Charles County
Oxon Hill man indicted for rape
Benson Alexander Wells Jr., 31, of Oxon Hill was indicted on two counts of felony second-degree rape and one count of misdemeanor second-degree assault on Jan. 6.
Wells was originally arrested on Oct. 20, 2022, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a residence in the 2200 block of Hope Circle in Waldorf two days prior.
Charles sheriff’s officers met with a woman at the residence who accused Wells of pushing her down on a couch and sexually assaulting her using his fingers. Wells allegedly admitted to committing the act after an argument about the woman’s alleged infidelity.
A summons for Wells was issued on Jan. 7 and he is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Feb. 3.
Waldorf man indicted for rape
James Randolph Lyles, 66, of Waldorf was indicted on one count of felony second-degree rape and one count of misdemeanor second-degree assault on Jan. 6.
Lyles was indicted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on July 30, 2022, in the 10000 block of Lyles Place in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, Lyles is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept on a couch in the residence.
Police say the woman called police after the alleged sexual assault and stated that Lyles had attacked her before. He allegedly admitted to the alleged sexual assault when interviewed by officers.
A summons was issued on Jan. 7, and Lyles is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Feb. 3.
Waldorf man charged with first-degree assault
Melvin Justin King, 27, of Waldorf was charged on Jan. 6 with three counts of felony first-degree assault.
King was charged in connection with an alleged incident on Aug. 18, 2022, in the area of Marsh Hawk Drive and Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf. According to charging documents, King admitted to pointing a BB gun at three women who stated they wanted to fight his wife.
Police say that King told officers he retrieved the BB gun in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and make the women back off. Charles sheriff’s officers recovered the BB gun at the scene.
A summons for King was issued on Jan. 6 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Feb. 27.
Indian Head man charged with theft
Dalono Rashad Washington, 22, of Indian Head was charged on Jan. 6 with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000.
Washington was accused of being in possession of a stolen 2018 Kawasaki dirt bike valued at $4,000 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence in the 5400 block of Bicknell Road in Indian Head.
According to charging documents, the bike was originally reported stolen from the 11000 block of Mall Circle in Waldorf last month on Dec. 11.
Police say a social media ad for a Kawasaki dirt bike that matched the description of the bike that was stolen tipped off Charles sheriff’s officers to Washington.
A summons was issued on Jan. 6 and Washington is due in Charles County District Court on Feb. 13.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Woman charged with multiple assaults
Kamisha Raquel Thomas, 30, of no fixed address was charged with three misdemeanor assaults stemming from Jan. 2.
Police responded to the 21200 block of Joe Baker Court in Lexington Park at 1:30 a.m. Thomas was naked and "very aggressive," according to a charging document.
According to Deputy Taylor-Lynn Kril, Thomas said she wanted to beat her up. Thomas allegedly punched and slapped her grandmother's right arm repeatedly.
Thomas was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for an evaluation, where she allegedly kicked Deputy Kyle Fleenor in the leg and kicked Kril twice in the leg and tried to lick her face. Thomas was issued a summons on Jan. 2.
Woman charged after incident with knife
Amanda T. Castro, 22, of Lexington Park was charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from Jan. 3.
Police responded to the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road. Castro allegedly wielded a knife and tried to grab her sister's car keys. A man intervened and grabbed Castro's wrist, and she allegedly bit him on the shoulder and cut his hand when she pulled away.
Castro posted a $3,000 bond on Jan. 3.
Leonardtown man charged with theft scheme
James Walter Norris Jr., 58, of Leonardtown was charged with felony theft scheme of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor theft of less than $1,500.
According to a charging document, Norris was an employee of Tri-County Aire until he was fired on May 27, 2022, for being intoxicated at work. The owner of the business contacted police on June 22 about numerous side jobs that Norris allegedly completed for cash using products and connections from Tri-County Aire to complete basements from before he was fired. During an investigation, police found six residences where Norris completed projects, including four in St. Mary's County and one each in Calvert and Charles counties.
In addition, Norris also allegedly sold a Trane AC/heat pump valued at $2,500 for $1,500-plus in cash. The total value lost was $2,696, according to the document.
Norris was issued a summons on Jan. 3.
Man appeals vehicle theft, trial set
Patrick Charles Koller, 42, of Allentown, Pa., appealed a misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a vehicle conviction that he pleaded guilty to on Dec 2, 2022. He was given an 18-month jail sentence in that case with all suspended except for 90 days.
According to a charging document, Keller had been using his girlfriend's black 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup since 2019 but she requested several times that he return it since breaking up with him in December 2021. She reported it stolen on July 28, 2022. Police located the vehicle with Koller driving it in Allentown, but he was not arrested at the time.
Koller has been held in the St. Mary's jail since Oct. 29, 2022, after police responded to the 38200 block of Golden Beach Road in regard to the stolen pickup. He faces a March 13 trial for 12 counts of violating a protective order and one count of misdemeanor assault. His appeal is also set to be heard on that day.
Police looking for home invasion leads
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1:26 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for a reported burglary.
The preliminary investigation determined that two Black male suspects entered a residence, armed with a firearm. The suspects assaulted a resident, took property and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, a sheriff's office press release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124, or email allison.mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s that leads to an arrest or indictment.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man sentenced for pointing gun near elementary school
In late December, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Rappaport sentenced a 37-year-old Lothian man to seven years in jail in connection with an assault incident that occurred last April in a local church parking lot.
According to police reports, on April 23 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Sunderland area after receiving a report of an incident the previous day in which a man pulled a gun on another man.
The accuser reported he and his girlfriend were walking to their car following a play at Sunderland Elementary School when they were confronted by the defendant, Curtis Lee Millsap of Lothian. An argument ensued and Millsap drew a gun, prompting the other man to run.
According to a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, Millsap had pointed the handgun at the man at a 10-foot range.
Last May, Millsap was served an eight-count indictment related to the incident. On Oct. 14, Millsap entered guilty pleas to second-degree assault and having a handgun.
In addition to the sentence, initially 13 years with all but seven years suspended, Millsap was given five years probation upon his release.
Woman charged with stealing dog
A 47-year-old Huntingtown woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a light brown Pomeranian Yorkie mix dog from another woman. The alleged theft was reported Jan. 1.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Curtis Callison of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the accuser said the alleged dog thief, identified as Sherri Lynn Mendez-Montero, told her “she was not property taking care of the dog and that she was taking the dog.”
The dog is valued at $2,500. A summons has been issued for Mendez-Montero but according to court records has not been served.
Callison stated the whereabouts of the dog are unknown.
Lusby pair charged with drug distribution
On Jan. 6 a traffic stop was conducted on a Chevy Trailblazer at a service station on HG Trueman Road in Lusby by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to charging papers filed by Deputy Nick Buckler, a K9 search of the vehicle, as well as searches of two of the vehicle’s passengers, yielded suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Front seat passenger, Jacob McDowell Francis, 35, of Lusby, was allegedly in possession of a large amount of cash and a satchel containing quantities of Suboxone, Alprazolam, Clonazepam and amphetamine, plus a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue.
The backseat passenger, Christina Marie Cornett, 29, of Lusby, was searched by Deputy Olivia Sylver. Cornett admitted to possessing a quantity of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Both Francis and Cornett were charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
Cornett posted $5,000 bond Monday and was released. Court records show Francis is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
A hearing on the charges Francis and Cornett are facing is scheduled for Feb. 3 in district court.
Unsolved thefts probed
On Dec. 29, Deputy Andrew Crum responded to Ulta Beauty in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. His investigation determined three people were seen entering the store and removing merchandise. According to the sheriff’s office, the three fled the area on northbound Route 2/4 in a silver Hyundai sedan with no front registration and a covered rear registration plate.
On Dec. 30, Deputy Howard Anderson responded to a residence on Algonquin Court in Lusby where items had reportedly been stolen out of a vehicle parked at the home. The thefts occurred between 11 p.m. Dec. 29 and 8 a.m. Dec. 30. The items reported stolen include a set of keys and a white gold wedding band containing diamonds. The estimated value of the stolen property is over $2,500.
Anyone with information that might aid investigators can contact Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
MARTY MADDEN