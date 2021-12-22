Charles County
Two booked on theft charges
Marchel Capria Mason, 34, and Theiron Darnell Bost, 33, were arrested and charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,00 for an alleged incident that took place in the early morning of Dec. 15.
According to charging documents, the manager of a business at the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf reported that four wheels with a value of $3,475 were stolen off a vehicle at the business.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office recovered video surveillance which allegedly showed Bost and Mason exit a white Ford Crown Victoria and use a jack to lift the vehicle off the ground and remove the wheels from the vehicle.
Detectives traced the vehicle back to an address on Hamilton Road in Waldorf and executed a search warrant that same day and allegedly found Mason in the vehicle. A witness who lived at the home stated that Theiron and Bost returned to the property at around 5 a.m. and began to do laundry.
Charging documents state that the Crown Victoria was also implicated in an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 25.
Crash leads to charges
Vincent Lee Alston, 20, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with two felonies for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft between $25,000 and $100,000 after a crash that took place Dec. 13.
Maryland State Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Mattawoman-Beantown Road and Poplar Hill Road in Waldorf. Officers observed a Acura ILX A-Spec blocked by a Ford Taurus.
According to charging documents, the driver of the Acura, later identified as Alston, struck the Taurus several times and attempted to flee the scene but was caught by the occupants of the Taurus.
When officers checked the vehicle information of the Acura, it allegedly was confirmed as stolen from a Starbucks earlier in the day through the Prince George’s County Police Department.
According to charging documents, Alston allegedly stated that he took the vehicle to go for a joyride. He also allegedly admitted to consuming drugs and alcohol on the day of the theft, and failed several sobriety tests.
Alston was also charged with a misdemeanor for rogue and vagabond.
Two men arrested for drug and weapons charges
Korab Anthony Lee, 26, of Fort Washington and Darell Kevontae Shaw, 27, of Washington, D.C., were charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to distribute and use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
The two were arrested after a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Dec. 14. Maryland State Police Officers stopped the pair after the Volkswagen Passat they were in was clocked doing 61 mph in a 45 mph zone while heading north on Route 301 in Waldorf.
When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly detected the odor of marijuana from the vehicle and executed a probable cause search. Officers allegedly found 39 Oxycodone pills in various forms on Lee’s person.
Shaw had multiple bags of suspected marijuana, a metal grinder and scale on his person, according to police. While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly recovered a black Glock handgun with 25 rounds of ammunition.
A total of $8,257 in cash was also recovered, according to charging documents. A grand total of 22.4 grams of suspected marijuana was also recovered.
Lee and Shaw were also charged with eight misdemeanors related to drug possession and firearms possession.
Washington, D.C., woman charged with theft from store
Addy Ruth Elizabeth Foor, 30, of Washington, D.C., was charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 on Sunday for an alleged theft that took place Dec. 10.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of the theft by the loss prevention officer at a store in the 11000 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf on Dec. 15. According to charging documents, Foor and an unknown male were caught on video leaving the store with $1,670.95 of stolen merchandise
The two allegedly left the store through the lawn and garden section, tripping an alarm as they left and alerting a separate employee as they left the store. Video surveillance showed Foor waiting with the full cart until the unidentified male approached with an empty cart.
Foor then allegedly opened the exit in the garden section of the store and left with her full cart and loaded the items into a blue Jeep SUV.
Charging documents state that Foor was known to the establishment due to previous incidents at the store.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man, 60, charged with felony assault
Joseph Cephaus Harrod, 60, of Lexington Park was arrested on Dec. 16. He had been charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded to a domestic violence call on Sept. 2.
A woman in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park reported that Harrod, her live-in boyfriend, threatened to kill her, placed a knife on her neck and strangled her. The woman had slight bruising on her neck, a scratch on her cheek and was foaming at the mouth, a charging document states. Harrod was ordered held without bond.
Lexington Park man allegedly punched man, drew gun
Eron Naseem Buggs, 22, of Lexington Park was arrested on Dec. 13 and ordered held without bond. He was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in commission of a felony stemming from an Oct. 17 incident.
Buggs allegedly punched a man at the Wawa at 27605 Three Notch Road on the corner of St. Andrew’s Church Road. Another man allegedly then drew a pistol on Buggs to defend the victim, and Buggs retreated to a vehicle and obtained a long gun or rifle and pointed it at several people before fleeing, according to charging documents.
Man charged with possession with intent to distribute
Daryl Douglas Dennison, 43, was arrested Dec. 16 and held without bond. He was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of narcotic production equipment and multiple firearms and ammunition charges after St. Mary’s and Calvert sheriffs’ deputies responded to Dennison’s residence in Lexington Park.
According to a press release, a large quantity of suspected cocaine, marijuana, cash and a loaded handgun were found. Dennison is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to multiple prior convictions, the release states.
He was charged with seven felonies and four misdemeanors. The state courts website shows him with a Lusby address.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Kentucky woman charged with eluding cops in Dunkirk area
A 33-year-old Louisville, Ky., woman is facing criminal charges and has been issued 19 traffic citations after leading Calvert sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in the Dunkirk area on Dec. 13. The defendant, Hannah Catherine Hardy, is alleged to have damaged a sheriff’s patrol vehicle during the incident, which occurred during the early afternoon hours that Monday.
In charging papers, Deputy Anthony Aranda reported Hardy, who was driving a van, was sighted driving erratically in the Dunkirk area. After attempts were made to stop her, she pulled the van over.
Aranda approached the van with his weapon drawn, giving “loud commands to Hardy to put her hands in the steering wheel.” Instead, she accelerated toward and struck the patrol vehicle.
She drove to the area of Route 4 and Ward Road. At Route 4 and Penwick Lane, Aranda stopped the van by using a precision immobilization technique. Several deputies drew their weapons and approached the van. Hardy was subsequently extricated from the vehicle and handcuffed.
According to Aranda, Hardy said “she was just trying to go to Myrtle Beach and that we needed to stop abusing her.” A dog in the van was remanded to the custody of local animal control.
Hardy was charged with first- and second-degree assault, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest. Hardy is being held without bond with a third hearing pending. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 13 in district court.
Lusby man, 39, charged with burglary of woman’s home
A 39-year-old Lusby man is facing felony burglary charges after allegedly violating a protective order and going to a woman’s home.
Court documents allege Patrick Portzen went to the residence on Dec. 14 and was observed by two witnesses “taking items from inside the house,” Deputy John Ashley stated in charging papers. The woman reported Portzen was in a Ford Fusion parked outside her home and was seen driving away.
An arrest warrant was issued for Potzen, who was arrested and jailed without bond on Dec. 16. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 14 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN