Charles County
Accokeek man charged with assault
Walter Alexander Alfaro, 41, of Accokeek was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault on July 30.
According to documents, Natural Resources Police responded to a call of someone allegedly pointing a gun at someone in Smallwood State Park.
Also, resource police and Charles County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to the call that Alfaro allegedly pointed a gun at someone at the Sweden Point Marina.
Witnesses stated that the Alfaro and another man got into a scuffle but shrugged it off. However, when the man tried to return a watch and chain that Alfaro had dropped, Alfaro allegedly became defensive. Documents state that Alfaro allegedly drew a pistol and pointed it at Waters, who ran and called police.
Alfaro was released on a $3,000 bond and no court date has been set at this time.
Newburg man arrested for assault
Justin Blake Behr, 27, of Newburg was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on July 31.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 11000 block of Mt. Victoria Road that day for the report of an alleged assault
According to charging documents, Behr allegedly threw his girlfriend against the wall and choked her after an argument about dating apps found on a cellphone.
Officers noted a scratch on the woman’s neck and red marks around her neck and shoulder area consistent with being choked.
Behr was released on $5,000 bond and is due in court on Aug. 31.
Baltimore man charged with theft
Bryan Oneal Jones on July 27 was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and a misdemeanor for acting as a contractor without a license.
Jones was charged in connection with work he was supposed to perform at a home in the 5700 block of Lewis Carroll Drive in White Plains in January. According to charging documents, Oneal was paid $8,000 to install a deck and remodel the kitchen, sunroom and living room of the house.
The total value of the job was $27,000. Jones allegedly took the money but failed to start the job as requested by the home owner and refused to return the money.
Jones allegedly did not have a license to work as a contractor in Maryland when taking the job. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12 for a preliminary inquiry.
New Carrollton, Fort Washington men arrested for theft
Noel Fundes, 27, of New Carrollton and Gustavo Ernesto Rodriguez, 19, of Fort Washington were arrested and charged on July 26 with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to a home improvement store in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf for reports of an alleged shoplifting in progress.
A loss prevention officer allegedly identified Rodriguez as he left the store after assisting with concealing handheld electric drills, batteries and welding equipment by placing the merchandise in empty boxes.
Fundes was identified after allegedly pushing the items in a cart to an emergency exit, then left the store without the cart before officers apprehended him.
According to charging documents, the men allegedly damaged the storage area the tools were held at a cost of under $1,000.
The total amount of the tools were valued at $6,538.
Fundes and Rodriguez are scheduled to stand trial in Charles County District Court on Sept.13.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Mechanicsville man charged with rape, multiple assaults
Walter Crouse Prentiss III, 41, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony second-degree rape, three felony assaults, six misdemeanor assaults and one count of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.
On June 22, police responded to the 29300 block of Hill and Dale Drive in Mechanicsville. Prentiss’ wife reported multiple incidents regarding her husband.
On Jan. 17, 2021, Prentiss allegedly shoved the woman against a wall and strangled her. She escaped but he caught her by the shirt and allegedly lit her hair on fire. She escaped again and was able to put the fire out.
On Feb. 28, 2021, Prentiss allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair, drug her to the bedroom, slammed her head against a wall and strangled her, which caused bruises on her arm and shoulder.
On May 18, 2021, Prentiss allegedly broke the bedroom door open and forced the woman to have sex with him. On Sept. 4, 2021, Prentiss allegedly grabbed the woman’s hair, forced her out of a vehicle, drug her across the yard, threw a glass beer bottle at her which struck her in the ankle and hit her head on concrete. The woman had a fractured ankle, according to the charging document, which required stitches and her to wear a medical boot for seven weeks.
The woman obtained a final protective order against Prentiss on Dec. 20, 2021, that is good through Dec. 11. He allegedly violated the order on March 3. Prentiss posted a $5,000 bond on July 26.
Man charged with stealing phone, throwing off bridge
Carlos Humberto Coroy-Ruiz, 26, of Prince Frederick was charged with felony robbery and two misdemeanors, theft of between $100 and $1,500 and malicious destruction of property.
On July 25 police responded to the Pax River Ale House in Lexington Park, 46500 Corporate Drive. Ruiz allegedly snatched an iPhone worth $700 from a vehicle and tried to pull a man from the vehicle. He was later arrested at his residence in the 1900 block of Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick and said that he threw the phone off the bridge as he was crossing into Calvert County.
He was released on his own recognizance on July 26.
Woman charged with cutting woman with knife
Leslie Ann Almberg, 41, of Leonardtown was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault on July 25 after she allegedly cut a 37-year-old woman on the face in the 22300 block of Point Lookout Road.
The female victim was bleeding from her face when police showed up. She was transported to a local hospital. Almberg was held without bond on July 26 and 27.
Man charged with theft of motorized shopping cart
Scott Nathaniel Brown, 26, of Montross, Va., was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and three misdemeanors for drug possession, not marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and removing a label from a prescription.
Police responded to Chancellor’s Run Road and FDR Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. on July 31 and allegedly found Brown slumped over a white motorized shopping cart from Walmart. He was also charged with DUI.
The shopping cart is valued at $1,984, according to the charging document.
On Aug. 1, Brown was not listed in the St. Mary’s County jail. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Man charged with shooting up apartments, vehicles
Lance Richard Zuniga, 38, of Lexington Park was charged with seven felony assaults, seven misdemeanor assaults, two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of use of a firearm in a felony for a June 2 incident at St. Mary’s Landing Apartments on Liberty Street in Lexington Park.
Residents were outside and reported multiple shots fired inside an apartment. Shotgun shells were found on the floor of Zuniga’s apartment, the charging document states. The inside of Zuniga’s apartment was struck along with two other buildings and three vehicles.
According to the document, there were $800 to $900 in damages to a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, $500 in damage to a 2013 Toyota Sienna and $400 in damage to a 1992 GMC pickup. A police officer shot in Zuniga’s direction in the parking lot, but Zuniga was not injured and no other injuries were reported.
Zuniga, who was active duty military, was identified by his commanding officer, the document states. While in custody, Zuniga muttered that “Mexicans” were shooting at him and he returned fire, according to the document. Zuniga was ordered held without bond on June 3 and 6 and July 28.
Mechanicsville man pleads guilty to assault
Jason Andrew Jackson, 36, of Mechanicsville pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree assault on July 22. Jackson had also been charged with felony second-degree child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor assault, which were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to a charging document, Jackson struck a child under 18 in his body on Jan. 21. Jackson posted a $7,500 bond on Jan. 29 and was indicted on Feb. 7. A presentence investigation was ordered. He was allowed to remain free on personal recognizance.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man charged with taking girlfriend’s truck
Michael Carl Jacobsen, 36, of Lothian was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault on July 27.
Police responded to Pop Trott Road in Dunkirk. According to charging papers, Jacobsen took his girlfriend’s parents’ 2017 white Ford Explorer on July 27.
The girlfriend woke up at 2 a.m. and found the truck missing. Jacobsen returned it 3 hours later, but he allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and took off. The vehicle had Jacobsen’s wallet and $2,000 in cash. The woman had a knee injury, the document states.
Jacobsen was located at his grandparents’ residence on Conte Road in Anne Arundel County. He said he was unaware that his girlfriend’s stuff was in the vehicle. He posted a $5,000 bond on July 27.
Woman charged with spying on other women
Catherine Cisneros, 34, of Baytown, Texas, was charged with felony interception of communications on July 5. An Owings woman said Cisneros was spying on her and her daughter and another woman by using video and audio on her property without authorization. Cisneros was issued a summons on July 28.
Man charged with kicking teen girl in back
Robert Lewis Chilcoate, 60, of Prince Frederick was charged with felony second-degree child abuse and misdemeanor assault on July 29.
Police responded to the 4220 block of Caseell Boulevard in Prince Frederick on July 29 at 8:31 p.m. A woman had called and said her husband was drunk and abusing their 17-year-old daughter.
The teen girl called her mother and said she went upstairs to ask Chilcoate why he was so noisy. Chilcoate allegedly kicked the girl in the back as she was walking down the stairs, causing her to fall. The girl had red marks on her back, according to the charging document.
Chilcoate was released on his own recognizance on July 30.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN