Charles County
Owings Mills man indicted for counterfeit credit cards
Ronald Anthony Williams, 31, of Owings Mills was indicted in Charles County on Jan. 13 for 53 felonies for possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, felony distribution with a firearm, felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and 50 counts of transporting or possession of counterfeit credit cards.
Williams was arrested on Aug. 5 after a traffic stop on southbound Route 301, near Holly Lane in Waldorf, while in a black Dodge Charger that allegedly had illegal tint.
Maryland State Police Trooper Cody Hussey initiated the traffic stop and identified Williams as the driver. Charging documents state officers detected the scent of marijuana and a probable cause search yielded 20.4 grams of suspected marijuana, $31,619 in cash, a Zoraki M906 9 mm handgun and 38 debit cards.
Documents state Williams was barred from owning a handgun due to previous convictions. Police say they also found a laptop and a credit card reader within the vehicle.
Williams was also charged with five drug and weapons related misdemeanors. He is scheduled to go on trial on April 19.
Man, 20, indicted for allegedly stealing car
De’sean Maurese Robinson, 20, of Waldorf was indicted on Jan. 13. on a felony count of theft between $1,500 to under $25,000.
Robinson was arrested on Nov. 30 after the red Nissan Altima he was driving was flagged as stolen out of Prince George’s County. Charles County sheriff’s officers stopped the vehicle after Robinson allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Old Washington Road and Leonardtown Road.
When officers stopped the vehicle they identified Maurese and an unidentified occupant in the vehicle. Officers later determined the unidentified occupant was not involved in the alleged theft and was released on an unrelated summons.
Robinson is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Feb. 10.
Waldorf man charged with theft
Michael Nicholson Jr., 36, of Waldorf was charged with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 on Jan. 18.
Nicholson is accused of stealing $2,000 in cash and damaging two cellphones after an argument at a home in the 3300 block of Ryan Court in Waldorf on Jan. 10.
According to charging documents, a woman identified as the mother of Nicholson’s child alleged that the argument began over messages in the woman’s phone.
A summons for Nicholson was issued on Jan. 18 and he is due in Charles County District Court on March 6.
Waldorf man charged with car theft
Tony Wilson of Waldorf was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500 on Jan. 17.
Wilson was charged in an alleged theft of a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche from a home in the 10 block of Mooncoin Circle in Waldorf on Dec. 28. Charging documents state that Wilson had towed the vehicle to a service station in the 2000 block of St. Thomas Drive to replace the engine.
The complaint further states that Wilson was given a $1,000 deposit to work on the vehicle, but took the truck after he quit working at the station and allegedly refused to communicate with the truck’s owner.
A summons was issued on Jan. 17 and Wilson is due in Charles County District Court on March. 13.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Lexington Park man sentenced for drug distribution
Tyquan Samuel Wills, 23, of Lexington Park was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm on Jan. 18 to 15 years in prison with 10 suspended for drug possession with intent to distribute, specifically cocaine. Wills also pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and got a three-year sentence for that offense.
Both stemmed from Oct. 7, 2020. Four charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Wills was given credit for 833 days in jail. The sentences will run concurrently. He was also ordered to complete five years probation upon his release.
Charlotte Hall man charged with assault
Joseph Lloyd Welch Sr., 49, of Charlotte Hall was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, use of a firearm in a felony, committing a crime on a pregnant woman, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a rifle/shotgun.
Police responded to 25500 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood on Jan. 17. A woman said she wanted to go to drug rehabilitation, and Welch allegedly grabbed and pulled her hair, jabbed a 12-gauge shotgun into her hip and struck her on the back of the head with the barrel of the shotgun. Welch allegedly threatened to shoot the woman if she called police.
On Jan. 16, he allegedly hit her with a pillow, spit on her and placed his hands around her neck. On Jan. 11, Welch allegedly punched her in the shoulders and back and hit her forehead with a shotgun after she said she thought her water broke. He thought she was lying, according to the charging document. The woman had an abrasion and small lump on her forehead, the document states.
Police arrested Welch on Jan. 20 after he barricaded himself inside his residence for several hours, the document states. Police allegedly found three loaded shotguns in his bedroom and three handguns in another room. He was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Welch has a misdemeanor assault conviction from March 2022, the document states. He got a two-year sentence in that case with all time suspended except for 18 days in jail. He was given two years of unsupervised probation.
The woman said Welch has active warrants out of Charles County and King George, Va. He was held without bond on Jan. 20 and 23.
Marbury man held on drug charges
Trayvon D. Richardson, 36, of Marbury was charged with three counts each of felony drug possession with intent to distribute and felony drug possession, not cannabis, stemming from Jan. 19. He was held without bond on Jan. 19 and 20.
Man and woman charged with theft
Kevin Jerome Holland, 45, of Hyattsville and Arin Whitney Thompson, 41, of Chesapeake Beach were each charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after they, working as a team, allegedly stole four 55-inch screen TVs from the Walmart in California on Jan. 11. The TVs were valued at $1,592.
Holland posted a $2,000 bond on Jan. 18. A summons was issued for Thompson on Jan. 17.
Two fugitives nabbed
Franco Robles, 35, of Annandale, Va., and David Lloyd Adams, 35, of California were arrested in St. Mary's County on Jan. 17 and 18, respectively. Robles was wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Dallas, Texas, and Adams was wanted for theft of bluetooth speakers from a Walmart in Fredericksburg, Va. Both were held without bond.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Bowie teen indicted in Calvert
A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a 14-count indictment against an 18-year-old Bowie man in connection with an alleged carjacking that occurred in Dunkirk Dec. 15.
According to court documents filed by Sgt. William Rector of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Dunkirk BP gas station at Route 4 and Town Center Boulevard. The driver of a Chevrolet told a dispatcher he stopped at the station to get gas when three males who had been in the vehicle with him assaulted him. One of the males was identified as the defendant, Geremy McDade Randolph.
Rector stated in charging papers that he determined Randolph struck the driver in his face “using a closed fist” and had “conspired with these individuals,” both juveniles, to commit the alleged carjacking.
In addition to carjacking, Randolph was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit carjacking, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, first- and second-degree assault, felony theft, malicious destruction of property and attempting to elude police.
On Monday, Randolph is due for an initial appearance before a circuit court judge. The case could go to trial in July. Prosecution of the state’s case is being handled by Christopher J. Monte.
D.C. man indicted on felony weapon charge
On Jan. 18, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a six-count indictment against a 23-year-old Washington, D.C., man for several weapons violations. The indictment includes a felony charge of firearm possession with a felony conviction.
According to court documents, during the afternoon of Dec. 5 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Antonio Tavares was on traffic patrol in Lusby when he saw a vehicle traveling over 70 mph. Tavares stopped the vehicle on Route 2/4 in the area of Calvert Cliffs State Park.
The vehicle’s driver was identified as Diyonte Dshon Johnson. In addition to less than 10 grams of marijuana, the search of Johnson’s vehicle yielded a Sig Sauer 40-caliber handgun with a laser attachment.
Tavares learned through the control center that Johnson had been convicted of selling drugs near a school in South Carolina. It was also learned the gun was believed to have been stolen in North Carolina.
Misdemeanor charges listed in the indictment include having a stolen regulation firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
Johnson was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 6. Circuit court issued a summons for Johnson the day after the indictment was handed down. Johnson’s initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Feb. 13.
The case will be prosecuted by Anthony R. Navalaney of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Alleged burglar indicted
A 40-year-old Broomes Island man was indicted Jan. 15 for second-degree burglary and other charges stemming from an incident that occurred Dec. 21 at a house on Short Court.
According to a report filed by Deputy Jamie Smith, the homeowner reported hearing a loud banging outside the house. Deputies entered a detached garage where the noise was coming from and observed a man with a rifle and a tackle box.
The man was identified as Justin Paul Garber. Deputies reported the gun in Garber’s possession was a Super 8 air soft rifle.
Later that day, Garber posted $3,000 bond and was released. His initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Monday.
MARTY MADDEN