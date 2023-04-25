Charles County
Suitland man charged with assault in Charles County
Johnnie Oshea Michael Jr., 32, of Suitland was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on April 19.
Michael was accused of assaulting a woman identified as the mother of his child after an argument about a carseat. He allegedly slammed the woman to the ground and choked the woman until she fell to the ground.
Documents state the woman was able to escape by running from the home with her child. She then called police for help.
A summons for Michael was issued on April 19 and he is due before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R.S. Watkins on June 5.
Annapolis man charged with theft of catalytic converters
Calvin Tavon Jennings, 31, of Annapolis was charged with felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 on April 18.
Jennings was one of three men detained in the area of Hatteras Circle in Waldorf on Feb. 20 after a person saw the men allegedly transferring catalytic converters from one car to another. According to charging documents, the converters appeared to have been cut off vehicles.
On Feb. 22, officers were contacted by members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office about the theft of 16 catalytic converters from a landscaping business in the 700 block of Philadelphia Road in Joppa in the early morning hours of Feb. 20.
Still images from the scene of the Feb. 20 theft allegedly showed a black Toyota Camry that belonged to Jennings.
The identities of the other suspects were not named in the document.
A summons for Jennings was issued on April 18 and he is due before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R.S. Watkins on June 5.
Stun gun recovered from student at middle school
Charles County school resource officers recovered a stun gun from a student at Matthew Henson Middle School on April 18.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, two students were involved in a fight when one of the students activated a stun gun in the school hallway.
School staff broke up the fight and recovered the stun gun. No injuries were reported in the April 18 scuffle.
The school resource officer was notified and initiated an investigation, though the student cannot be charged based on his age due to Maryland law. The student still faces disciplinary actions through Charles County Public Schools.
Anyone with details is asked to call Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282, ext. 0722.
Oil-like substance sends high school student to hospital
A student at St. Charles High School was treated after ingesting an oil-like substance from a vape cartridge on April 19.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a student ingested an oil-like substance and became lethargic at around 1:45 p.m. on April 19.
First responders responded to the school and took the student to the hospital where they were treated. A school resource officer has initiated an investigation into the case.
Anyone with additional details is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282, ext. 0434
Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Woman, 42, charged with felony theft of rental car
According to court documents filed April 15 by Deputy K. Marsch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began in early January into the case of a rented vehicle that was never returned to the Lexington Park Avis location.
Records show a 2021 Dodge Charger rented Nov. 18 by Meghan Elizabeth Guiles, 42, of Lexington Park was supposed to have been returned to Avis Nov. 20 but was not.
Marsch stated in charging papers that several attempts were made by company officials to contact Guiles but were unsuccessful. The vehicle is valued at $24,191.
Guiles has been charged with felony theft and failure to return a rented vehicle. A summons has been issued and a district court hearing on the charges has been scheduled for June 9.
Alleged thief caught by home occupants in Lexington Park
On April 7 Deputy Joseph Senatore of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office responded to a report of a burglary at a Lexington Park home. Two occupants of the residence had restrained a 31-year-old man they said they caught leaving the home with video games, an X-Box controller and a drill.
Senatore identified the defendant as Carlonte Antione Knott of no fixed address. A search of Knott’s backpack yielded a glass pipe containing suspected cocaine residue.
Knott has been charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary, theft, drug possession and second-degree assault.
While Knott is identified as homeless, court records show he is employed at a grocery store in Anne Arundel County.
After an April 10 court review, Knott remains in jail without bond by order of Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser. A district court hearing on the charges Knott is facing is scheduled for May 9.
Alleged library thief charged
On April 14, Deputy H. Deitrich of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office responded to a property located near the St. Mary’s County Library’s Lexington Park branch. Someone had located 61 DVDs, which had library stamps on them.
According to court documents, the library manager told Deitrich, “The DVDs were removed from the shelves without the library’s knowledge and never checked out.”
Through investigation it was learned that the thefts occurred between Aug. 29 and Dec. 22 last year.
According to Deitrich, as a result of questioning with the person who found the DVDs, Shawn Michael Clark, 31, of Mechanicsville was developed as a suspect.
Clark has been charged with a single count of felony theft. A court summons was issued April 14. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for June 9 in district court.
Lusby teenager charged with assault in Leonardtown
On April 14, Deputy Nicholas Hill responded to a location in Leonardtown for a report of an assault. Hill wrote in court documents that the alleged assault occurred inside a Honda Accord and was witnessed by several people in the vicinity of the vehicle.
Hill said a woman who had been in the vehicle was located with red marks on her neck.
“The injuries observed were consistent with the victim being strangled,” Hill wrote in charging papers.
The male occupant of the vehicle was identified as Jai I. Hill-Deckard, 19, of Lusby. He was charged with assault but initially resisted arrest by holding onto the vehicle.
Hill-Deckard was charged with first- and second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
After being held without bond, on April 17, Hill-Deckard was released on his own recognizance by district court Judge James Tanavage.
The court ordered Hill-Deckard not to intimidate or harass his accuser. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 11 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Anne Arundel man charged with burglary in Dunkirk
On April 13, charges were filed against a 44-year-old Lothian man in connection with a burglary that occurred March 28 in Dunkirk.
Detective Wyatt McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated in charging papers that Charles Allen Fry Sr. is believed to have been involved in the incident during which three chainsaws were stolen from a local hardware store.
Deputies responded to the store on March 28 after a store employee called 911. Damage to the store as a result of the break-in is estimated at $1,123.
McDowell reported a picture of Fry “smiling and holding a chainsaw that appeared to be brand new in the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle” was found on the cellphone of another suspected perpetrator.
A warrant for Fry’s arrest was served April 17. According to court papers, Fry is charged with second-degree burglary and theft.
He is being held without bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 22 in district court.
Prince Frederick man charged with distributing fentanyl
On April 17, Detective Nick Buckler of the Calvert sheriff’s office filed charges against Gary Clen Robertson, 51, of Prince Frederick for allegedly distributing suspected fentanyl.
According to court papers, several anonymous tips about Robertson’s alleged drug activity were received by the sheriff’s office’s drug enforcement unit.
On April 14, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Carmean signed a resident search warrant for Robertson’s home. Approximately 14.1 grams of suspected fentanyl were located along with packaging materials, digital scales and two smartphones.
Robertson is charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, along with two misdemeanor drug possession charges.
District Court Judge Robyn Riddle ordered Robertson be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 17.
Woman, 35, wanted in Pennsylvania caught in Calvert
On April 17, Sgt. Phil Foote of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joy Terri Williams, 35, of Essex.
According to court records, Williams is wanted in Cumberland, Pa., for violation of a protective order.
District court Judge Robyn Riddle ordered Williams held without bond.
A hearing on Williams’ fugitive charge will be held May 19 in district court. Court records show Williams has voluntarily waived extradition.
Panel affirms Lusby man’s 10-year sentence for assault
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office reported April 21 that a three-judge panel sitting in Upper Marlboro affirmed a 10-year sentence imposed in September 2021 against a 37-year-old Lusby man for second-degree assault.
The charge against defendant Joseph Martin Blankenship stemmed from an incident that happened January 2020.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, Blankenship allegedly pulled a 19-year-old woman out of her vehicle and punched her in the face after she asked the defendant to stop using profanity in front of her children. The woman required medical attention.
In a separate case, Blankenship is serving a 10-year sentence for burglary and assault.
During the appeal, Blankenship was represented by private attorney Eric T. Abraham and the public defender’s office.
MARTY MADDEN