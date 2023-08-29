Attic fire damages La Pata home

A fire in the attic of this home in the 600 block of Clarks Run Road in La Plata caused $100,000 in damage on Aug. 27, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department was the primary company to respond to the blaze, which took 43 firefighters about 29 minutes to extinguish. No injuries were reported and the fire was still under investigation as of earlier this week. Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835. 

 COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

Charles County

