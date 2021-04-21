Charles County
Woman, man charged with assault in Waldorf stabbing
A 24-year-old Waldorf woman faces felony and misdemeanor assault charges after she allegedly caused several injuries to her ex-boyfriend, who was also charged with misdemeanor assault.
Nidesalaur Akeylay Brown was held on $5,000 bond. Brandon Lafayette Jackson of Waldorf was released on his own recognizance.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing on April 16 in the 2200 block of Community Drive in Waldorf. Jackson said he met his ex-girlfriend, whom he declined to identify, at a restaurant in order to work out relationship issues. While she was sitting in his vehicle, the woman allegedly threw a beverage on him after he told her that he had been going on other dates. The woman then allegedly assaulted Jackson repeatedly, broke a car window with a meat tenderizer and kicked the window, according to police documents.
Jackson said the woman stabbed him with a pocket knife, but he exited the vehicle, disarmed her and threw the knife. Jackson said he pinned the woman to the ground, and she scratched him on the inside of his left cheek. The woman then got up and struck a side mirror on the vehicle, said Jackson, who was transported by ambulance to a Prince George’s hospital with injuries to his back, cheek and both arms. Jackson had a stab wound on his right arm and what appeared to be bite marks on his left arm, according to the documents.
Police later responded to another call regarding assault and were able to identify Brown as the woman referred to by Jackson. The woman said she threw a beverage at Jackson, but said he subsequently struck her in the face and grabbed her neck. Brown said she fought him in self-defense. Brown also had injuries, the documents stated. Officers found a pocket knife that had suspected dry blood on it.
Attempted Walmart heist
Charlotte Anne Stroud, 36, of King George, Va., was charged with felony theft after she allegedly had some 216 items in two shopping carts at the La Plata Walmart on April 12. According to a court document, Stroud was in a self-check-out register and more than half of the items were not paid for when she was about to leave. The unpaid items totaled $1,514.89.
Theft of FedEx boxes alleged
Hughesville resident Dennis J. Cetlinski was charged with two counts of felony theft after he allegedly did not give several FedEx boxes to a tenant who had moved out. According to a document filed by the alleged female victim, Cetlinski did not give the woman three boxes that contained medicine for her daughter and a box containing an iPad. The items were delivered on April 10 and 14, and the woman moved out April 2, the document states. The woman said insurance paid for the medications and the Arc of Southern Maryland sent her the iPad. The medicine was valued at $1,700 and the iPad at $1,400.
St. Mary’s County
Car chase yields stolen gun
Police found a gun that had been reported stolen out of Virginia Beach, Va., as well as another gun and just over two ounces of marijuana after a brief chase on Three Notch Road on Saturday.
Dale Anthony Chase Jr., 20, was arrested on several firearms, traffic and marijuana charges after the incident, where the vehicle he had been driving hopped the median of Buck Hewitt Road and became disabled when hitting the curb, according to charging papers.
Three other men had jumped out of the car and fled, charging papers say, who Chase told lawmen he did not know, and was giving a ride to the Pegg Road Shell Station. When police found two loaded guns, one of which was reported stolen, he said he did not know where they came from, but admitted to a small bag of marijuana that had been found.
Man, 41, jailed after alleged assault, handgun retrieved
A Leonardtown man was jailed last Thursday after allegedly going to retrieve a firearm during a domestic assault involving his girlfriend.
Charging papers filed against James Dahlstedt, 41, allege he had left injuries on the woman’s hand before going to grab the handgun he kept by his bedside table, charging papers say.
The woman told police she fled, and “was unsure if [he] was going to use the weapon on himself or on her,” charging papers say.
Dahlstedt was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Lexington Park man accused of taking car during breakup
A Lexington Park man faces an unauthorized motor vehicle removal charge after allegedly shoving his ex-girlfriend while they were exchanging agreed-upon items after their breakup.
The couple had agreed to hand the registration tags to the woman, charging papers filed against Harvey Leonard Stewart, 32, stated, but when they began to exchange property on Monday, he allegedly knocked over his girlfriend, who was trying to remove the plates, and drove away in the vehicle.
Stewart told police he had accidentally bumped her with his hip, and was adamant that his girlfriend only wanted the plates, not the vehicle, which she owned.
Calvert County
Prince Frederick man charged with kicking trooper after stop
A Prince Frederick man is facing a felony second-degree assault charge after kicking a Maryland State Police trooper during an early-morning traffic stop, police reported. In documents on file with district court, Trooper Richard Marsch stated he had been patrolling the Prince Frederick area on the morning of April 16 when he was called to check out a report of a motorist “passed out at the wheel” in the area of Broomes Island Road and Grays Road.
A Nissan Altima was “sitting stationary at a stop sign on Grays Road with its brake lights activated,” Marsch stated. The Nissan subsequently coasted onto Broomes Island Road and stopped. Marsch stated he “observed the operator nodding off. I banged on the window and the driver opened his eyes.”
The driver was identified as Tirike Jameshenry Jones, 22, and there were four passengers in the vehicle. According to charging papers, Jones appeared to be intoxicated and the vehicle smelled of marijuana.
Jones performed unsatisfactorily on field sobriety tests and was given a preliminary breath test. Marsch reported in court papers Jones was uncooperative as two sheriff’s deputies attempted to handcuff him. While being escorted to Marsch’s patrol vehicle, Jones “started kicking his feet back and kicked my left calf as I was attempting to search his person,” the trooper stated in court documents.
In addition to assault of law enforcement officer, Jones was charged with resisting arrest and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. Court records show Jones received several traffic citations stemming from the incident, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol and negligent driving. Jones posted $5,000 that day and was released.
Alleged burglar charged
A 19-year-old Lusby man has been charged with burglarizing a gas station on HG Trueman Road on April 12, police reported.
In charging papers, Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said that a store clerk noticed the front door to the business had been damaged when arriving for work that morning and called police. A blood droplet was found on the door and collected by investigators.
Surveillance video from the store showed a man throwing a piece of metal through the glass door, grabbing four cartons of cigarettes and trying unsuccessfully to break into a cash register. Upon reviewing the footage, Buck noticed the burglar’s tattoos were similar to those of a man other detectives were familiar with — Matthew Thomas Hutchins.
In court documents, Buck stated he interviewed Hutchins in a department vehicle the following day. “He stated that he didn’t leave the house planning to burglarize the gas station, but he was angry at the time so he punched the glass door, threw a triangle-shaped vehicle part through the door and went inside, and stole cigarettes,” Buck stated.
Hutchins was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, theft $100 to under $1,500 and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He posted $7,500 bond on April 19.
Calvert man, 66, charged with destroying cell phone and stealing bank cards at house
A 66-year-old Prince Frederick man is facing charges of malicious destruction of property and stealing a wallet containing bank cards after an incident on April 16 at a female acquaintance’s residence.
In court documents, Deputy Savannah Huy reported that the victim accused Estep Kyler with destroying her cell phone by throwing it on the ground and stepping on it.
After going to a neighbor’s house to call police, the victim returned home and couldn’t find her wallet. Two individuals identified in court papers told deputies they witnessed Kyler’s destruction of the victim’s phone.
In addition to malicious destruction of property over $1,000, Kyler is charged with theft and three counts of stealing a credit card. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 12 in district court.
Playground blaze under probe
A fire Saturday at the Oak Tree Subdivision playground in Prince Frederick is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office. The incident was reported the following day. According to a fire marshal’s press release, several juveniles “were observed setting miscellaneous items on fire in the area of the playground equipment.” Damage is estimated at $500.
Anyone with information that might aid investigators should contact the state fire marshal’s southern regional office at 443-550-6834 or call the arson hotline at 1-800-492-7529.
