicle before walking into the business.
Holt allegedly entered the restroom to change clothes and then left the store before being spotted and taken into custody at the La Plata Shopping Center.
Charging documents state that Holt was formally arrested at the time due to officers having to respond to an urgent matter involving an on-duty La Plata Police Department officer.
Holt has been charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft between $1,500 and $25,000.
Largo man charged with theft
A largo man is facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 worth of electrical wire from a local hardware store.
Pernell Byrd, 55, of Largo was charged on Oct. 5 for the alleged theft on Sept. 18 at an establishment in the 300 block of Rosewick Road in La Plata.
At 8 a.m., Byrd was allegedly observed on video surveillance selecting rolls of electrical wire and placing them in a shopping cart. Fifteen individual rolls of wire ranging in lengths from 50 to 500 feet were in the cart when Byrd left the store without paying for his chosen goods, charging documents stated.
Byrd was charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000.
La Plata man charged with assaulting an officer
On Saturday evening, officers with the La Plata Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Port Tobacco Road in town for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they made contact with a subject, later identified of Matthew Christopher Ilchert, 40, who allegedly began yelling at officers and slammed against the front door of the residence then approached officers.
Ilchert came within an arms length of officers before a Taser was drawn, but not discharged, and then he was placed under arrest, charging documents stated.
Officers then made contact with a female victim, who was not named in charging documents, who said she barricaded herself in her bedroom when Ilchert stormed into the house. When Ilchert couldn’t gain entry to the room, he allegedly called the police and made up a story that someone had been shot.
No weapons were found in the house, charging documents stated.
While being transported, Ilchert attempted to kick out the rear driver’s side window of the patrol car he was in, bending the frame out of place.
Ilchert has been charged with felony assault of an officer and four misdemeanors related to false statements and malicious destruction of property.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Man charged with armed robbery
Terrell Anthony Duckett, 25, of Lexington Park was charged with two felonies — armed robbery and robbery — along with three misdemeanors for assault, theft of $100 to $1,500 and stealing a credit card.
According to a criminal information filed by assistant state's attorney John E. Pleisse, Duckett allegedly robbed a man of an iPhone 7 Plus, keys and a credit card on Aug. 29.
According to charging papers filed earlier by Deputy David Katulich, Duckett allegedly assaulted his then-boyfriend with mace and threatened him with a knife and demanded he give him his CashApp credit card, which he did. The incident occurred in the 46700 block of Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.
Duckett was ordered held without bond.
Woman charged with writing $30K in hot checks
Shannon Faith Gore, 48, of Mechanicsville was charged with two felonies — theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and theft scheme — along with 35 theft misdemeanors for allegedly writing 36 bad checks to BJ's Wholesale in California between May 21, 2020, and July 23 of this year. According to documents, the checks totaled $30,955.
When interviewed by police, Gore allegedly said she may have grabbed an old checkbook. A summons was issued on Oct. 10.
Man faces assault charge after stabbing incident
Devonte Shubrooks, no age or city of residence identified, was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly stabbed another man with whom he shared a residence on the 17400 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in St. Inigoes.
The victim said Shubrooks complained about an apparently missing statue with which he used to pleasure his girlfriend. The victim said he laughed and turned away, only to be grabbed by the neck and stabbed.
The incident allegedly occurred on July 4. The victim said he was bleeding, saw a police officer, was transported to a hospital and got stitches. The complaint was filed Oct. 5 and a summons was issued.
Son charged with theft of $1,600 from mother
James Thomas Lanzi, 30, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and two misdemeanor theft charges after he allegedly withdrew $1,600 from his mother's checking account with CashApp without her permission.
When questioned by police on Oct. 8 in the 43900 block of Willow Leaf Way in California, Lanzi allegedly said he had permission for an initial withdrawal of $800, but not for the second. He was issued a summons on Oct. 10.
Man charged with theft of $2,962 from father
Donald Wayne Norris, 34, was charged with three felonies — theft of between $1,500 and $25,000, theft scheme and theft of credit card — and misdemeanor credit card theft for allegedly using his father's debit card 63 times to charge a total of $1,812 and write five checks totaling $1,150.
His father subsequently kicked him out of the house, according to a statement of charges. Norris' whereabouts are unknown at this time.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Mary’s man charged with theft, drug possession
On Oct. 5, Maryland State Police Trooper Alvin Kelly responded to an early morning motor vehicle crash in the area of St. Leonard Road and Western Shores Boulevard. Kelly reported a Dodge Ram with a cargo trailer attached was “off the roadway into the woods.”
The driver was identified as Brian Matthe Bowles, 28, of Chaptico. Kelly indicated in court papers that Bowles appeared unhurt.
According to charging documents, when Kelly asked if he possessed anything illegal, Bowles allegedly responded, “I have some dope in my pockets.” A quantity of methamphetamine was allegedly located in Bowles’ cargo pants.
Kelly learned that the trailer had been reported by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to be stolen. The trooper stated in charging papers that Bowles refused to answer any questions about the trailer.
Bowles was charged with felony theft plus possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Later that day, he was released after posting $3,500 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Wanted man nabbed after traffic stop
A 52-year-old Leonardtown man wanted in Henrico County, Va., was arrested in Calvert County on Oct. 5 after a traffic stop.
According to charging documents filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Joseph Rutoski, the defendant, Angus Winston Mackall, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic in the Owings area and was pulled over at the Route 260-Paris Pines Court intersection. An online check showed the license plate had been reported stolen to the Prince George’s Police Department. It was also revealed Mackall was a fugitive from justice in Virginia, where he is facing charges of stealing and conspiring to steal camera systems, speakers and other items.
According to charging papers, a search of Mackall’s vehicle yielded a quantity of suspected crack cocaine. Rutoski reported Mackall was administered sobriety tests at the scene but declined to be tested by a drug recognition expert.
Mackall was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and theft less than $100. He was also issued 15 traffic citations with fines totaling nearly $1,000. Those charges include negligent driving, attempting to drive while impaired by drugs, displaying plate for another vehicle and driving without a license.
Court documents show Mackall has waived extradition to Virginia. He was released from Calvert’s custody after posting $5,000 bond. A hearing on Mackall’s Calvert charges will be held Dec. 1 in district court.
Assault investigations result in arrests
On Oct. 5, Calvert sheriff's Deputy Brady Wilson investigated a reported assault in Lusby. According to court documents, Nathaniel Howard Kolterjan, 52, of Lusby was charged with assaulting a 54-year-old woman. The incident is alleged to have occurred aboard a boat.
Wilson stated in charging papers that the victim showed signs of possibly being choked and had a bump on her head.
After being arrested on a warrant, Kolterjan denied choking the woman. During interviews with police, both Kolterjan and the victim admitted to drinking prior to the incident.
Kolterjan was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 in district court.
In a separate incident, on Oct. 7, Deputy Brady Wilson investigated the alleged assaults of a 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old male at a St. Leonard residence. Wilson reported neither victim was seriously hurt.
A court summons was issued for Wiliam Paul Hurst III, 42, of St. Leonard, who was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
A preliminary inquiry into the incident is scheduled for Nov. 29 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN