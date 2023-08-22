Charles County
Brandywine man charged with metal theft
Cecil Jerome Adams, 66, of Brandywine was charged with one felony count of theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000 and six misdemeanor counts each of trespassing and theft less than $100 on Aug. 16.
Adams is accused of stealing $4,038.75 in metal from a SMECO storage lot in the 10500 block of Burnt Store Road in Hughesville. According to charging documents, Adams entered the property through a hole in the fence and cut pieces of metal off of large machine parts in the lot before leaving to scrap the metal at local scrap yards.
Documents state Adams was caught on video surveillance committing break-ins between April 21 and May 18.
Charles County sheriff’s officers and members of the Maryland State Police allegedly recovered a tool bag and a saw from where Adams slipped into the yard on June 5. Police say Adams identified himself to officers where he allegedly admitted to at least two of the burglaries.
A summons was issued for Adams on Aug. 16 and he is due back in Charles County District Court on Oct. 2 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Woman charged with car theft
Elise Tawanda Ward, 21, of Brandywine was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with two felonies for of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Ward is accused of stealing a Honda Civic valued at $20,000 from a 7-Eleven parking lot in the 2300 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf on Aug. 2.
Video surveillance from the store allegedly caught Ward taking the vehicle shortly after the car’s owner went into the store to fill up a water bottle at about 11:03 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Ward was eventually caught at Popeyes in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf during the evening hours of Aug. 17.
She was released on her own recognizance on Aug. 18 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Oct. 27 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Suitland man arrested on weapons charge
Duron Lee West, 35, of Suitland was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction and four weapons-related misdemeanors.
Just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, Charles County sheriff’s officer David Benthin responded to the Smallwood Park and Ride in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf for a report of a person with a gun and a knife. Benthin met with a woman who stated she saw a man, later identified as West, in a red shirt and allegedly with a gun.
West was spotted crossing Smallwood Drive West when officers detained him and recovered a Rossi Interarms .38-caliber pistol with five rounds.
According to charging documents, West was prohibited from owning firearms due to a 2007 conviction on second-degree assault out of Montgomery County.
West was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center and he is due back in court on Sept. 15.
Washington, D.C., man charged after multiple car thefts
Devin Marquise Washington, 28, of Washington, D.C., was charged on Aug. 18 with two felonies of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and one misdemeanor of theft less than $100.
At around 2:53 a.m. on Aug. 4, Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the Days Inn on the 11000 block of Days Ct. in Waldorf for reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers determined that a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT valued at $28,000 had been stolen in the area.
Prior to the theft at the hotel, officers located an abandoned vehicle in the area of Plaza Drive and Crain Highway that was later flagged as stolen by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department.
Police say the suspect, later identified as Washington, was briefly spotted by officers walking away from the scene as they arrived.
He was eventually arrested in Prince George’s County on Aug. 7 after allegedly using the vehicle to commit several crimes including burglary and robbery. The Traverse was recovered after being abandoned in Washington, D.C.
A summons for Washington was issued on Aug. 18, and he is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 2 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Leonardtown man charged with intent to sell crack
On Aug. 13 around 11 p.m., Trooper Cody Holder of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack stopped a Toyota Yaris that was traveling erratically on Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Jackie Pixley, 34, of Leonardtown.
Pixley had two passengers, an adult female and a 1-year-old boy. According to Holder, Pixley appeared to be intoxicated and was asked to perform a few field sobriety tests, which he performed poorly.
A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, which Pixley admitted was his, according to charging documents. Police also found drug paraphernalia and nearly $600 in cash, leading the trooper to suspect Pixley may have been selling the drug.
Pixley was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.
After an Aug. 14 court review, Pixley was ordered to be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Police charge party hosts
A Mechanicsville couple — identified in court papers as William Edward Smith III, 51, and Ashley Michelle Mann, 35 — are facing charges of maintaining a disorderly house, disturbing the peace and selling alcohol without a license. The charges stem from house parties the couple hosted in June and July.
According to documents filed by Trooper J. Louderback of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, on June 10 he responded to reports of noise and a traffic complaint on Golden Beach Road in Mechanicsville.
“I observed several school buses dropping off many people at the house,” Louderback wrote in court papers. “The buses, vehicles and pedestrians caused significant traffic hazards and backups on Golden Beach Road.”
Louderback told Smith to shut down the party and that he needed to obtain permits to hold such an event in the neighborhood.
On July 29, Louderback again responded to Smith and Mann’s home as a party similar to the June 10 incident was underway. When reminded he was told to obtain permits, Smith told the trooper he applied for the permits but never received them.
Hours later the trooper returned as more people arrived with the music louder than before. “It’s a party, what do you expect?” Smith asked Louderback, according to court documents.
Neighbors’ complaints lodged with law enforcement included drunk pedestrians, the smell of marijuana, half-naked people running where neighborhood children could see them and landscaping being damaged by the vehicles of party-goers.
Louderback learned that Smith and Mann had promoted their parties on social media.
Summons for Smith and Mann were served Monday. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 13.
Lexington Park man charged with assaults
A 23-year-old Lexington Park man has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault stemming from an alleged incident that occurred Sunday in a residential neighborhood in California.
According to Cpl. Shawn Shelko of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Gregory Bausch was allegedly operating his Toyota at a high speed in the neighborhood, which at the time had significant pedestrian traffic. One of the pedestrians, an adult female, yelled at Bausch and told him to slow down.
That allegedly led to a verbal exchange between Bausch and the woman. Bausch then got out of his vehicle and took a fighting stance. He is alleged to have hit a man and a woman during the fracas.
Shelko apprehended Bausch, who, according to the corporal, “acknowledged he made a mistake” by assaulting the residents.
A summons was issued for Bausch and a district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 13.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Lusby man facing felony theft scheme, forgery charges
On Aug. 17, Deputy Zach Gadwill of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office filed charges against a 26-year-old Lusby man accused of stealing nearly $1,400 from his former employees.
Gadwill wrote in court papers that defendant Cullen McCalyster Weeks had been working on crab boat that supplied crabs to a local restaurant. The boat owner and restaurant owner had a joint bank account. Weeks is alleged to have written checks for cash five times earlier this month.
When the boat owner texted Weeks about the checks, the defendant allegedly texted back, “Please don’t call the police. I can make it right.”
Weeks is charged with five counts of theft $100 to under $1,500, one count of felony theft scheme and four counts of obtaining money through forgery, which are felony charges.
A summons was issued for Weeks after the charges were filed. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 25.
P.G. man sentenced for burglary
On Aug. 14, Randell Jamal Wright, 35, of Temple Hills was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to eight years of active incarceration for his alleged role in the July 2022 burglary of the Jewelry Exchange in Dunkirk.
According to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, Wright was given five years probation upon his release from prison. The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark Chandlee.
Wright is facing an additional five years of jail time in Howard County for violation of probation.
According to court records, Wright is appealing his Calvert sentence to the Appeals Court of Maryland.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Dunkirk incident. Investigators determined Wright was one of three men who broke into the jewelry store on Route 260, smashing display cases, resulting in approximately $35,000 damage. Approximately $75,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the store.
The case was prosecuted by Benjamin G. Lerner, assistant state’s attorney. Wright was represented by attorney Bruce Allen Johnson Jr.
Huntingtown man sentenced for dogfighting operation
On Aug. 17, Edward Stanley Williams, 54, of Huntingtown was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to four years in prison for his role in an alleged dogfighting operation. According to the state’s attorney’s office, Williams was ordered to pay $26,693 in restitution to the Calvert County government.
Last May, Williams entered guilty pleas to four counts of felony dogfighting and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Calvert sheriff’s office and animal control unit jointly investigated the reports of a dog fighting operation.
The probe revealed 12 American pit bull terrier type dogs were allegedly maintained by Williams at a Huntingtown property.
Several dogs had injuries and scarring consistent with dogfighting, investigators reported. Numerous implements related to dogfighting, such as weighted collars, breeding stands, break sticks and assorted medications, were found on the property during the investigation. Also located by investigators were photos, videos and documents chronicling recent and past dogfighting activities.
After his release, Williams will be be placed on five years probation. During that time Williams will be prohibited from possessing, residing with or owner any dogs.
According to the sentence, should Williams violate the terms of probation he could receive an additional 13 years behind bars.
Unsolved theft probed
On Aug. 11, Deputy Tyler Bowen responded to an Owings home on Timberneck Drive for the report of a theft. The complainant told Bowen someone stole $1,500 worth of tools from the back of a work truck and the driveway.
The stolen items include a battery drill, band saw, hammer drill, vacuum, work lamp, battery vacuum cleaner, ratchet set, grease gun and air compressor. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1,800.
Anyone with information that could aid in the theft investigation is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN