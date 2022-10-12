Charles County
Man, 29, charged with home invasion
Tramell Vandell Dorsey, 29, of Newburg was charged with two felonies for home invasion and first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000.
Dorsey is accused of breaking into a residence in the 10 block of King’s Wharf Place in St. Charles that belonged to a woman that has a protective order against him.
Dorsey allegedly entered the home while the woman wasn’t home, and once she came home ambushed her and dragged her outside of the home. Police say Dorsey struck the woman in the face multiple times and destroyed multiple items within the home including a large flat screen television and a leather couch, which he cut open.
Documents say that officers noticed a bump on the woman’s forehead from the assault.
An arrest warrant for Dorsey was served on Oct. 7 and he was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Newburg man charged with armed robbery
George Edward King Jr., 55, of Newburg was charged with felony armed robbery and misdemeanor theft $100 to under $1,500 on Oct. 4.
King was arrested in connection with an alleged July 24 robbery at a home improvement store in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf. According to charging documents, he was armed with a knife while stealing $1,049.38 worth of goods from the store.
Police say King used the knife while he was confronted by loss prevention officers, but documents had no further details on how the knife was used.
An arrest warrant for King was served on Oct. 6 and he was ordered held without bond in the Charles County jail.
Man charged with burglary
Marcus Anthony Swann, 19, of Newburg was charged with felony second degree burglary and misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500 on Oct. 8.
Swann was charged in connection with an alleged break in at a bar on the 3000 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Police say Swann forced his way into the bar through a window and climbed on a pool table to steal about $100 of cash that was pinned to the ceiling. Documents say Swann left the building by unlocking a rear exit door.
A summons was issued to Swann on Oct. 8 and he is due in court on Nov. 21.
Brandywine man charged with theft
Lukas Allen Mulvey, 29, of Brandywine was charged on Oct. 3 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and three misdemeanors for fourth-degree burglary and two counts of malicious destruction of property with value under $1,000.
Mulvey was charged in connection with an alleged break-in on Sept. 28 at a tire shop in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. He and an unnamed codefendant allegedly used a pry bar to open an exterior metal door to gain access to the building.
Police say the pair stole three floor jacks valued at $250 each, four BMW wheels valued at $250 each and a subwoofer speaker valued at $200.
Documents state the pair then broke down a wooden door that separated the tire shop from another business in the building, but no items were reported stolen from the second business.
The total cost of the damage to the two doors was $400, and the total value of the alleged stolen goods was listed at $1,950.
A summons for Mulvey was issued on Oct. 3 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 14.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Lexington Park man charged with assaulting mother
Joseph Rizzo Potts, 20, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault stemming from Oct. 5, when police responded to the 45600 block of Linden Lane in Lexington Park.
A woman was unconscious and had scrapes on her legs and arms, according to a charging document. Blood droplets were on a patio. The woman said her son, Potts, cussed at and smacked her. She fell down and hit her head.
Her husband came home after work and found her unconscious, according to the document. Potts was sitting on the couch and failed to render aid, the document states. He allegedly dragged her across concrete patio into the home.
He was held without bond on Oct. 5.
Two men indicted, one for murder
Malcolm Carl Young, 46, of Forestville was indicted on Oct. 3 for first-degree murder and firearm use in a felony crime. Young allegedly shot and killed Anthony Charles Wright, 53, of Great Mills on Aug. 9.
In a separate case, Tercell Javon Blackiston, 34, of California was indicted on Oct. 3 for drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug production equipment, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and firearm use with a felony conviction, all felonies. He also was indicted for three handgun-related misdemeanors and possession of ammunition.
Mechanicsville man charged with assault of ex-girlfriend
Christopher Aloysius Guy, 37, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Police responded to the 27100 block of Yowalski Mill Road on Oct. 6 in regard to a motor vehicle theft. A woman said she loaned her ex-boyfriend her black 2016 Chevy Malibu and he failed to return it.
In addition, she said he assaulted her on Oct. 4 after she confronted him about his drug use. According to a charging document, the woman said Guy put a roped handbag around her neck.The woman had a bruise on her leg.
Guy posted a $3,000 bond on Oct. 9.
Man charged with assaulting wife
A woman said her husband, Joseph Lavon Mason, 48, of Lexington Park, swung a baseball bat back and forth and said he would kill her if she didn't get out of a residence in the 21000 block of Little Girls Way in Lexington Park on Sept. 26. The woman said Mason pushed her through a bedroom door, and she fell on a desk and broke it. She also said Mason pulled a handgun on her sometime in July.
Mason was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and was released on his own recognizance on Oct. 6.
Lexington Park man charged with possession of drugs, equipment
Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, of Lexington Park was charged with felony possession of narcotic production equipment and drug possession with intent to distribute. Police responded to the 26500 block of Loveville Road on Oct. 6 and executed search warrants, a charging document states.
Cutchember was on the property in a green Ford F250 pickup and allegedly trying to conceal something by the driver's side wheel. Police allegedly found a black plastic bag with crack cocaine and powder cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale. Also recovered was $600 in cash and an open plastic bag that allegedly contained numerous individually wrapped rocks of crack cocaine.
In addition, Cutchember was indicted Oct. 3 for distribution of crack cocaine in St. Mary's County on Aug. 5. He was held without bond on Oct. 6 and 7.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Chesapeake Beach man sentenced for assault
A 34-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was sentenced Oct. 7 to 23 years in jail, with all but four years suspended by a circuit court judge.
On July 15, defendant Gregory Thomas Allen entered three Alford pleas related to an incident at an Owings residence that allegedly occurred on Jan. 29. The counts were for fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and driving while impaired with three prior convictions.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Allen was additionally given five years of supervised probation by Judge Mark Chandlee.
According to charging documents filed by Deputy Sean Hendrickson, Allen allegedly broke into an Owings residence and repeatedly punched a male occupant with his closed fist. The victim was evaluated by Calvert Advanced Life Support but refused treatment.
Chandlee ordered Allen to pay fines and restitution plus have no contact with the victim. Allen was warned not to discuss the case on social media.
While serving his sentence in the state department of corrections, Allen must undergo drug and alcohol education, evaluation, testing and treatment, according to court documents.
Allen was represented by Maria C. Doerflinger of the public defenders office. Prosecution was handled by Christopher J. Monte of the state’s attorney’s office.
Woman charged with steal from ex-employer
On Oct. 4, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office filed felony theft scheme charges against a 50-year-old Huntingtown woman. The charge against Nicole Marie Pumphrey stems from a series of thefts made between October 2017 and October 2019 from her former employer, a Dunkirk flooring company.
According to the charging document filed by Benjamin G. Lerner, assistant state’s attorney, the total amount taken has “a value of $100,000 or more.”
A summons was issued the day the charge was filed, according to court documents. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for Nov. 21 in district court.
Man charged with stealing store’s scooter
A 56-year-old St. Leonard man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a scooter from a Prince Frederick grocery store. The alleged incident occurred Oct. 5.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Olivia Sylver, Robert Allen Rice drove the scooter out of the Giant, subsequently stopping at the nearby Taco Bell, where he was apprehended. In addition to theft between $1,500 to under $25,000, Rice was charged with trespassing.
The following day, Rice posted $500 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 9 in district court.
Man charged with theft of a vehicle
A 40-year-old Upper Marlboro man has been charged with stealing a 2021 Nissan Titan from a Suitland car rental company. According to charging papers filed by Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Richard Cress, John Howard Wills rented the vehicle in August but failed to return it. The rental company reported the vehicle stolen on Sept. 30.
On Monday, the missing vehicle’s tag number was detected when the car passed through the Route 4/Route 260 tag readers. Cress apprehended Wills in Chesapeake Beach shortly after receiving word to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
Wills was released on his own recognizance that day after being charged. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for Dec. 19 in district court.
Unsolved theft probed
On Sept. 28, Deputy Peter Aurich responded to Safeway in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. Through his investigation Aurich learned that a white or light-skinned man with a mustache or beard, a mark or tattoo on his neck and wearing a red shirt entered the store and filled up a shopping cart with eight packs of salmon, one pack of shrimp, three packs of diapers and three large jugs of tide laundry detergent.
The man was seen pushing the cart past all points of sale and leaving the store without making a payment. Witnesses saw the man enter a silver passenger car driven by another man. Estimated value of the stolen grocery items is $455.
Anyone with information that could aid Aurich in his investigation is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
MARTY MADDEN