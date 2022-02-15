Charles County
White Plains man charged with counterfeiting
Bababo Opeyemi Obaro, 27, of White Plains was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with two felonies related to counterfeit currency after an investigation that began last December.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies were made aware of Obaro when the La Plata Police Department issued a bulletin regarding counterfeit currency after a person allegedly tried to pass a forged $50 bill at a fast food establishment in the 5900 block of Crain Highway in La Plata on Oct. 14, 2021.
On Feb. 8, deputies executed a search warrant on Obaro’s vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, and his home in the 10300 block of Stewards Chance Lane.
Deputies located Obaro as he was driving in the area of Silent Creek Road near Billingsley Road and took possession of the vehicle in accordance with the search warrant.
A total of $3,650 in counterfeit cash was found on Obaro’s person after deputies took claim of the vehicle, according to police. Deputies allegedly found a small amount of psilocybin mushrooms during a subsequent search of the car.
A search of Obaro’s home allegedly returned another $1,750 in forged bills and cleaning and degreasing agents supposedly used in counterfeiting bills as well as a printer.
Obaro was charged with felony making image of currency, felony manufacture of counterfeit bills, and three misdemeanors related to counterfeit cash and drug possession.
Waldorf man arrested for drug distribution
David Leroy Gray, 28, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and felony firearm use in a drug trafficking crime after a vehicle stop on Feb. 10.
Charles sheriff’s deputies stopped Gray in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for a suspended registration on his vehicle and another traffic infraction. Deputies allegedly detected the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the driver side window and asked if there was any in the car.
According to charging documents, Gray said the smell was from a small amount that he spilled in the vehicle.
When deputies asked if he had a weapon, Gray allegedly asked if the officer had already seen the weapon, at which time he was taken under arrest and a search of the vehicle commenced, according to charging documents.
Deputies allegedly found $968 on his person and a pink and purple Sar9 9 mm handgun loaded with six rounds. A green book bag in the vehicle allegedly contained 31.1 grams of suspected marijuana in nine plastic bags and one bag of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
In addition, Gray was charged with four misdemeanors related to handguns and drugs.
Indian Head man arrested for drug distribution
Lonnie Edward Wills, 36, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of firearms and two misdemeanors related to drugs and firearms.
On the morning of Feb. 11, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, Emergency Services Team, K-9 unit and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant on a home in the 100 block of Woodland Drive in Indian Head.
Deputies located Wills in the residence and detained him before allegedly finding a SCCY 9 mm handgun with eight rounds of ammunition and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine.
According to charging documents, Will was prohibited from owning a firearm after two guilty pleas for drug-related felonies in 2012 and 2016.
Woman charged with Felony theft
Aniya Branham was charged with felony theft on Feb. 13 after making several fraudulent transactions at a department store where she was employed in La Plata.
According to charging documents, Branham allegedly made three fraudulent returns totaling $816.08 and loaded the cash onto a store merchandise card. She then allegedly used that card to make purchases to the tune of $764.72, costing the store a total loss of about $1,580.
After an interview with management about the theft, Branham allegedly signed a statement admitting guilt and was terminated. The Maryland Case Search database does not list a home address or date of birth for Branham.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Trial date rescheduled
A trial date for a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder has been rescheduled to May 17. A motions hearing is scheduled for April 11.
Aleksander A. Ivanchev, 39, of Lexington Park was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that allegedly ran a red light on Route 5 near Golden Beach Road and struck a 2005 Ford Escape on July 30. The two occupants of the Escape, Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, and Melody Ann Russell, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
Lexington Park man faces assault charges
Antonio Vernari Perkins, 33, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault.
The charges stem from two Nov. 5 incidents with his girlfriend. Police responded to the 21400 block of Great Mills Road. In the first, Perkins allegedly got into an argument with the woman about a cigarette and punched her in the back of the head, according to a charging document. Later that day, Perkins allegedly put the woman in a chokehold.
Both people, who are homeless and had been staying occasionally at the woman’s brother’s apartment, had been drinking alcohol. Perkins was arrested Jan. 13 and held without bond.
Mechanicsville man indicted for illegal computer access
Ronald Keith Raley, 42, of Mechanicsville was indicted for felony identity theft and two misdemeanors related to illegal computer access.
According to an indictment, Raley allegedly emailed the St. Mary’s County Information Technology Department and said he was responsible for shutting down the department’s computers. The shutdown lasted for two hours on Aug. 27, 2021. The cost to the county was $1,951. A summons was issued on Feb. 8.
Lexington Park man charged with assault, armed robbery
David William Hower Jr., 27, of Lexington Park was charged with three felony counts each of assault, armed robbery and robbery and six misdemeanors after he allegedly robbed a Papa John’s restaurant twice and a Dollar General once at knife point.
According to a charging document, Hower allegedly stole less than $500 twice from Papa John’s in Lexington Park on Dec. 18 and Jan. 25 and less than $1,000 from a Dollar General in Lexington Park on Jan. 29.
Hower allegedly used a knife to facilitate the robberies of two men who were employees of the two stores. Police used GPS to track Hower’s movements from his cell phone records, a charging document states.
He was arrested on Feb. 9 and ordered held without bond on Feb. 9 and 10.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Leonard man charged with assault
On Feb. 7 Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Sean Hendrickson responded to a domestic assault at a St. Leonard residence. An adult female told the deputy the defendant, identified as Lucas Randall Baker, 29, of St. Leonard, choked her after a verbal argument the two were having escalated.
Hendrickson located Baker, who appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” according to charging documents. The victim showed signs of neck injuries but refused treatment. According to the deputy, Baker denied choking the victim.
Hendrickson discovered there was an active protective order against Baker. He was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and violation of a protective order.
Court records show Baker is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 9 in district court. The court has ordered Baker not to intimidate, contact or harass the victim.
Carolina woman disorderly during traffic stop
On Feb. 10, Deputy Branden DeLeon-Suero conducted a safety check on a Cadillac which was traveling on Route 2/4 near Ball Road. The deputy reported the vehicle had an inoperable brake light. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Kimberly Elaine Poston, 27, of Sumter, S.C.
DeLeon-Suero tried to tell Poston why he pulled her over but reported in charging papers, “Poston stated that she did not care and was adamant that I go away. Poston stated that she would fight me if I attempted to search her vehicle. All attempts that I made to detain Poston continued to be ineffective due to her large build and leverage that she had while using the vehicle.”
The deputy reported the incident forced a traffic slowdown. The defendant appeared to comply after DeLeon-Suero drew and pointed his taser at her. However, Poston continued to be resistant while being handcuffed.
A search of Poston’s vehicle yielded a small amount of suspected marijuana.
Poston was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order. She was also cited for two traffic violations.
Poston was released on her own recognizance that day. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 1 in district court.
Lusby man charged with arson
On Feb. 8, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Strong was sent to a residence in Lusby to investigate a reported disturbance. A man identified in court documents as Thomas Michael Jackson, 20, allegedly broke a flatscreen television, brandished a lighter and threatened to set a bag of pellet fuel ablaze.
Jackson was charged with first-degree arson, arson threat and malicious destruction of property. He is being held without bond and awaiting a competency hearing on Feb. 18 in district court. According to court records, the state department of health will conduct an examination to determine criminal responsibility.
Man indicted for assault
On Jan. 19, A Calvert County grand jury indicted Gerald Spencer Stepney, 59, of Chesapeake Beach for an alleged assault that occurred last Nov. 19. In court documents, arresting officer Deputy Anthony Aranda stated Stepney attempted to strangle a 33-year-old woman at his residence. The three-count indictment charges Stepney with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Stepney was released the day of the alleged incident after posting a $2,000 bond. He is being represented in court by Owings attorney Rick Piereck. The case’s prosecution is being handled by Michael A. Gerst of the state’s attorney’s office. A preconference trial is scheduled for March 28 in circuit court.
MARTY MADDEN