Crashed vehicle found unoccupied in Clements

Shed, brush fire extinguished

Personnel from the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department came upon this overturned vehicle at 23263 Coltons Point Road near Downs Drive, northeast of Oakley Road, at 4:43 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The vehicle was unoccupied. No other information was available as of earlier this week.

 Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department photo

Charles County

Waldorf man arrested for rape