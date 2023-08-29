Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for HVAC theft
Timothy Antione Dodson, 39, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with six felonies counts for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, one felony count of first-degree burglary and eight misdemeanors for one count of fourth-degree burglary, one count of trespassing and six counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
At about 8:38 a.m. on Aug. 23, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Post Office Road and Barrington Drive for reports of a suspicious person hauling an HVAC unit.
When officers identified Dodson and questioned him, he claimed he was cleaning up an area behind some houses.
However, police say that Dodson stole the unit from a residence in the 700 block of Barrington Drive, which was under an eviction notice.
Documents accuse Dodson of cutting the HVAC unit off the home after entering through an open portion of the fence around the home.
He was also connected to the theft of seven other units in March from businesses in the 400 block of Post Office Road and the 330 and 340 blocks of Smallwood Drive, according to police.
Dodson was ordered held without bond on Aug. 24 by Charles County District Court Judge Patrick J. Devine. He is due back in Charles County District Court before Judge Kenneth A. Talley on Sept. 22.
Bryans Road woman arrested for assault
Krystal Lee Patton, 36, of Bryans Road was arrested last week and charged with felony first-degree assault.
At about 11 p.m. on Aug. 25, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 6100 block of Fenwick Road for reports of an assault in progress. Officers spoke with a man who accused Patton of grabbing a knife and threatening to kill him after the pair got into a physical confrontation.
According to documents, officers observed cuts and swelling to the man’s face and neck and a small laceration on the man’s chest.
Documents state the weapon was later identified as a file-like object used to clean an unspecified marijuana device.
Patton was taken into custody and released on her own recognizance on Aug. 28 by Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
She is due back in Charles County District Court on Sept. 26 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Severn man charged with car theft
Sherrod Tyjuan Waddy, 28, of Severn was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on Aug. 23.
Waddy is accused of failing to return a 2014 Lexus GS valued at $22,999 by the buy-back date on June 8 after allegedly purchasing the vehicle on Feb. 9.
According to charging documents, Waddy allegedly missed the first payment on the vehicle he purchased from a dealership in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.
According to the offense report, the bank also issued a buy-back of the vehicle by the dealership with a date of June. 8.
Waddy is accused of failing to respond to several attempts made by the dealership to reclaim the vehicle. A summons for Waddy was issued on Aug. 23 and he is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Patrick J. Devine on Oct. 16.
Nanjemoy man charged with assault.
Depaul Carroll, 50, of Nanjemoy was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Aug. 25.
According to charging documents, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 4400 block of Indian Head Highway for reports of an assault.
Officers spoke with a woman that accused Carroll of assaulting her by grabbing her throat and tossing her to the ground. The woman stated she hit her head on a rock and momentarily lost consciousness.
Police say Carroll also slapped and punched the woman in the face. Officers noted scratches on the woman’s face and neck and swelling around her neck.
Carroll was taken into custody and was originally ordered held without bond on Aug. 26 before he was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 28 on Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Carroll is due back in Charles County District Court on Sept. 26 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Corrections officer assaulted by inmate
On Aug. 25, a St. Mary’s County corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate at the county detention and rehabilitation center. According to a sheriff’s office release, while standing her post Corrections Officer Hannah Suite was approached by the inmate, identified as Kamisha Raquel Thomas, 30.
Thomas allegedly threw a cup of liquid at Suite and then attacked her. Thomas allegedly struck Suite in the face and head. The corrections officer was able to summon help using her radio as she was blocking the repeated blows from the inmate. At that time, several other female inmates came to Suite’s aid and were able to help stop the assault.
Suite was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where she was treated for several abrasions, a laceration to her left eyebrow and a possible concussion.
Thomas was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree assault on a corrections center employee and second-degree assault on a corrections center employee.
Sheriff Steve Hall (R) awarded Suite the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal.
In addition to praising Suite and other local corrections officers, Hall stated, “I am grateful for the inmates who came to the aid of the corrections officer. It’s a testament to the respect the inmates had for Corrections Officer Suite and that there is a lot of good within the detention center.”
Woman charged with animal cruelty
On Aug. 24 a summons was issued for a 25-year-old Lexington Park woman charged with animal cruelty.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Dianne Hersh of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, defendant Jesse Lee Isom allegedly failed to provide food, water, adequate space, air and shelter to a 6-month-old, pit bull-type terrier.
A complaint against Isom was investigated July 17 by Animal Control Officer Stephanie Welch.
“I observed the dog’s living conditions to be extremely poor,” Hersh wrote in court papers. The dog was restrained and left outside, the deputy added.
Hersh reported the complainant took custody of the dog, which Isom can reclaim if she goes through the court system.
According to court documents, Isom is charged with six counts of animal cruelty and one count of unsafe and unsanitary restraint of a dog. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 20.
Weapons charges filed against Mechanicsville man
On Aug. 21 Trooper Cody Holder of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in a parking lot off Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The driver was identified as Joshua Deandre Reeves, 29, of Mechanicsville.
Reeves’ passengers were a 25-year-old woman and three young children. A loaded weapon was discovered in the vehicle and it was learned Reeves is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Reeves was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, having a loaded handgun in the vehicle and on his person, plus was issued several traffic citations. Reeves was cited for driving without a license, failure to obey traffic signs and failure to secure a child under 8 in a safety seat.
Reeves posted a $7,500 bond that day and was released. A district court hearing on the charges Reeves is facing is scheduled for Oct. 10.
Virginia fugitive caught
On Aug. 24, Trooper E. Pettyjohn of the Maryland State Police arrested Cohogany Lasha Just-Buddy, 43, of Asheboro, N.C. According to court papers, Just-Buddy was wanted in Richmond for intentionally damaging property and speeding.
On Aug. 25 District Court Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered that Just-Buddy be held without bond. Court records show the defendant voluntarily waived extradition to Virginia.
A district court hearing on the St. Mary’s fugitive charge has been scheduled for Sept. 21. Just-Buddy is being represented by the local public defenders office.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Lexington Park man charged with July assault in Lusby
On Aug. 18, charges were filed against a 61-year-old Lexington Park man in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred on Dogwood Drive in Lusby July 25.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Ryan Gough of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, defendant Joseph Darnell Williams Jr. allegedly stabbed a man due to a dispute over payment for a moving job.
Williams was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and having a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.
A summons has been issued. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 2.
D.C. pair charged with weapons violations after traffic stop
Early Sunday morning, Maryland State Police troopers from the Prince Frederick barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler in St. Leonard. As a result of the stop and vehicle search, two people were arrested and two loaded handguns were recovered.
According to a state police press release and court records, the Chrysler, reportedly driven by Anthony Jerome Hill, 43, of Washington, D.C., was seen “swerving and moving erratically” on Route 2/4 in the area of Lancaster Drive.
The preliminary investigation revealed that troopers observed a handgun lodged between the center console and the driver’s seat. Police report that gun was loaded and missing a serial number. A further search yielded a loaded handgun in a purse.
Hill’s passenger was identified as Ayanah Ann Battle, 40, also of Washington, D.C.
Hill was charged with loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, knowingly altering a firearm identification number, firearm possession with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulation firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and resisting/interfering with an arrest.
Hill was also issued several traffic citations, including driving under the influence, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while impaired by drugs, failure to obey a traffic signal, unsafe lane changing, following a vehicle too closely and aggressive driving.
Battle was charged with having a handgun on her person.
Hill posted $2,500 bond Monday and was released. Battle posted $2,000 bond and was released.
The investigation of the incident was conducted by Trooper Sivic. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Charles man indicted on weapons charges
On Aug. 21, a Calvert County grand jury indicted Christopher Thomas Chaillet, 36, of Nanjemoy in connection with an Aug. 11 weapons incident. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Weems charged Chaillet with storing and leaving a loaded gun in his vehicle where a minor child could access it.
According to charging documents the child left in the vehicle was a 2-year-old. No injuries were reported.
Chaillet is charged in the indictment with firearms/access by minors, possessing a firearm with no serial number and reckless endangerment. All of the counts are misdemeanors.
A summons was issued the day the indictment was handed down.
Chaillet’s initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Sept. 15 before Judge Mark W. Carmean.
Man indicted on drug distribution charges
On Aug. 21 a Calvert County grand jury handed down an eight-count indictment against a 44-year-old St. Mary's man, charing him with possessing and distributing narcotics and drugs, including a suspected fentanyl/heroin mix.
Christopher Kinard Gaynor of California was also allegedly in possession of cocaine, with the intention of distributing it. According to court records, Gaynor was arrested this past April for allegedly selling drugs from his 2005 Lincoln Aviator. The alleged drug activity was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
The indictment charges Gaynor with two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution and possession of a fentanyl/heroin mix, two counts of common nuisance distribution of narcotics and three counts of possession.
A summons was issued by the court the day the indictment was handed down.
Gaynor’s first appearance in circuit court on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 15 before Judge Mark W. Carmean.
The case is being prosecuted by April Nichole Brown of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Donated bikes, vehicle stolen
On Aug. 14, Cpl. William Durner responded to the sheriff’s office for a report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 7 and 14 someone stole 20 donated bicycles from the Bikes Across the World donation box located at 3205 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,000.
On Aug. 17, Deputy Matthew Kwitowski responded to the 4200 block of Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, for the report of a vehicle theft. The complainant advised sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. someone stole a vehicle and an attached trailer from his yard. Deputies were able to track the vehicle to an address in the 6000 block of Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The vehicle owner’s wallet and $2,800 in cash were missing. This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on these thefts that could aid investigators can call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN