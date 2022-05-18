Charles County
White Plains man charged for commercial break-ins
Jamari Deandre Hagens, 21, of White Plains was arrested on May 9 and charged with six felonies for second-degree burglary and 12 theft and malicious destruction of property misdemeanors.
According to charging documents, Charles County sheriff’s deputies were conducting surveillance into a string of recent break-ins at businesses in Waldorf. When deputies observed a shattered glass door at a tavern in the 3100 block of Leonardtown Road, they allegedly observed Hagens exiting the business through the broken door.
Deputies gave chase and later took Hagens into custody. During an interview with deputies, Hagens allegedly admitted to five other burglaries that took place at multiple businesses on May 7 and May 8.
A second man, David Leroy Raley, 44, of Waldorf, was charged with a single count of felony second-degree burglary for the tavern break-in on May 9.
Hagens was ordered held without bond, while Raley was released on his own recognizance.
Accokeek man arrested for assault
William Norris Pickeral Jr., 35, of Accokeek was charged with two felonies for first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct on May 12.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a donut shop at the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for a man slumped at the wheel of a vehicle. Deputies found Pickeral slumped at the wheel of a silver Dodge Stratus.
Pickeral was awoken by deputies and was ordered out of the car when deputies allegedly observed suspected crack cocaine on his lap. Instead of exiting the car, Pickeral allegedly accelerated away from deputies, striking a Charles County ambulance in the process.
Charging documents state a pair of emergency medical services personnel were nearly struck by Pickeral as he tried to flee. Deputies eventually subdued Pickeral via use of a taser.
Pickeral was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks and then taken to the Charles County Detention Center. He was eventually released on a $1,500 bond.
Bryans Road man arrested for assault
Tavares Cornall Owens, 56, of Bryans Road was arrested on May 10 and charged with felony first-degree assault.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road for an alleged incident involving a gun. When deputies arrived they spoke with a man who identified himself as Owens’ son who alleged that Owens pointed a gun at him after he intervened in an argument between Owens and his mother.
Charging documents state that a woman who identified herself as the sister of the man corroborated the story.
Deputies recovered a firearm from the home during their investigation.
Owens was released on his own recognizance on May 12 and is due in court on June 8 for a preliminary hearing.
Bel Alton man charged for weapons violation
Glenn Bernard Proctor, 55, of Bel Alton was charged on May 11 for felony possession of a rifle or shotgun with a felony conviction.
On May 2, Charles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 12000 block of Crain Highway for reports of a weapons violation. Deputies spoke with a woman who identified herself as Proctor’s mother who stated that she allegedly found a shotgun under his bed.
According to charging documents, Proctor was prohibited from owning firearms due to eight previous convictions from 1989 through 2021.
Proctor is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary Inquiry on June 27.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Lexington Park man charged after shooting
Dequan Marties Morgan, 45, of Lexington Park was charged with 12 misdemeanors including three counts each of assault and reckless endangerment and six handgun-related counts after a shooting was reported outside a Panda Express in California on Dec. 2, 2021.
Morgan was charged after a girl in one vehicle said Morgan was sitting in the front seat of another vehicle, got out and started shooting. The girl then ran into the Panda Express and her mother told police she saw a flash and the vehicle Morgan was in left the scene, along with one driven by her husband.
Morgan is her husband's cousin, the mother said. No one was injured in the shootings, according to a charging document.
Morgan posted a $10,000 bond on Dec. 17. He is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a second-degree assault conviction from July 2020, according to the document.
Baltimore woman charged with animal cruelty
Heather Lynn Keener, 31, of Baltimore was charged with nine counts of animal cruelty involving three pit bulls, according to a court document filed May 12 by assistant state's attorney Laura Caspar.
Keener was charged with three counts each of failure to provide drink, shelter and protection from the weather. The dogs were located in the 26200 block of Dogwood Lane in Mechanicsville. She was issued a summons on May 12.
Lexington Park man charged with theft of vehicle
De'Aune Nathan Clybourne, 28, of Lexington Park was charged with felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and misdemeanor theft of less than $100 after a man who is incarcerated said Clybourne failed to return a vehicle.
Scott Davis said he was giving Clybourne a ride in a 2005 Chrysler 300 when Davis was arrested on March 5, according to a charging document. Police later located the vehicle at the Green Door on March 11, but a pair of Bose headphones were missing. Clybourne was issued a summons on May 10.
Leonardtown man charged with assault of girlfriend
Vergil Michael Agostinelli, 30, of Leonardtown was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest after police arrived in the 22500 block of Landing Way on May 15.
A witness from an adjacent property said she saw a woman in the window of a condo signaling for help, screaming and then running away from a window. The witness then said she saw the shadow of a man striking the alleged victim and the curtains were then shut, according to a charging document.
The alleged victim, who told police that Agostinelli had been drinking, said he grabbed her neck and shoulder area. Police said the alleged victim had a red abrasion on her neck/shoulder area, two small lacerations on the right side of her cheek, a small laceration under a nostril and and abrasion to the bottom of her lip. Agostinelli had red marks on his shoulder, which he said resulted from the alleged victim throwing a vacuum at him.
He posted $7,500 bond on May 15.
Brandywine man held as fugitive
Jamar Denay Ford, 36, of Brandywine was held without bond on May 13 in the St. Mary's County jail after police arrested him for a warrant for strangulation out of Prince William County, Va., according to a court document.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Death investigation underway
The death of a 47-year-old man who was found May 14 during the late afternoon hours in a wooded area behind the Super 8 Motel in Prince Frederick is being investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
“At this time there are no signs of foul play,” stated Kristen Leitch, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.
Sheriff’s office detectives responded, following reports of a cardiac arrest. The sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Philip Holladay Dew III, 47, of no fixed address.
Texas couple charged with theft by Calvert authorities
A couple from Universal City, Texas, has been issued separate court summonses in connection with alleged thefts from a Chesapeake Beach man’s bank account. Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Robert Shrawder wrote in court documents that the victim claims he did not authorize either Byron Dewayne Young, 41, or Nakkiyah Shaunta Jones, 37, to withdraw any of of the money from the account. The victim had given the pair access for the sole purpose of depositing money in the account.
Court records show Young is charged with eight counts of felony theft, with the incidents occurring between Oct. 1 and May 1. Young is also charged with felony theft scheme. Jones is charged with a single count of felony theft for an incident that occurred last December.
Shrawder stated in charging papers that Jones allegedly made unauthorized use of the victim’s bank account via a cash app. The deputy stated Jones has refused to speak with him about the allegations.
The amount allegedly stolen from the victim’s bank account was over $3,800.
A preliminary inquiry into the charges is scheduled for July 11 in district court.
St. Leonard man charged with assault
A 50-year-old St. Leonard man was charged on May 11 with assaulting a 17-year-old female after a verbal argument turned physical.
Trooper D. Tenney of the Maryland State Police stated in court papers that the victim had two lacerations on her neck.
The defendant, Shannon Obrian Jones, was charged with first-and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Jones was released on his own recognizance the following day. The court has ordered him not to intimidate, contact or harass the victim.
Catalytic converter thefts investigated
On May 3, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Krueger took a report of two catalytic converters being stolen from two work trucks in Lusby. The vehicles were parked off H.G. Trueman Road. The estimate value of the stolen items is $2,000.
On May 7, Deputy Ashley Aley responded to a location on Broomes Island Road in Port Republic where it was reported by a resident that someone stole the catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at the home. The estimated value of the stolen property was $2,000.
Also on May 7, Deputy Sean Hendrickson took a report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle parked outside Adams Ribs on Route 2/4 Prince Frederick. The stolen property is valued at $1,000.
Anyone with information on these thefts should contact the Calvert sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or call Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
MARTY MADDEN