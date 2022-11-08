Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for rape
Douglas Javier Marin Rivera, 30, of Waldorf was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with felony second-degree rape.
Rivera is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a residence in the 12700 block of Country Lane in Waldorf after the pair went to a club in Washington, D.C., on the evening of Nov. 1. According to charging documents, Rivera took the woman back to his residence and sexually assaulted her in a bedroom.
Police say the unidentified woman had several injuries including a bite mark on her back and left hand and an abrasion on the right corner of her right eye.
Rivera was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center and is expected in Charles County District Court on Dec. 2.
Waldorf woman arrested for assault
Yolanda Nikia Ector, 44, of Waldorf was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 1030 block of Dorset Drive on the evening of Nov. 5 for reports of an assault in progress with a firearm in possession.
Police say a woman and her brother had gone to the residence to pick up his belongings when Ector allegedly answered the door brandishing a Glock 43X. After a verbal altercation, she allegedly shut and locked the door.
After the siblings called emergency services they knocked on the door a second time. Documents state Ector brandished the firearm a second time when the door was opened but was disarmed by one of the siblings and detained until police arrived.
While a check of the serial number on the firearm returned not on file, the Maryland Gun Center reported that Ector was not prohibited from owning firearms.
Ector was taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation before being placed under arrest. She was released from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on her own recognizance on Nov. 6 and a court date has not yet been set in this case.
Waldorf man arrested for burglary
Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with two felonies for first- and third-degree burglary and two misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary charges.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 2500 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road on the afternoon of Nov. 5 for reports of a burglary in progress. Police say a homeowner saw Lemus on their video surveillance cameras and ordered him to leave.
He is accused of entering the home through a back window of the residence and picking up a white and blue colored box before the homeowner was able to activate the alarm through their home surveillance camera.
Lemus was taken into custody in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Documents state that Lemus was found in possession of multiple burglary tools as well as two pair of shoes and a gold colored earring that were stolen from the property on Mattawoman Beantown Road. The total value of the stolen items was $113.
Sheriff’s office investigating theft from auto
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in an alleged theft from a vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office on Nov. 2.
In the early morning of Oct. 30, officers were notified of at least three suspects attempting to open car doors in the area of Riverwatch Lane in Indian Head. Police say suspects were able to get inside a car on Meadowside Court and stole several items.
Residents in that area are asked to check their home video cameras from Oct. 30 between the times of midnight and 6 a.m. to determine if they have footage of any unusual activity.
The sheriff’s office is offering a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call officer Eshleman at 301-609-3282 ext. 646. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact CharlesCounty Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
St. Inigoes man charged with assault
Taquan Anthony Berry, 25, of St. Inigoes was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from Nov. 3 in the St. Mary’s jail. According to a charging document, Berry approached inmate Charles Eric Carroll, 34, while he was sitting at a table and punched him several times, lifted him up and threw him to the floor and punched him several more times.
The incident was recorded on camera, the document states. Carroll was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with a possible broken jaw and then transported to University of Maryland Medical Center for reconstructive surgery.
Berry said, “I snapped” because Carroll had been antagonizing him all day, according to the document. Carroll didn’t fight back, and Berry complained about shoulder pain.
Carroll pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on Oct. 28 in a case stemming from Dec. 19, 2021.
Berry was being held without bond since Oct. 11 after he was indicted for felony firearm use in a felony crime and felony drug possession with intent to distribute, both stemming from Sept. 27. Berry was also charged with two firearms-related misdemeanors, possession of ammunition and more than 10 grams of marijuana. Berry pleaded guilty on July 13, 2021, to illegal firearm possession and possession of a stolen firearm, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced Feb. 7 to five years, with all suspended except for 171 days served. He was placed on five years of supervised probation.
California woman charged with assault
Alisha Shannon, 22, of California was issued a summons for misdemeanor assault on Nov. 2 after she allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend, Ricardo de Jesus Jr. of Lexington Park.
De Jesus said in a complaint that he went to work at Asahi Japanese Restaurant in Lexington Park and Shannon yelled at him, accused him of posting things about her on Twitter and hit him in the chest several times. De Jesus said a coworker witnessed the incident, which allegedly ended with Shannon leaving and telling the manager she quit. De Jesus said he has never used Twitter or had such an account.
Lexington Park man gets credit for 300 days for assault
Michael Kevin Smith Jr., 26, of Lexington Park was given credit for 300 days in jail when he was sentenced on Oct. 24. Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm gave Smith a suspended three-year sentence for misdemeanor assault stemming from Nov. 27, 2021, and a suspended two-year sentence for misdemeanor possession of a handgun stemming from Dec. 27, 2021. The sentences will run consecutively. Stamm also ordered Smith to complete five years of supervised probation.
The three-year sentence was applied to the assault conviction, for which Smith pleaded guilty on May 20. In that case, he assaulted Camilliha Somerville. Two felony charges of assault and firearm use in a felony crime were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a loaded handgun.
Lexington Park man pleads guilty to possession of drugs, firearms
Tyquan Samuel Wills, 23, of Lexington Park pleaded guilty to felony use of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime and misdemeanor resisting arrest stemming from June 4, 2021. He also pleaded guilty to felony drug possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of a stolen firearm stemming from Oct. 7, 2020. A total of 19 other charges are to be dismissed as part of plea agreements.
Wills was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24, but it was postponed to 11 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Suitland man pleads guilty to assault
Calvin Sylvester Kinney Jr., 32, of Suitland pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault stemming from Dec. 6, 2021. He was arrested and posted a $7,500 bond on Dec. 7, 2021. Charges of felony assault and misdemeanor affray, or fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace, are to be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Dec. 6, 2021, police responded to the 45800 block of S. Springsteen Court in California. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Kinney ran over the right leg of Renee Goshorn two times, according to a charging document. Kinney had a conflict with Goshorn’s husband, Matthew Nicholson, after Kinney arrived to allegedly buy marijuana and the men exchanged punches.
Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 24 but was postponed to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Owings man charged with assaulting a woman
On Nov. 1, Deputy Michael Daily of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Owings for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, a man at the residence, identified in court documents as Keith-Ivory Anthony Gray, 25, of Owings, surrendered to the deputy.
The female victim of the assault was taken by ambulance to CalvertHealth Medical Center, but, according to Daily, did not require medical attention.
The deputy stated in court papers that the defendant allegedly struck his accuser with his fists in the face and body, and attempted to strangle her. The report stated the accuser scratched Gray and pulled on his hair. “The injuries to the victim and defendant were consistent with the victim’s statement,” Daily wrote in the charging papers.
Gray was charged with first-and second-degree assault. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond. A hearing on the charges will be held Dec. 2 in district court.
State accuses Prince Frederick man of theft, failure to perform contract
On Nov. 2, Charles Corbin of the Maryland Department of Labor Investigations filed a complaint on behalf of a Dunkirk woman and the Maryland Home Improvement Commission against Michael John Hickman, 41, of Prince Frederick. According to court documents, Hickman allegedly failed to complete work on a $27,000 contract.
Court papers stated Hickman received a $9,000 payment and was supposed to install doors, counter tops, flooring, cabinets and tiling, do drywall work and paint. State records show Hickman “did not obtain a home improvement license” as required by state law.
Charges include theft from $1,500 to under $25,000, a felony. A summons was issued Nov. 2. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 19 in district court.
Huntingtown man charged with intent to distribute drugs
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed search and seizure warrants Nov. 3 at the Huntingtown home of Michael Damien Carroll, 44, culminating an investigation that was initiated last spring. The search yielded over 900 grams of suspected cocaine, Detective Andrew Ridgely stated in court documents.
The house raid and a warrant executed the same day during a traffic stop yielded more suspected cocaine.
Other items confiscated during the searches included guns — two rifles and a modified shotgun — plus over $60,000 cash.
Carroll was charged with several felonies, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, manufacturing narcotics, possessing a firearm with a felony conviction and firearm/drug trafficking crime.
Carroll is being held without bond. A hearing on the charges Carroll is facing will be held Dec. 2 in district court.
Lusby man faces weapons charges
On Nov. 4, after police received an anonymous tip about a man transporting an illegally possessed weapon, a vehicle stop was made on Route 2/4 and Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. With the aid of a K9 unit, the search yielded 2.5 grams of suspected marijuana and a 9 mm Polymer 80 handgun loaded with eight rounds. In court documents, Deputy Nick Buckler stated in court documents that the weapon is considered a “ghost gun.”
Arrested at the scene was Jamal Morris Stills, 35, of Lusby. Charges filed again Still include firearm possession with a felony conviction and possession of drugs and a firearm. He was also cited for driving without a license.
After a bail review Monday morning, Stills remained in custody on a no-bond status. A preliminary hearing on the charges Stills is facing will be held Dec. 5 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN